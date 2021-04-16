 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Simon & Schuster wisely stops plans to release a book written by the cop who murdered Breonna Taylor in which said cop tries to defend his actions and victim-blame   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

379 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2021 at 2:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They haven't stopped anything, subby. The book will still be written and published. They just won't act as its distributors. That's certainly going to hurt its ability to get into the catalogues that bookstores would use to order it, but until you see other big players in the distribution game (like, for example, Amazon) also commit to this, it's simply one (of many) holes that's been plugged.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Maybe there IS such a thing as bad publicity"
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternatively: "This is a cutthroat business and we distribute books for lots of sh*theads, but this... this is too much."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF who the hell thought this was a good idea in the first place?
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you let cops get away with murder.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Alternatively: "This is a cutthroat business and we distribute books for lots of sh*theads, but this... this is too much."


yeah, we're totally only going to do the stuff that makes monye off this that is not distribution,because the creation of this book that we helped make is not the evil it's only the part where you distribute it that the evil goes on, so0 w;'re free and clear of that evil monye, only totes legit good money made off this book for our part in it.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the fark do you make an entire book out of this in the first place unless it's cover to cover right wing race war wet dream nonsense?

Answer: You don't, so that's what this book is really about.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what scumbag they will get to do the audio book. Is Bill O'reilly's schedule free?
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: They haven't stopped anything, subby. The book will still be written and published. They just won't act as its distributors. That's certainly going to hurt its ability to get into the catalogues that bookstores would use to order it, but until you see other big players in the distribution game (like, for example, Amazon) also commit to this, it's simply one (of many) holes that's been plugged.


Conservative groups will likely buy the books in large amounts to give to their members and inflate the sales at the same time like they do with books written by people like Ann Coulter and Ben Shaprio.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some police officers are genuinely stupid. The murder of Brianna Taylor was a concatenation of stupidities. The murders of George Floyd, Eric Garner, Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo and Tamir Rice were individual stupidities.

When I was a kid, my friends and I were busted for riding bicycles downtown on the sidewalk. Of course, the case was dismissed by the judge after my parents showed up in court. The cop was an idiot. I went to school with his son, who was also an idiot. I think he became a cop, too.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, duh, she was STANDING there, being black, what's a cop to do?
It's the Warriors Code, the rest of us just can't understand it
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: How the fark do you make an entire book out of this in the first place unless it's cover to cover right wing race war wet dream nonsense?

Answer: You don't, so that's what this book is really about.


YEP.

'I know we did the legal, moral and ethical thing that night. It's sad how the good guys are demonized, and criminals are canonized.'
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad the boyfriend only hit him in the leg.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
dygtyjqp7pi0m.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Some police officers are genuinely stupid. The murder of Brianna Taylor was a concatenation of stupidities. The murders of George Floyd, Eric Garner, Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo and Tamir Rice were individual stupidities.

When I was a kid, my friends and I were busted for riding bicycles downtown on the sidewalk. Of course, the case was dismissed by the judge after my parents showed up in court. The cop was an idiot. I went to school with his son, who was also an idiot. I think he became a cop, too.


You can be both stupid and racist.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: WTF who the hell thought this was a good idea in the first place?


Whomever contacted him, and offered to have a ghostwriter do a book and kept most of the money I assume.

As a ghostwriter you probably meet a lot of people, and having to make whatever you can make them say into a book in a manner people find interesting is a nice skill.
 
6655321
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This book is perfect for the next toilet paper shortage.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If this gets published and I see them in a book store, I would secretly somehow try to deface or destroy the copies in that store.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not a book to be held lightly, it should be thrown into the sewer with great force.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.