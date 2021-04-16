 Skip to content
 
(CBS Pittsburgh)   "Cookie Debruin ... said the bear caused no harm, only dragging away her trash ..." Seriously? You went to investigate a bear threat and found a " Cookie Debruin" to interview? Welcome to Fark, Cookie Debruin   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Debruin? "The bear"? Cookie?   That's a bear in disguise.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was reportedly rooting through some trash cans.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Gene Masseth would be proud.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Gene Masseth would be proud.


Still don't get that one, all these years later.
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Pants full of macaroni!!: Gene Masseth would be proud.

Still don't get that one, all these years later.


Me either.
 
debug
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Uh, we had a slight wolf incursion but uh, everything's perfectly all right now. We're fine. We're all fine here, now, thank you. How are you?" said Teeth McLupine.
 
djfitz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gene Masseth: ajgeek: Pants full of macaroni!!: Gene Masseth would be proud.

Still don't get that one, all these years later.

Me either.


Gene Masseth is the patron saint of Fark.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I knew woman whose first name was Muffin. Yes, that was the name on her birth certificate
 
