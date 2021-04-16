 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Michigan parents facing a statewide Covid surge demand schools allow their children to roam about mask-free   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    Mother, worst surge of new COVID-19 cases, Michigan Live, Hudsonville High School, dozens of maskless moms, capacity limits  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
While the rest of the world points at America in derision, America points at Michigan.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about no? Does no work for you? If not, go fark yourselves.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to roam about in traffic.
 
Do you even grift bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: While the rest of the world points at America in derision, America points at Michigan.


I dunno if that's that true anymore. Brazil is basically collapsing, our vaccine rollouts been pretty decent.

We sure do have a lot of anti vaxxers though.
 
animal color
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What the fark is wrong with Michigan these days? What a bunch of maroons.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: While the rest of the world points at America in derision, America points at Michigan.


Lol. How many have been murdered in the name of commerce flying The American flag?

If you are scared stay away. The rest of us have shiat to do.
 
Gramma
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

animal color: What the fark is wrong with Michigan these days? What a bunch of maroons.


Trying to get our own Fark tag before Texas scores one.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: If you are scared


Sorry, I can't take this seriously when the right seems to be in constant fear of anything Fox News tells them to be afraid of

At least liberals are "scared" of stuff that actually exists.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: vudukungfu: While the rest of the world points at America in derision, America points at Michigan.

Lol. How many have been murdered in the name of commerce flying The American flag?

If you are scared stay away. The rest of us have shiat to do.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

animal color: What the fark is wrong with Michigan these days? What a bunch of maroons.


#1.  I am embarrassed, being a Michigander and all.

#2.  Try living with these pseudo tough guy, big pickup driving, mask holes.  There is a guy in our little town who has 20 Trump flags/signs, as well as a freshly repainted shed or barn that spells Trump and "Fark Biden".  I have been so baffled over and over by people doubling down with their stupidity.

#3.  Help me.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gramma: animal color: What the fark is wrong with Michigan these days? What a bunch of maroons.

Trying to get our own Fark tag before Texas scores one.


Its the Florida of the North. It even has two peninsulas to funnel in all the dumb.
 
jlt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrspeacock: animal color: What the fark is wrong with Michigan these days? What a bunch of maroons.

#1.  I am embarrassed, being a Michigander and all.

#2.  Try living with these pseudo tough guy, big pickup driving, mask holes.  There is a guy in our little town who has 20 Trump flags/signs, as well as a freshly repainted shed or barn that spells Trump and "Fark Biden".  I have been so baffled over and over by people doubling down with their stupidity.

#3.  Help me.


I feel your pain.

SE Michigan here.

My daughter is a senior in High School who chose to stay remote the rest of the year.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: How many have been murdered in the name of commerce flying The American flag?


'I'm just participating in the grand tradition of killing others for commerce' is a take.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: If you are scared stay away. The rest of us have shiat to do.


Why do Republicans appear to be downright petrified of things that are incapable of causing any physical harm (e.g. same sex couples getting married) but refuse to be afraid of things that are proven to maim and kill people (e.g. an airborne virus that's killed millions around the globe in about a year)?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hudsonville. [shudder]
 
baorao
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I literally just finished reading an email from our daycare (Michigan) requiring our 2 year olds to wear a mask starting 4/26.

so your mileage may vary here.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As I've mentioned more than once, stupid can fark us just as surely as "competent evil."

Maybe even more so.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Serious Black: StoPPeRmobile: If you are scared stay away. The rest of us have shiat to do.

Why do Republicans appear to be downright petrified of things that are incapable of causing any physical harm (e.g. same sex couples getting married) but refuse to be afraid of things that are proven to maim and kill people (e.g. an airborne virus that's killed millions around the globe in about a year)?


Because the former scares the base into submission to the party whereas the latter doesn't.
 
genner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jlt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

baorao: I literally just finished reading an email from our daycare (Michigan) requiring our 2 year olds to wear a mask starting 4/26.

so your mileage may vary here.


Wasn't that a new thing from the governor today?
My FB feed is already filled with teeth gnashing and cries of child abuse.   :/
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Farking white people. I kid, I seen 50-60 year old black have get to togethers.  Muthafarkers picking over food with their bare hands.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image image 640x639]


I'll admit, those look pretty badass.
 
austerity101
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Serious Black: StoPPeRmobile: If you are scared stay away. The rest of us have shiat to do.

Why do Republicans appear to be downright petrified of things that are incapable of causing any physical harm (e.g. same sex couples getting married) but refuse to be afraid of things that are proven to maim and kill people (e.g. an airborne virus that's killed millions around the globe in about a year)?


The first allows them to oppress others; the second oppresses them.
 
hervatski
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's everywhere, all around the world, a lot of humans can't conceptualize a disaster.  If a boat was sinking, a lot would fight you when you tried to save their life.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: genner: [Fark user image image 640x639]

I'll admit, those look pretty badass.


Perfect for choking yourself to death with your own hands both literally and figuratively.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: genner: [Fark user image image 640x639]

I'll admit, those look pretty badass.


* not you specifically
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

austerity101: Serious Black: StoPPeRmobile: If you are scared stay away. The rest of us have shiat to do.

Why do Republicans appear to be downright petrified of things that are incapable of causing any physical harm (e.g. same sex couples getting married) but refuse to be afraid of things that are proven to maim and kill people (e.g. an airborne virus that's killed millions around the globe in about a year)?

The first allows them to oppress others; the second "oppresses" them.


FTFY

But you did hit the nail on the head overall.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: vudukungfu: While the rest of the world points at America in derision, America points at Michigan.

Lol. How many have been murdered in the name of commerce flying The American flag?

If you are scared stay away. The rest of us have shiat to do.


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
WHITE Michigan parents facing a statewide Covid surge demand schools allow their children to roam about mask-free
 
MyMindIsGoingDave
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Serious Black: StoPPeRmobile: If you are scared stay away. The rest of us have shiat to do.

Why do Republicans appear to be downright petrified of things that are incapable of causing any physical harm (e.g. same sex couples getting married) but refuse to be afraid of things that are proven to maim and kill people (e.g. an airborne virus that's killed millions around the globe in about a year)?


Those were all crisis actors
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I thought all these wackos moved West.
Can we get a kickstarter to move them to Idaho?
 
baorao
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jlt: baorao: I literally just finished reading an email from our daycare (Michigan) requiring our 2 year olds to wear a mask starting 4/26.

so your mileage may vary here.

Wasn't that a new thing from the governor today?
My FB feed is already filled with teeth gnashing and cries of child abuse.   :/


I don't know. I know last week there were some non binding suggestions because the legislature stripped her emergency powers.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

blatz514: StoPPeRmobile: vudukungfu: While the rest of the world points at America in derision, America points at Michigan.

Lol. How many have been murdered in the name of commerce flying The American flag?

If you are scared stay away. The rest of us have shiat to do.

[Fark user image image 194x228]


Tough guys invincible to Covid are few and far between.  Remember, one of the reasons they haven't been exposed to people who've suffered serious or long-lasting symptoms is because their lives revolve around things that don't matter to the rest of America.  Their economic and social bubbles are smaller.  They still get Covid, but they haven't seen a business go under because the 50 year old who ran it died after being pulled of a ventilator to make room for someone who had a better chance of surviving. It does happen, but they don't care what happened to the small town next door, only their own.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Rural Michigan is Mississippi without the accent.
 
