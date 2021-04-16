 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Fyre festival attendees to receive $7,000 each in settlement, which makes you think, "Exactly how much did people pay initially for that trainwreck?"   (theguardian.com) divider line
19
    More: Fail, Ja Rule, 50 Cent, rapper Ja Rule, Hip hop music, conclusion of a lawsuit, Metropolitan Museum of Art, notorious Fyre festival, Numerous lawsuits  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the payout figure could be lower depending on Fyre's bankruptcy case with other creditors ... In 2018, a judge ruled in favour of attendees Seth Crossno and Mark Thompson in another lawsuit against the festival, awarding the pair $5m in damages.

If your name is Seth or Mark you get $5 million, otherwise you get 1/1000 as much.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've wondered that as well.  With the millions he has been ordered to pay it must have been a fortune that was brought in.  I wonder if he stashed any of it away in undisclosed offshore accounts...and if he'll ever be able to access it.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, all this time I was thinking "These idiots probably paid $3k or $4k for this experience!"

Apparently I'm in the wrong line of work. Now if you'll excuse me, Ja Rule screwed up these photocopies again and I've got to write him up.
 
Two16
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
consequenceofsound.netView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Two16: [consequenceofsound.net image 850x595]


his character was the most interesting in the documentary about it.  Kind of flawed in the perfect way to get himself caught in the situation yet redeemable at the end.
 
dukef [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah.... From who?  They will be lucky to get $700.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dukef: Yeah.... From who?  They will be lucky to get $700.


This, lmao.

A judgement is one thing, actually getting paid is a very different thing.

I have a neighbor that was a ~$10k judgement from the actions of a scumbag neighbor.  Scumbag neighbor left the area within days of the judgement, never to be seen again.  What can the good neighbor do, hunt him down, turn him in, then get his $10k from a guy that doesn't have it?  ROFL.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I should probably watch the documentary, but I'm skeptical that I'm going have much sympathy for any of them once it's over.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I know that reading TFA is always optional, so:

"Attendees had spent between $1,000 and $12,000 on tickets to the festival, which was cancelled on its opening day. "
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
 little background into the Fyre Festival disaster..

The Fyre Festival Disaster
Youtube r7q4zim7kd8
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When he gets out, he should start a Evangelist megachurch. He has got the skills.
 
hej
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"A group of 277 attendees at the notorious Fyre festival are to receive settlement payouts of $7,220 (£5,240) each"

Meanwhile, about 20x that many people actually went to it.
 
TappingTheVein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A more entertaining background into the Fyre Festival clusterfark:

The Failure of Fyre Festival
Youtube UBPg5ftCMv8
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

awruk!: I know that reading TFA is always optional, so:

"Attendees had spent between $1,000 and $12,000 on tickets to the festival, which was cancelled on its opening day. "


$1,000 actually seems kinda fair to me.

Like, I might pay $1,000 for round trip semi-private airfare to the bahamas, some nights in a furnished tent by the ocean, booze, and some cheese sandwiches.
 
hej
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Also, if you haven't watched the Netflix or Hulu documentaries on Fyre Festival, you're missing out.
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A friend of mine operating a charter boat in the area came close to shore to offer help (canned food and use of a satellite phone, mostly). The organizers shooed him away from shore. He got pretty mad about it.
 
jlt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Two16: [consequenceofsound.net image 850x595]

his character was the most interesting in the documentary about it.  Kind of flawed in the perfect way to get himself caught in the situation yet redeemable at the end.


And he was obviously a team player, willing to do "anything" to get those cases of water delivered.
 
Zenith
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: dukef: Yeah.... From who?  They will be lucky to get $700.

This, lmao.

A judgement is one thing, actually getting paid is a very different thing.

I have a neighbor that was a ~$10k judgement from the actions of a scumbag neighbor.  Scumbag neighbor left the area within days of the judgement, never to be seen again.  What can the good neighbor do, hunt him down, turn him in, then get his $10k from a guy that doesn't have it?  ROFL.


well it got rid of the scumbag, that in itself might well have been priceless
 
buster_v
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Rich assholes ripping off rich assholes.

So very interesting.
 
