(Slate)   Are too-generous unemployment benefits that make workers lazy the reason restaurants aren't able to hire workers? Before you respond, remember that A) this is a headline in the form of a question, and b) It's Slate asking the question   (slate.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
or, you have to deal on a constant basis with people who think dining out during a pandemic is a good idea and put up with their bullshiat
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are lazy, inherited-money owners of commercial media sources frequently full of shiat?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your restaurant is increasing in business (that's great news for you), but you don't have enough workers to handle the volume of business, then you have two options...

1) Pay a higher wage until you start to see people left and right applying to work for you.

2) Don't increase wages and go out of business since you can't serve your customers.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mr. Slate should ask Joe Rockhead.  He'll do anything for a few clams.
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When even the federal government has acknowledged through higher unemployment paym
 
rich_mitch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hugram: If your restaurant is increasing in business (that's great news for you), but you don't have enough workers to handle the volume of business, then you have two options...

1) Pay a higher wage until you start to see people left and right applying to work for you.

2) Don't increase wages and go out of business since you can't serve your customers.


Know how I know you don't operate a restaurant?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The donor class has their media working overtime on this talking point.

Which tab will tomorrow's article fall under?
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: When even the federal government has acknowledged through higher unemployment paym


Bah!

When what you pay and the cost of basic survival are so radically different that even the feds are kicking you cash through Unemployment, no one should be surprised when working class folks take the "live" option instead of the "barely survive, with help" life they had before. We're poor, not stupid.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Owning a restaurant sounds awesome.

You can pass on the responsibility of paying the employees to your customers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
$3.50 an hour minimum wage is enough to turn anybody's somebody else's head. And imagine what that works out per hour in pay for not working.
 
groppet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well we are technically at 60% back here at work and I know a lot of them have had their shots but I am still uneasy. But I will just hide out in my office for now.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: The donor class has their media working overtime on this talking point.

Which tab will tomorrow's article fall under?


Maybe the business tab because my friend hasn't had a problem hiring most of her event staff back for her catering business. Of course they're paid a a decent ($13 to start) hourly wage, no tipping. Even she lost a couple people to shipping companies and Amazon.

One restaurant was whining about it but the news also had a couple people who used to be servers (for various businesses not one) and they were like: "Why would I want to go back? I get paid more working for new_company than I ever did at old_company."
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If an industry can only exist by paying employees less than the bare minimum they need to survive, it sounds like the problem is with the industry.

No employer owes a worker a job.  No employee owes a boss their servitude.  And no business owner is owed a business.
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Risk health for shiatty wages or wait for vax numbers to go up while living on sweet sweet unemployment.

What a question.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe if they paid livable wages and aren't selfish money grubbing assholes, people would want to work for them.

Just a hunch.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe it's not a matter of unemployment benefits being too generous, but food service wages being so ridiculously low. Add in the "flexible" hours, working conditions, and dealing with John Q. A$$hole, it's amazing they have any workers at all.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mrparks: What a question.


You mean...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nordolio
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"One common response to these kinds of stories from left-wing corners of Twitter is that, if employers are having trouble hiring workers, they should simply raise pay. But that's much easier snarked about than done; restaurants tend to run on low margins and often have trouble raising their prices, and jacking up wages immediately isn't necessarily a realistic option (there's a reason most proposals for minimum wage increases are phased in over years). "

So they can't raise wages because it "isn't necessarily a realistic option". Amazing argument there Slate. I see you've done you homework.

Its less realistic than trying to live off of low wages while still covering today's outlandish rent and bills.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I loved waiting tables, but there were a lot of customers who treated you like a slave and I don't know why people think waitstaff is well-paid.  I wouldn't want to do it with idiots who want to wear their masks as little as possible and go out even when they are not feeling well.

In 2003, during the big blackout, I was working at a restaurant on Woodward Ave that had just gotten power back the Saturday morning of the Dream Cruise.  The only menu items we had available after not having power for three or four days were hamburgers and salads.  People lost their minds and one person asked me why we hadn't prepared for this.  He meant the Dream Cruise, but didn't even considered that most of the waitstaff there still didn't have electricity or running water.
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dothemath: mrparks: What a question.

You mean...
[Fark user image image 235x215]


Not this time.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I happen to be collecting donations of houses, cars, and investment accounts from people who would rather suckle on the gilded teat of unemployment benefits.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's a dangerous work environment, I'd want pay that accounts for the risk.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

rich_mitch: hugram: If your restaurant is increasing in business (that's great news for you), but you don't have enough workers to handle the volume of business, then you have two options...

1) Pay a higher wage until you start to see people left and right applying to work for you.

2) Don't increase wages and go out of business since you can't serve your customers.

Know how I know you don't operate a restaurant?


Then it's simple: DON'T RUN A RESTAURANT
see?
That we have normalized shiat wages expecting people to work three jobs just to barely have enough to eat is downright imbecilic and no way to sustain a modern society.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Are Unemployment Benefits Really Making It Impossible for Restaurants to Hire?

I'm not getting subby's snark here. I know it's the thing to dump on Slate but what about this headline implies anything but that the article is truth-checking a claim? That "really" in there has meaning.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dothemath: Owning a restaurant sounds awesome.

You can pass on the responsibility of paying the employees to your customers.


Often without going through the midddleman of the owner.

Look, I know it's shocking, but whether employees are tipped, or make above federal minimum wage,

THE DINER IS FOOTING THE FARKING BILL. 

"You should pay your employees more, but don't you dare raise the price of my jalapeno poppers!"

Where the fark do you think that money comes from?

I'm sick of the "I don't want to actually have to pay for anything" crowd of cheapskate grifters, media and software pirates, owner-class tightwads with boat payments, etc., who simultaneously, somehow, also think that they should be paid more for what they do.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you pay your employees less than they can earn via unemployment benefits it is time for you to shut the doors.
 
rich_mitch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bslim: rich_mitch: hugram: If your restaurant is increasing in business (that's great news for you), but you don't have enough workers to handle the volume of business, then you have two options...

1) Pay a higher wage until you start to see people left and right applying to work for you.

2) Don't increase wages and go out of business since you can't serve your customers.

Know how I know you don't operate a restaurant?

Then it's simple: DON'T RUN A RESTAURANT
see?
That we have normalized shiat wages expecting people to work three jobs just to barely have enough to eat is downright imbecilic and no way to sustain a modern society.


Know how I know you have no idea how much restaurant workers make?
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: "You should pay your employees more, but don't you dare raise the price of my jalapeno poppers!"


I never said that but I guess your argument doesnt make any sense unless you pretend that I did.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bslim: rich_mitch: hugram: If your restaurant is increasing in business (that's great news for you), but you don't have enough workers to handle the volume of business, then you have two options...

1) Pay a higher wage until you start to see people left and right applying to work for you.

2) Don't increase wages and go out of business since you can't serve your customers.

Know how I know you don't operate a restaurant?

Then it's simple: DON'T RUN A RESTAURANT
see?
That we have normalized shiat wages expecting people to work three jobs just to barely have enough to eat is downright imbecilic and no way to sustain a modern society.


No but the restaurant owners are entitled to profit, but their workers aren't.

Don't you understand how business owners think? They get everything and pay the minimum because it comes out of their pocket.

If business paid what was fair, we wouldn't need a minimum wage.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Funny thing, nearly every other industrialized nation is giving checks of generally $1500-$2000/month to everyone, employed or not, and they aren't having our employment problems.

They also are paying living wages, and don't have a pile of 500k bodies and climbing.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: dothemath: Owning a restaurant sounds awesome.

You can pass on the responsibility of paying the employees to your customers.

Often without going through the midddleman of the owner.

Look, I know it's shocking, but whether employees are tipped, or make above federal minimum wage,

THE DINER IS FOOTING THE FARKING BILL. 

"You should pay your employees more, but don't you dare raise the price of my jalapeno poppers!"

Where the fark do you think that money comes from?

I'm sick of the "I don't want to actually have to pay for anything" crowd of cheapskate grifters, media and software pirates, owner-class tightwads with boat payments, etc., who simultaneously, somehow, also think that they should be paid more for what they do.


If you can't pay your workers a living wage, then maybe you shouldn't be in business.

My tax dollars shouldn't go to subsidize your sports car or boat.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: I loved waiting tables, but there were a lot of customers who treated you like a slave and I don't know why people think waitstaff is well-paid.  I wouldn't want to do it with idiots who want to wear their masks as little as possible and go out even when they are not feeling well.

In 2003, during the big blackout, I was working at a restaurant on Woodward Ave that had just gotten power back the Saturday morning of the Dream Cruise.  The only menu items we had available after not having power for three or four days were hamburgers and salads.  People lost their minds and one person asked me why we hadn't prepared for this.  He meant the Dream Cruise, but didn't even considered that most of the waitstaff there still didn't have electricity or running water.


Red coat tavern by any chance?

/Lived at 12 and coolidge during the blackout, I remember one gas station in Brighton getting power before basically anybody else, and 696/96 was an absolute parking lot that entire day. I was only there trying to get to telegraph to get to my sister's house
 
xtalman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The argument of unemployment is better then working wages is starting to crop up more and more.  There was an editorial in the local version of USA Today, the Oklahoman, by Bob Funk who owns a big employment outfit here.  Lot of fluff but the final line was that the unemployed were getting paid better the before and don't want to go to work.    If that is the problem then maybe you need to look at what you pay your employees and yes on slim margin businesses like restaurants that is  hard but paying slave wages will not work out in the long run.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We have local fast-food places that are so desperate for help that they're offering $400 sign up bonuses. For a freaking fast food job.
 
dk47 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hugram: If your restaurant is increasing in business (that's great news for you), but you don't have enough workers to handle the volume of business, then you have two options...

1) Pay a higher wage until you start to see people left and right applying to work for you.

2) Don't increase wages and go out of business since you can't serve your customers.


3) Raise prices to pay for the higher wages.

/I agree, it's entirely possible you simply don't have a viable business if you can't pay employees.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

toraque: If an industry can only exist by paying employees less than the bare minimum they need to survive, it sounds like the problem is with the industry.

No employer owes a worker a job.  No employee owes a boss their servitude.  And no business owner is owed a business.


If you have enough money and give it to the right politicians, you apparently are owed a company. Chextrix, libs.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Could also be that with dining shifting more to takeout, people aren't making enough tip money to live off of anymore, so it is no longer a viable career.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

151: Glorious Golden Ass: I loved waiting tables, but there were a lot of customers who treated you like a slave and I don't know why people think waitstaff is well-paid.  I wouldn't want to do it with idiots who want to wear their masks as little as possible and go out even when they are not feeling well.

In 2003, during the big blackout, I was working at a restaurant on Woodward Ave that had just gotten power back the Saturday morning of the Dream Cruise.  The only menu items we had available after not having power for three or four days were hamburgers and salads.  People lost their minds and one person asked me why we hadn't prepared for this.  He meant the Dream Cruise, but didn't even considered that most of the waitstaff there still didn't have electricity or running water.

Red coat tavern by any chance?

/Lived at 12 and coolidge during the blackout, I remember one gas station in Brighton getting power before basically anybody else, and 696/96 was an absolute parking lot that entire day. I was only there trying to get to telegraph to get to my sister's house


Bennigan's at Square Lake and Woodward.  I eventually left for fine dining, which really didn't pay that much better, but it was slightly less hectic.
 
eagles95
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Guy I went to school with owns an Outback Steakhouse. He was complaining how he can't get any workers. I asked him how many tables/hours does your waitstaff average. He said with covid, waitstaff can get around 4 tables in an hour tops. But he's only working them 3-4 hours a shift because  no one comes in because WTF would you in a pandemic. He said that at best they can make $20 an hour "if people tip 20%".
Me: FFS you know damn well they tip 2 or 3 bucks tops on that blooming onion.
Him: Free Market
 
The Darkest Timeline [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hugram: If your restaurant is increasing in business (that's great news for you), but you don't have enough workers to handle the volume of business, then you have two options...

1) Pay a higher wage until you start to see people left and right applying to work for you.

2) Don't increase wages and go out of business since you can't serve your customers.


Farking Econ 1, how does it work?

Here in L.A. there are so many businesses that have no idea about economics or accounting, it's just that there are so damn many people that they can churn and churn and churn for years, surfing that churn without ever actually having to gain any insight.
 
MilkusManus [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: Maybe it's not a matter of unemployment benefits being too generous, but food service wages being so ridiculously low. Add in the "flexible" hours, working conditions, and dealing with John Q. A$$hole, it's amazing they have any workers at all.


A million times this.

Restaurants were my second career. I left the restaurant business a little over 5 years ago. I made okay money but the stress, long hours and no benefits made me look elsewhere for work. I've been working at the same place ever since. I have a set schedule, medical, 401k and PTO. They never call me on my day off to work. And I rarely work over 45 hours a week. I will never work in a restaurant ever again.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bslim: rich_mitch: hugram: If your restaurant is increasing in business (that's great news for you), but you don't have enough workers to handle the volume of business, then you have two options...

1) Pay a higher wage until you start to see people left and right applying to work for you.

2) Don't increase wages and go out of business since you can't serve your customers.

Know how I know you don't operate a restaurant?

Then it's simple: DON'T RUN A RESTAURANT
see?
That we have normalized shiat wages expecting people to work three jobs just to barely have enough to eat is downright imbecilic and no way to sustain a modern society.


I ran a restaurant in college.  And we gave breaks, and free food and drinks to employees, and casual attire (within reason, and you still had to wear work gear).  We also paid better than anyone else in the area.  And while we only had about 15 employees total, they performed and were awesome.  I made sure my people were taken care of, and while it only lasted 3 years, it was great.  It helped pay for college.

I also did dishes in a friend's place, and was a breakfast buffet cook for a while.  So I saw how a bigger place ran, as well.  They paid less than half of what I paid my people, and my friend took the money he saved and re-invested most of it in the business.  But eventually it still failed.  I'm not sure how.

Maybe small and focused is the way to go, treating your people well and paying well.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: Maybe it's not a matter of unemployment benefits being too generous, but food service wages being so ridiculously low. Add in the "flexible" hours, working conditions, and dealing with John Q. A$$hole, it's amazing they have any workers at all.


THIS.  The question should probably be: are restaurants failing to compete with not all that generous unemployment benefits or is this all just BS?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We don't go to restaurants as much as we used to.  The reason for that is because the food isn't worth the cost.  We used to go out more when the food was cheaper so it really didn't matter if the food wasn't the best.  Now you pay between $12-$15 for a burger and it sucks.  We'd rather go to the local brewery and eat off of whatever food truck they have that day than go to a restaurant.  So fine.  Let's pay restaurant workers more.  We'll go with what ever you guys think is fair.  The restaurant will raise prices to offset that cost.  And then not as many people will go to restaurants because the cost isn't worth it.

It's a race to the bottom.  Pretty much every worker is paid too little.  Get a raise at work, it's offset by more taxes, fees, and higher prices somewhere else.  Pay restaurant workers more, raise prices, get raise, pay more for your meal.  No one ever comes out ahead.
 
The Darkest Timeline [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MilkusManus: Nah'mean: Maybe it's not a matter of unemployment benefits being too generous, but food service wages being so ridiculously low. Add in the "flexible" hours, working conditions, and dealing with John Q. A$$hole, it's amazing they have any workers at all.

A million times this.

Restaurants were my second career. I left the restaurant business a little over 5 years ago. I made okay money but the stress, long hours and no benefits made me look elsewhere for work. I've been working at the same place ever since. I have a set schedule, medical, 401k and PTO. They never call me on my day off to work. And I rarely work over 45 hours a week. I will never work in a restaurant ever again.


I worked in restaurants for a few years when I was younger, and mainly what I remember is a lot of drinking, drugs and sex.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just gonna drag this over from the last place I put it.

I consider myself a tradesman, as a cook. An electrician knows their wiring. A welder knows welding. I know fire, knives, and food. Catering for a hundred? Simple. You want me to whip up two hundred deviled eggs for a wedding by tomorrow? Psh. Let me put the water on. Surf and turf? Cajun? Korean bbq? Pulled pork? Come on, this is boring, challenge me!

... Yeah. I'm a good cook. I can get work anywhere in the country, hold my own in any restaurant you'd care to name. Know my way around the dish pit as well as I can flip a skillet.

You know what I can't do?

Pay my bills at the wages most restaurants seem to think they can insult me by offering.

The corporate bean counters can come down and do the work themselves. I'm studying for my IT certs and switching industries.

Think I'll open up a new venture for all the people who don't think a cook or a dishwasher or a server deserve a reasonable living wage. "The Empty Plate" Come right on in and enjoy the same kind of meals a lot of us got to look forward to over the years. It's all in the name.

As I don't have a mic to drop, I'll just toss my apron on the table on the way out. You want dinner? You farkin' cook it.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have never collected unemployment benefits, but I am related to several that have in the last year. That kept them from foreclosure, but they needed help. If what they get in benefits is overly generous, then they weren't getting paid for crap, before. And those are just the people that can qualify for unemployment benefits. Most of them have found new jobs, at better wages. The free market, supply and demand, etc. sometimes works for the lower half. There are still a LOT of people looking for work. If you can't fill positions, you are obviously not offering sufficient compensation. Trying to wait them out until they get desperate is just playing economic chicken, waiting to see who blinks first.
 
irocu88
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yes
 
