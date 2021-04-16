 Skip to content
 
(NJ.com)   Meet 'Painless Pete', a retired nurse who has vaccinated thousands. Bonus: He tells dad jokes while jabbing you   (nj.com) divider line
    Hero, Vaccine, Vaccination, Peter Schulz, operating room nurse, taking care of people  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Does he call his syringe "Pete's Piece"?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No one beats my (now retired) doctor's nurse.  She had a supernatural gift.

Needles generally don't phase me.  But you could watch her slide it in to draw blood and still feel absolutely nothing.  I don't know how she did it.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Diogenes: No one beats my (now retired) doctor's nurse.  She had a supernatural gift.

Needles generally don't phase me.  But you could watch her slide it in to draw blood and still feel absolutely nothing.  I don't know how she did it.


Our RN where I work is just as good.  When I got my first Moderna shot, I didn't feel a damn thing.  Then we had a substitute onthe day I had to get my 2nd shot, and I definitely felt that one.

Oh well.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That asshole really needles me.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"I'm allergic to the preservatives in a lot of vaccines."

"Hi, allergic to the preservatives in a lot of vaccines.  I'm Painless Pete."

*poke*
 
phrawgh
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Weird. Melania refers to Donnie's penis as "Painless Pete."
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My first does was administered by a nursing student. I sat down in the chair, he told me not to be nervous because he was more nervous than me. Then he asked me if I knew which end of the syringe was supposed to go in my arm. I'm not a squeamish person when it comes to vaccines, but he was hilarious and his humor would have cut the tension if I had been nervous. People like Painless Pete here deserve so much credit.
 
Mattix
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UberDave: Does he call his syringe "Pete's Piece"?


But enough about Chasten.....
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Let me just point out that - at least in my experience - the COVID-19 vaccine jab is barely noticeable. I didn't even know the jabber had finished jabbing me. I felt the cold alcohol swab more than I felt the needle jab.

Now, the next morning it felt like I'd been punched in the shoulder by a professional heavyweight boxer, but that went away in a few hours.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Gotta say, both of my shots were painless, which was a small bonus.  My GP used to have a nurse that could take blood without you feeling a thing.  When she left, I almost followed her to the next place she went.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Let me just point out that - at least in my experience - the COVID-19 vaccine jab is barely noticeable. I didn't even know the jabber had finished jabbing me. I felt the cold alcohol swab more than I felt the needle jab.


For me, the dreaded part of any vaccine is when they press the plunger in. COVID wasn't bad, but a  tetanus shot feels like injecting hot Drano.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just had my second Modena - still in my 15 minute wait period. I barley felt either one. I've said before.in these threads that the Shingrex shots burned going in. Moderna - nope.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
First COVID shot was damn near painless.  I did tell my nurse that as a veteran, I wanted to thank her for her service.  She deserves more accolades than I do these days.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As a needle phobe, these people are a blessing!! Skill makes A HUGE difference in how much pain you feel from a shot, and frankly, some people Suck at it.

Good for Pete- and the patients lucky enough to have him!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Favorite thing about injecting the olds? When you "plink" on the bone because they don't have any muscle mass.
 
