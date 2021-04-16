 Skip to content
(Five Thirty-Eight)   John Lennon was right   (fivethirtyeight.com)
30
30 Comments     (+0 »)
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who did Instant Karma get??
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Power to the People

/Right on!
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine that.

/it's not hard, if you try
 
metric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Koo koo ka chew
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About the ox?
 
6nome
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We should create a religion around John Lennon - The Church of Lennon-Day Saints.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Happiness is a warm gun?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Reality > religion.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ringo is the Greatest?

I'm the Greatest / Ringo Star
Youtube mZ4EmA5X-PQ
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

metric: Koo koo ka chew


Umm...it's Goo goo g'joob.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

6nome: We should create a religion around John Lennon - The Church of Lennon-Day Saints.


I'd give a go, McCartneyisn hasn't gotten me anywhere. All they want to do is send communists back to the USSR.
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

6nome: We should create a religion around John Lennon - The Church of Lennon-Day Saints.


But no Yoko!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Black Knight wasn't telling King Arthur that nobody could pass the bridge, he was telling him only Nones could pass. It all makes sense now. The Black Knight was a good guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It was a non religious kegger he was defending.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I consider myself a devout, practising atheist, although tolerant of other atheisms.

I didn't spend all those years studying the Bible and comparative religion to do nothing with the armaments thus supplied.

You have to put on the Arnour of Faithlessness if you want to carry the Sword of Truth against Truthiness.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was raised Catholic and was forced into CCD classes, Communion, Confirmation, etc.  I always hated it.

If you were raised Catholic, you hopefully one day took a look around at the congregation and thought "These are not my people".  Religion growing up turned me off to religion as an adult.  I refuse to go and "worship" around a bunch of hypocrites.  Shake their hand and say "Peace be with you" when all they do is want peace for them and f*ck everyone else.  Where is the peace of the woman who got an abortion?  The peace of the altar boy who got it up the ass?  The peace of a transgender.  GFY.

The IDEA of God is great.  Someone out there looking out for us.  But to be honest, most of the people who believe in it are just scared to die and realize that there is nothing after all of this.

Seriously, YOU CAN DO GOOD THINGS FOR OTHERS OUTSIDE THE CONCEPT OF A CHURCH.  Not that hard to not be a sh*tbag.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The only thing keeping the Roman Catholic Church alive is that Nones nuns live forever.  They're healthier than lesbians. Just look at the HIV rate among 92 year-old nuns and you'll see.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's okay to beat your wife?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Lots of good stuff in here that rebuts a few talking points in the zeitgeist:

"But older people are now increasingly shifting from Christian to unaffiliated too - particularly older people who lean left politically. As a result, mainline Christianity is not only declining but becoming more conservative. Between 2008 and 2018, three of the largest mainline traditions (the United Methodists, the Episcopalians and the United Church of Christ) all became more Republican."

I wouldn't put a lot of hope in Mainline Protestant denomination to salvage Christianity in the US. They're dying much faster than the fundies are.

"People who leave Christianity often cite the politics of the Christian right turning them off. But some of the evidence here suggests that probably isn't the only explanation. There is a general disengagement of Americans from organized religion - people who are religious no longer identifying as members of congregations. Republicans are becoming less religious, but they seem just fine voting for candidates who court the Christian right. And the people leaving Christianity aren't usually members of conservative evangelical congregations in the first place."

If you believe that "Real ChristianityTMis what's practiced by your moderate and/or liberal church, why would you leave?

The data seems to indicate that more conservative religious strains are actually fairing better, and those tend to be the ones that are more coercive and exclusive. My suspicion is that religion in general is losing its coercive power to force people to participate, and it's the denominations that are able to cling to that level of control that are experiencing fewer losses.
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, alright.  In 1954, DD Eisenhower bowed to religious nut jobs and allowed their futzing with the pledge; time to erase their 'addition'.

"I pledge allegiance, to the flag, of the United States Of America.  And to the Republic, for which it stands, One Nation, indivisible, under god with liberty and justice for all."

/share property line with church graveyard.  Most respectful neighbors EVER.  Now, if only the living loose associators and hallucinators could see singing along with L7 until raptured
 
Cache
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Now why would decent people turn their backs on spiritual organizations trying to help them?

**looks at religious leaders**

Oh... Right...
 
Loucifer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
With the help of Gideon's Bible, Rocky Raccoon miraculously got better as soon as he was able.

Spread the Good News!
 
Astorix
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Happiness is a warm gun?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Where two or three are gathered in my name, there I am also.

Translation:  You won't find Jesus in mega-churches or gaudy cathedrals. Gaudi cathedrals? Cool. Sand castles in Spain.
 
Astorix
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

6nome: We should create a religion around John Lennon - The Church of Lennon-Day Saints.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wesmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: I was raised Catholic and was forced into CCD classes, Communion, Confirmation, etc.  I always hated it.

If you were raised Catholic, you hopefully one day took a look around at the congregation and thought "These are not my people".  Religion growing up turned me off to religion as an adult.  I refuse to go and "worship" around a bunch of hypocrites.  Shake their hand and say "Peace be with you" when all they do is want peace for them and f*ck everyone else.  Where is the peace of the woman who got an abortion?  The peace of the altar boy who got it up the ass?  The peace of a transgender.  GFY.

The IDEA of God is great.  Someone out there looking out for us.  But to be honest, most of the people who believe in it are just scared to die and realize that there is nothing after all of this.

Seriously, YOU CAN DO GOOD THINGS FOR OTHERS OUTSIDE THE CONCEPT OF A CHURCH.  Not that hard to not be a sh*tbag.


It's funny how that works. I was raised by a non-religious mom and never forced into any organized religion so I've always been kind of ambivalent about religion. You have to have been forced to deal with it to really hate it
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I just figured it was a feedback loop.
Lots of people like religion, but it's not changing with the times, so people leave, it becomes more conservative, more people leave.
If it doesn't feel relevant people will stop going.
 
lurkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Crabalocker fishwife, pornographic priestess?
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Americans are the happiest people in the world?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I just figured it was a feedback loop.
Lots of people like religion, but it's not changing with the times, so people leave, it becomes more conservative, more people leave.
If it doesn't feel relevant people will stop going.


Siphon enough clean water out of the pool and eventually you're left with pond scum.
 
