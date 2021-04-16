 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   Baltimore cop admits at trial that other officers used to carry toy guns to plant in case they shot someone by mistake   (vice.com) divider line
44
    More: Sick, Police brutality, The Wire, BB gun, Police, Broadsheet, Fake, Abuse, Air gun  
•       •       •

1308 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2021 at 10:21 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow. That's some next level evil.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
January 31, 2018
Over 2 years old.
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone posted this 2 year old article on reddit yesterday too. Nice work. Consistent.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: January 31, 2018
Over 2 years old.



3 years.  believe it or not, we made t through 2020

/or did we?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: thorpe: January 31, 2018
Over 2 years old.


3 years.  believe it or not, we made t through 2020

/or did we?


User name is very suspicious
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joke's on you, Subby. They never shoot anyone by accident, only by "accident".
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's an ancient article?
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's one on the pol tab right now that's from 2.19.2013.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, back then, they had to pretend that it was an accident.

Now, they just flat out kill people in broad daylight and get away with it.
 
The Negro Community
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: See, back then, they had to pretend that it was an accident.

Now, they just flat out kill people in broad daylight and get away with it.


Oh, that's not fair. The two that killed people in broad daylight are going to have to stand trial, and even if they're acquitted (and let's be real, they will be) isn't the horror of a trial more punishment than police deserve for killing people?

If you shoot an unarmed 13-year old with his hands up in the middle of the night, though, then it's WAY easier to get away with it.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be one of the 99% of bad cops that give the other 1% a bad name.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: thorpe: January 31, 2018
Over 2 years old.


3 years.  believe it or not, we made t through 2020

/or did we?


I'M TRYING TO FORGET THAT YEAR!
 
payattention
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hmm....

/need to remember that this is Fark...
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as we're posting old articles where Police get away with planting guns on victims they murder...
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Negro Community: The two that killed people in broad daylight are going to have to stand trial, and even if they're acquitted (and let's be real, they will be)


Chauvin and Potter?     My guess is they will be convicted.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the OBVIOUS tag get shot a few dozen times and then had a gun planted on it?
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't reform this.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark with this view?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you murder a 13 years old and dont kill yourself, you deserve to be fed into a woodchipper feet first after 25 years of being homeless and sucking dirty dicks for 25 cents a pop to buy meth after you lost your job and your family and friends left you forever.
 
A'isha P. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops also train using shooting range targets with pictures of children and pregnant women on them, so they can overcome the desire to hesitate when shooting kids.  One cop even used pictures of his own children as targets.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I'm reminded of all the times I've had to listen to someone argue till they were blue in the face that this sort of thing would never happen, and "those people" were just making this stuff up.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"other officers"?

ACAB.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: January 31, 2018
Over 2 years old.


And still relevant.

This is the kind of story that SHOULD be re-posted from time to time, lest people forget these aren't conspiracy theories made up by raging cop haters, it's actual shiat that actual police do.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised they weren't carrying real guns to plant.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the old times, they went to the range for target practice. Today, they're just being lazy.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Surprised they weren't carrying real guns to plant.


Easier to wave away the toy rather than an unregistered firearm.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: Can't reform this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And not only this:
Baltimore Cops Carried Toy Guns to Plant on People They Shot, Trial Reveals


in context that is, as an organized group in the known about situaiotn, a conspiracy or established racket as one might say.

And when you know this, about that GROUP, did anyone ever tell their kids to a trust a cop?

The thuged out open secret of a kkk infested police force is one of the reasons i decide to be sure and not have children. I could not tell the lie i got as a kid, nor could i bear to have to tell such a dark and terrible  truth to a child, that i would be compelled to make learn not to trust any cop as part of basic saftey training for living in America.
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: thorpe: January 31, 2018
Over 2 years old.
And still relevant.
This is the kind of story that SHOULD be re-posted from time to time, lest people forget these aren't conspiracy theories made up by raging cop haters, it's actual shiat that actual police do.


I first heard this rumor in the early 80's. From a fireman, if that adds weight to it.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
#3842728284 - The only good cop is a dead cop.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Surprised they weren't carrying real guns to plant.


Then what would they sell to the drug dealers?
 
Befuddled
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They don't have to keep toy guns to drop anymore now that anyone can make a ghost gun.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Befuddled: They don't have to keep toy guns to drop anymore now that anyone can make a ghost gun.


I don't think "ghost guns" are a major real world issue (at least not yet).  Most of those are made by gun nuts, as opposed to drug dealers and gang members.  It's easier for most criminals to just buy a black market gun, or steal a legit one from an unoccupied house, then to learn the technical knowledge needed to assemble such a thing.
 
wesmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Wow. That's some next level evil.


Sounds like every Police department in this country
 
sandiego1989
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Negro Community: IIf you shoot an unarmed 13-year old with his hands up in the middle of the night, though, then it's WAY easier to get away with it.


"Unarmed", as in "unarmed" by about a second as you ditched your gun that you had just been firing and evaded police, ran into an alley, and ignored their lawful orders, and suddenly turned....sure lets' go with that definition of "unarmed".

If you have a gun, shoot it around randomly, evade and ignore the police, guess what might happen?
 
A'isha P. [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sandiego1989: The Negro Community: IIf you shoot an unarmed 13-year old with his hands up in the middle of the night, though, then it's WAY easier to get away with it.

"Unarmed", as in "unarmed" by about a second as you ditched your gun that you had just been firing and evaded police, ran into an alley, and ignored their lawful orders, and suddenly turned....sure lets' go with that definition of "unarmed".

If you have a gun, shoot it around randomly, evade and ignore the police, guess what might happen?


Even by your own description of the account, he was disarming himself and surrendering and the cop shot and killed him anyway.  If he had shot and killed the cop instead of surrendering, he might be alive.

I don't think you cophumpers have thought the consequences of your arguments all the way through.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The_Philosopher_King: shoegaze99: thorpe: January 31, 2018
Over 2 years old.
And still relevant.
This is the kind of story that SHOULD be re-posted from time to time, lest people forget these aren't conspiracy theories made up by raging cop haters, it's actual shiat that actual police do.

I first heard this rumor in the early 80's. From a fireman, if that adds weight to it.


They even have a name: "drop pieces".  When they've got a name, you better believe it's SOP.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The_Philosopher_King: shoegaze99: thorpe: January 31, 2018
Over 2 years old.
And still relevant.
This is the kind of story that SHOULD be re-posted from time to time, lest people forget these aren't conspiracy theories made up by raging cop haters, it's actual shiat that actual police do.

I first heard this rumor in the early 80's. From a fireman, if that adds weight to it.

They even have a name: "drop pieces".  When they've got a name, you better believe it's SOP.


They are also featured in dozens of movies and TV shows featuring outright bad or at least "morally questionable" cops.

The concept is also fairly obvious.  If you are a cop and want to murder somebody, there you go.  Also works in when a cop screws up and thought somebody was armed but they weren't.

Body cams are making doing this much more difficult.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sandiego1989: "Unarmed", as in "unarmed" by about a second as you ditched your gun


You are correct. Before he ditched the gun he was armed and after he ditched the gun he was unarmed. That is what unarmed means and he was unarmed when he was executed.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sandiego1989: The Negro Community: IIf you shoot an unarmed 13-year old with his hands up in the middle of the night, though, then it's WAY easier to get away with it.

"Unarmed", as in "unarmed" by about a second as you ditched your gun that you had just been firing and evaded police, ran into an alley, and ignored their lawful orders, and suddenly turned....sure lets' go with that definition of "unarmed".

If you have a gun, shoot it around randomly, evade and ignore the police, guess what might happen?


The police might murder you because they were terrified of an unarmed 13-year-old?
 
6655321
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
New Orleans PD used the term "Ham Sandwich" for similar items.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sandiego1989: The Negro Community: IIf you shoot an unarmed 13-year old with his hands up in the middle of the night, though, then it's WAY easier to get away with it.

"Unarmed", as in "unarmed" by about a second as you ditched your gun that you had just been firing and evaded police, ran into an alley, and ignored their lawful orders, and suddenly turned....sure lets' go with that definition of "unarmed".

If you have a gun, shoot it around randomly, evade and ignore the police, guess what might happen?


1. None of those things qualify for summary execution, and the police are not authorized to dispense summary execution anyway.

2. Per body cam footage, his hands were open, empty, and raised when the officer opened fire. If you think he was a threat you need a mental health exam for delusions.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.