 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun)   Giant armed robots loom over streets of rebel-controlled Donetsk as tensions continue to rise in Ukraine. Will settle the score if humans on both sides don't tone it down   (the-sun.com) divider line
19
    More: Weird, Russia, GIANT armed robots, US President Joe Biden, Belarus, Russian language, Soviet Union, Ukrainian tanks, Crimea  
•       •       •

971 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2021 at 1:37 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They're coming for their pills!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah.  A Nova Black Hawk with jump jets and large and med. lasers on continuous non-grouped rotation fire could take those things out.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black Knight shot the food!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool sculptures!

I expect if the Russians invade a few Russian tank commanders will destroy them just for the lulz.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cf.geekdo-images.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US President Joe Biden has appealed to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for calm.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: They're coming for their pills!

[Fark user image image 480x315]


I knew I should have listened to Sam Waterston.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not?  There was some rough fighting in Odessa during the One Year War.
 
genner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
tarheel07
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's only a model.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UberDave: Yeah.  A Nova Black Hawk with jump jets and large and med. lasers on continuous non-grouped rotation fire could take those things out.


I prefer Urbanmechs. Mostly, cause I look like one.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Loucifer: UberDave: Yeah.  A Nova Black Hawk with jump jets and large and med. lasers on continuous non-grouped rotation fire could take those things out.

I prefer Urbanmechs. Mostly, cause I look like one.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Loucifer: UberDave: Yeah.  A Nova Black Hawk with jump jets and large and med. lasers on continuous non-grouped rotation fire could take those things out.

I prefer Urbanmechs. Mostly, cause I look like one.

[i.pinimg.com image 680x907]


...and they will!

/Old Glory Insurance
 
ArkPanda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tarheel07: It's only a model.


I'm sure the Soviets tried to build giant fighting robots during the Cold War. It wouldn't be the craziest thing they did.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
WWII called and was all laik

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was talking to a friend the other day and he was complaining there wasn't any quality looming.  Guess I'll have to pass this link on to him.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

The situation is Dire.

I find it odd that the largest mechs are 100 tons, when a much smaller M1A1 tank is 67.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.