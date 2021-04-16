 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Texas advances legislation to let any idiot walk around with a gun   (usatoday.com)
    Murica, Firearm, gun laws, Texas House, first year gun-control bills, Gun, Republican Party, common sense carry, Handgun  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
... slowly past the house of every Repuglican politican.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice timing, Tex.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: ... slowly past the house of every Repuglican politican.


I haven't looked at the legislation in a while but unless they've changed it, I'm pretty sure that it still allows business to ban firearms and there is not a right-wing owned business I know that doesn't explicitly ban firearms in their company policy as a fire-on-the-spot offense.  Hell, at faring Exxon, you would get in trouble for just having a shotgun shell sitting on the back seat (if a security person happened to see it).  It's almost as if they actually agree with gun bans for safety but also want it to secure votes for their "side".
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, not Greg Abbot then?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
brunchvirals.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the additional shooting victims will be mostly Texans.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Where's the Texas tag? Cowering in the corner?
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's Texas. If they don't allow idiots to walk around with guns, nobody will be able to walk around with guns. You work with what you've got.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What winning looks like:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


There are now 20 states that are "constitutional carry", where you don't need a permit to legally carry as long as you aren't prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Something like 70% of the US population now lives in a state that either doesn't require a permit, or live in a state where any law abiding citizen will be issued a permit if they meet objective criteria (though the requirements vary with each state).

onlygunsandmoney.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And Texans will believe crime will drop to zero.


/Former Texan
 
down-right-FP
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm not actually as worried about the effect on mass shootings this will have (if someone wants to shoot up a place, do you really think not having a permit is going to stop them?). I'm way more worried about accidental shootings. Some people can be downright careless with their firearms, and too many gun owners have never even taken one basic gun safety course.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dittybopper: What winning looks like:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 676x509]

There are now 20 states that are "constitutional carry", where you don't need a permit to legally carry as long as you aren't prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Something like 70% of the US population now lives in a state that either doesn't require a permit, or live in a state where any law abiding citizen will be issued a permit if they meet objective criteria (though the requirements vary with each state).

[onlygunsandmoney.com image 850x615]


I'm just amazed that in 1986, 35% of the US population lived in Hawaii.
 
jimjays
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
More hassles to vote, less hassles to carry around a gun that you can shoot someone at any moment.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

UberDave: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: ... slowly past the house of every Repuglican politican.

I haven't looked at the legislation in a while but unless they've changed it, I'm pretty sure that it still allows business to ban firearms and there is not a right-wing owned business I know that doesn't explicitly ban firearms in their company policy as a fire-on-the-spot offense.  Hell, at faring Exxon, you would get in trouble for just having a shotgun shell sitting on the back seat (if a security person happened to see it).  It's almost as if they actually agree with gun bans for safety but also want it to secure votes for their "side".


I've seen the businesses requiring masks and the results they've had banning non-mask wearers from entering their businesses. With open carry legal, the businesses that ban entry will have similar results I'm sure. At least they won't have to go back to their vehicle to get their guns.

5 years ago it wouldn't have been a problem. But something has changed since then. I can't quite put my (trigger) finger on it but it seems we were a more polite society then.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

UberDave: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: ... slowly past the house of every Repuglican politican.

I haven't looked at the legislation in a while but unless they've changed it, I'm pretty sure that it still allows business to ban firearms and there is not a right-wing owned business I know that doesn't explicitly ban firearms in their company policy as a fire-on-the-spot offense.  Hell, at faring Exxon, you would get in trouble for just having a shotgun shell sitting on the back seat (if a security person happened to see it).  It's almost as if they actually agree with gun bans for safety but also want it to secure votes for their "side".


Most have even more draconian rules in Gas & Oil. As in it cannot be in your car if you park on company property. One firm I worked at had a no alcohol on premise rule - If you went to the liquor store on lunch and picked up a couple of bottles of wine for the evening to avoid the night time rush... and left them IN your car unopened, you could still be terminated.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
everyone is going to need to be strapped to deal with the population explosion, (due to global warming) of rabid bobcats while trying to get their car worshed.
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dittybopper: There are now 20 states that are "constitutional carry", where you don't need a permit to legally carry as long as you aren't prohibited from possessing a firearm.


I've always though that people who can't be trusted to bear arms shouldn't trusted to keep them.
No one who can't be trusted to carry a gun should be allowed to own one.
 
WhoGAS [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dittybopper: What winning looks like:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 676x509] [View Full Size image _x_]

There are now 20 states that are "constitutional carry", where you don't need a permit to legally carry as long as you aren't prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Something like 70% of the US population now lives in a state that either doesn't require a permit, or live in a state where any law abiding citizen will be issued a permit if they meet objective criteria (though the requirements vary with each state).

[onlygunsandmoney.com image 850x615]


I don't know about the other yellow states but California has it on the books but good luck getting a carry permit.  Unless you know the local Sherriff, you ain't gettin' jack.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
VA has open carry with no permit (required for concealed).
It has not become a lawless wasteland filled with bodies. In 15 years of living here, I've seen less than 10 people open carrying in the street.(moreso with owners in their place of business, like pawnshops or gun stores)
Most people still don't. It just brings you attention you don't need. Attention from the cops of course. While you might be legal, you don't need every cop stopping you to see if you are (especially if you're black). Or attention from someone who decides they want your gun, and just clocks you in the head and takes it.
What open carry *does* allow is lets you grab a couple of rifles and just put them in your car to go to the range (or hunting) without having to secure them in locked cases first.
There are also other caveats.  Like not being able to open carry a center fire rifle in large cities (like Richmond) unless you already have a permit.
Most people who carry, just get the permit and do so concealed, since that is a much better option.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Guns have more rights in Texas than people do.
 
Okieboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We already have that here in Oklahoma - you can't walk into any Kum&Go w/o some idiot with a giant sidearm attached to his hip strutting around the store....


/Walk softly and carry a big gun
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sushi and the Banshees: [Fark user image 432x441]


im more concerned with the framed picture of the cartoon santa and the dresses hanging in the closet.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

khitsicker: everyone is going to need to be strapped to deal with the population explosion, (due to global warming) of rabid bobcats while trying to get their car worshed.


Deeeeeewww Wut?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: khitsicker: everyone is going to need to be strapped to deal with the population explosion, (due to global warming) of rabid bobcats while trying to get their car worshed.

Deeeeeewww Wut?


18 threads down on the main page.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Of course, since it IS Texas, they DO actually have Gun Control.

You're not allowed to have a gun unless you can in fact prove that you ARE an Idiot.
 
redsquid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good. With armed fascists everywhere and power hungry racist cops I support any law that levels the playing field. The time for asking politely has passed.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Archie Bunker's Editorial on Gun Control
Youtube -lDb0Dn8OXE
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: dittybopper: What winning looks like:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 676x509] [View Full Size image _x_]

There are now 20 states that are "constitutional carry", where you don't need a permit to legally carry as long as you aren't prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Something like 70% of the US population now lives in a state that either doesn't require a permit, or live in a state where any law abiding citizen will be issued a permit if they meet objective criteria (though the requirements vary with each state).

[onlygunsandmoney.com image 850x615]

I don't know about the other yellow states but California has it on the books but good luck getting a carry permit.  Unless you know the local Sherriff, you ain't gettin' jack.


Nevertheless, he makes a pretty good point. If you look at the lasy century or so in America, conservatives have had a pretty shiatty time of it.
Slavery: they lost.
Women's suffrage: they lost.
Alliance with the Nazis: they lost.
Civil Rights: they lost.
Gay rights: they lost.
It's been one long column of "L"s for them, with one stark exception: Gun control.
It is one area where, at least in the lower population areas of the country, they have been able to win consistent victories.
Guns are less restricted than the were a half century ago.
That is probably not going to continue indefinitely, but it's the story for right now.
 
crzybtch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think that banning automatic and semi-automatic weapons should be part of the next election.  I would be very interested to see the number of people for and against.

I know...I'm insane.

I just don't know how that ever happened in the first place, letting citizens have weapons that should only be used during a war?  What kind of maniac actually NEEDS a gun that fires round after round?  At least if you could shoot six bullets and have to reload, a person might have a chance to get away from you.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dittybopper: What winning looks like:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 676x509]

There are now 20 states that are "constitutional carry", where you don't need a permit to legally carry as long as you aren't prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Something like 70% of the US population now lives in a state that either doesn't require a permit, or live in a state where any law abiding citizen will be issued a permit if they meet objective criteria (though the requirements vary with each state).

[onlygunsandmoney.com image 850x615]


Hey, loo , it's the guy who wanted to assassinate Hillary Clinton if she won in 2016. Let's listen to this guy about guns!
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is it for republicans, giving away guns is their only option.

They have absolutely nothing else to offer.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They should do that with driving too! For that matter why do certification for anything!
 
