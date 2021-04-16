 Skip to content
(The Hill)   The Clean School Bus Act is a great thing for kids and the environment, so no one should oppose it...right?   (thehill.com) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I feel like the children must be forced to inhale unfiltered diesel exhaust because that's what made me the man I am today....

/ and the school system. And my mother. And my grandparents. And society in general. You know what? Diesel exhaust must not have played much of a role
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I feel like the children must be forced to inhale unfiltered diesel exhaust because that's what made me the man I am today....

/ and the school system. And my mother. And my grandparents. And society in general. You know what? Diesel exhaust must not have played much of a role


LUXURY!

When I was going to school we had to shovel coal into the furnace to keep the bus going.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Diogenes: iheartscotch: I feel like the children must be forced to inhale unfiltered diesel exhaust because that's what made me the man I am today....

/ and the school system. And my mother. And my grandparents. And society in general. You know what? Diesel exhaust must not have played much of a role

LUXURY!

When I was going to school we had to shovel coal into the furnace to keep the bus going.


That WOULD be cool and all sorts of steam punk, especially if it had a bunch of whirling do-dads
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As long as you can still sit at the back of the bus and go flying to the roof when it hits bumps, life is good
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm all for ensuring that my children have clean school busses...but if *those* children also get clean school busses, then I'm against it.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Without reading the bill and only going by the name, I highly doubt it has anything to do with school buses or them being clean.

If I had to guess, it might in fact mandate that buses run on clean coal though.
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Diogenes: iheartscotch: I feel like the children must be forced to inhale unfiltered diesel exhaust because that's what made me the man I am today....

/ and the school system. And my mother. And my grandparents. And society in general. You know what? Diesel exhaust must not have played much of a role

LUXURY!

When I was going to school we had to shovel coal into the furnace to keep the bus going.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How about a law that requires each bus to have it's own psychotic killer to hold a gun to the driver's head to ensure that they stop driving past drop-off points?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Back in my day, there was no AC on buses so the only choice we had was to open the windows and breathe in that wonderful outside exhaust.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Diogenes: iheartscotch: I feel like the children must be forced to inhale unfiltered diesel exhaust because that's what made me the man I am today....

/ and the school system. And my mother. And my grandparents. And society in general. You know what? Diesel exhaust must not have played much of a role

LUXURY!

When I was going to school we had to shovel coal into the furnace to keep the bus going.


YOU HAD IT EASY!

When I was a lad, we had to use giant flaming oars to push the bus to school. Made of tar covered coal, they were. Children who missed the bus would die of the exhaust while running behind!
 
Cheron
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As someone who designs hydrogen generators and fueling stations (for six more days), I support this (for six more days)
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I am surprised there hasn't been a push to convert school buses to LP like most Municipal systems have. The engines run much cleaner with less maintenance.

The problem with this bill is no one currently is making the unit.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Diogenes: iheartscotch: I feel like the children must be forced to inhale unfiltered diesel exhaust because that's what made me the man I am today....

/ and the school system. And my mother. And my grandparents. And society in general. You know what? Diesel exhaust must not have played much of a role

LUXURY!

When I was going to school we had to shovel coal into the furnace to keep the bus going.


i.guim.co.ukView Full Size


I had to row. We stuck our feet out the side to break.
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WonderDave1: Diogenes: iheartscotch: I feel like the children must be forced to inhale unfiltered diesel exhaust because that's what made me the man I am today....

/ and the school system. And my mother. And my grandparents. And society in general. You know what? Diesel exhaust must not have played much of a role

LUXURY!

When I was going to school we had to shovel coal into the furnace to keep the bus going.

YOU HAD IT EASY!

When I was a lad, we had to use giant flaming oars to push the bus to school. Made of tar covered coal, they were. Children who missed the bus would die of the exhaust while running behind!


Lost so many friends that way. But we all appreciated their sacrifice when their bodies were added to the coal fire for extra power.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Diogenes: When I was going to school we had to shovel coal into the furnace to keep the bus going.


When I was going to school, we burned students to keep the bus going. Every day was a gladiatorial style fight to see who would be the sacrifice.

=Smidge=
 
groppet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Let me guess MTG and Bobert will want the exhaust pumped directly into the bus to keep kids warm.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

behind8proxies: Back in my day, there was no AC on buses so the only choice we had was to open the windows and breathe in that wonderful outside exhaust.


Kids are smelly. Better to keep the windows open.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Diogenes: iheartscotch: I feel like the children must be forced to inhale unfiltered diesel exhaust because that's what made me the man I am today....

/ and the school system. And my mother. And my grandparents. And society in general. You know what? Diesel exhaust must not have played much of a role

LUXURY!

When I was going to school we had to shovel coal into the furnace to keep the bus going.

[i.guim.co.uk image 220x132]

I had to row. We stuck our feet out the side to break.


"Row well, and learn."
 
G-doggy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No I would not have an issue with this at all....if we did not have bigger problems to use that money for.  If you can not think of any....blah blah your the problem.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WonderDave1: Diogenes: iheartscotch: I feel like the children must be forced to inhale unfiltered diesel exhaust because that's what made me the man I am today....

/ and the school system. And my mother. And my grandparents. And society in general. You know what? Diesel exhaust must not have played much of a role

LUXURY!

When I was going to school we had to shovel coal into the furnace to keep the bus going.

YOU HAD IT EASY!

When I was a lad, we had to use giant flaming oars to push the bus to school. Made of tar covered coal, they were. Children who missed the bus would die of the exhaust while running behind!


WE USED TO DREAM OF GIANT FLAMING OARS!

There were 47 of us lined up behind the bus to push it, and the driver, all 20 stone of him, would throw burning newspaper at us for encouragement.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wyoming will.
 
Bowen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I am surprised there hasn't been a push to convert school buses to LP like most Municipal systems have. The engines run much cleaner with less maintenance.

The problem with this bill is no one currently is making the unit.


What about this?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Though I agree CNG would seem to make more sense right now.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Diesel? A relic of the past? 

Subby - almost every car in all of the Western Europe is diesel because they are more fuel efficient than gasoline. A small turbo-diesel Vauxhall gets like 60mpg with a diesel engine.
 
NeverDrunk23
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: Wyoming will.


Ah, but counterpoint.
Garfield: It Must Be True!
Youtube 56uSDQECrRQ
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There used to be public schools built over the Cross Bronx Expressway.  They might still be there.  If you've ever been on the CBE, you know that at most times of the day it is a parking lot of idling cars with abandoned, stripped, and burned out vehicles on the shoulders. 

Now, go back to the 60s and 70s, when cars burned leaded gasoline and schools lacked air conditioning, and imagine how much lead and other pollutants those kids had to breath daily.  I hope Robert Moses is roasting in Hell.
 
MaKaM
‘’ 1 minute ago  
add the postal office vehicles to the list too, please. I love getting my package delivered to my front porch, but I have to let it sit out there 10 minutes before I open the door. Because I have to let the cloud of diesel and burnt oil that the PO(S) vehicle belches out to dissipate so it doesn't get into my house. keep the shell, change the engine, shouldn't be *that* hard. Get Lockheed or Raytheon to use one of their current billion dollar contracts to start doing it for military buses and military post offices and then pass the tech on.

(slap "priority to low income districts AND MILITARY BASES WHOO MILITARY!!!" to the bill and then have the GQP block it)
 
