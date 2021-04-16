 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Human sacrifice, NYC reeking of legal weed and crawling with unstable potheads, dogs and cats living together... mass hysteria, like the author of this opinion piece   (nypost.com) divider line
32
    More: Silly, New York City, Michael Bloomberg, New Yorkers, good idea, Cannabis, majorstudy, reefer madness, younger people  
•       •       •

507 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2021 at 11:02 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It isn't widely noted, but in 2011, New York City also banned smoking in all parks and beaches. That goes for pot, too, though you wouldn't know it strolling around Manhattan parks lately: Last week, I saw teenage skateboarders in Washington Square pulling on a huge bong. Police ignored the obvious violation, and it's foolish to expect much in the way of enforcement going forward in our climate of the decriminalization of crime.

has this guy never been to washington square before?  i don't think i've ever walked through there without smelling weed, or if sitting in one place for more than 5 minutes, been offered weed for sale
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seth Barron is managing editor of The American Mind.

sounds like you edited yourself out of your mind

seems like they're super trumpy nutters, not surprising
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: A major study by Oxford researchers found that marijuana use boosts the odds of violent behavior among people with psychotic disorders.

TFStudy cited: it is unclear to what extent different categories of illicit substances, as defined by their psychopharmacological effects, are related to violent behaviour.

Is it not possible that folks who feel the need to self-medicate their 'psychotic disorder' more often, actually have a more severe form of  that 'psychotic disorder'?

Don't forget that there's a far stronger correlation between bananas and domestic violence involving a knife, than there is between cannabis and schizophrenia.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Advocates laugh at the idea that marijuana is a "gateway drug." But find one serious drug addict who didn't start out on pot. I'll wait.

*raises hand*

I actually started with caffeine, then nicotine, then alcohol, then MDMA, then cannabis. All my 'hard' drug use was easily contained because I already had experience with 3 dangerously addictive drugs before my first MDMA roll. Of course, I actually started out the same way all of us do: Refined sugar + caffeine, in the form of chocolate. Aged 2.

/this is why we laugh at the idea that cannabis is a 'gateway' drug.
 
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So Friday then.
 
cefm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
assets.entrepreneur.comView Full Size
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Heavens, we cannot have that. Soon we'll start seeing...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The author's all warped out over "teenage skateboarders"?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

uttertosh: TFA: A major study by Oxford researchers found that marijuana use boosts the odds of violent behavior among people with psychotic disorders.


I wondered what all that smoke was at the Capitol building. Turns out, they were all blazing up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Weed is the moral decay of America! Now look at JLo's assets
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He's really going to miss the hot dumpster and piss smell.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just look at the hellhole that Denver became after marijuana was legalized.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Relax, man. Have a brownie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mike_d85
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Proponents of pot have long insisted that weed is wondrous medicine and can treat or cure everything from nausea to epilepsy to lupus to insomnia, with zero side effects or risk of overdose. But does it make sense that a powerful medicine could also be harmless? Sounds like a snake-oil pitch.


It is a snake oil pitch, but not because it's dangerous: because it's not all that effective.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Advocates laugh at the idea that marijuana is a "gateway drug." But find one serious drug addict who didn't start out on pot. I'll wait.

*raises hand*

I actually started with caffeine, then nicotine, then alcohol, then MDMA, then cannabis. All my 'hard' drug use was easily contained because I already had experience with 3 dangerously addictive drugs before my first MDMA roll. Of course, I actually started out the same way all of us do: Refined sugar + caffeine, in the form of chocolate. Aged 2.

/this is why we laugh at the idea that cannabis is a 'gateway' drug.


Username sorta checks out, as I am 3 bowls in this AM.
Working remotely rocks.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Unstable potheads".

They fall to the ground and scatter all around with a noisy metallic clattering sound.

"Unstable potheads".
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: It isn't widely noted, but in 2011, New York City also banned smoking in all parks and beaches. That goes for pot, too, though you wouldn't know it strolling around Manhattan parks lately: Last week, I saw teenage skateboarders in Washington Square pulling on a huge bong. Police ignored the obvious violation, and it's foolish to expect much in the way of enforcement going forward in our climate of the decriminalization of crime.

has this guy never been to washington square before?  i don't think i've ever walked through there without smelling weed, or if sitting in one place for more than 5 minutes, been offered weed for sale


Fark user imageView Full Size


Probably has never been that desparate.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Judging by the absurdly stupid content of the article I and the fact that he was able to get it published, I think they're doing something a little harder than Mary Jane.

The "American Mind" made mine drop by 20 IQ points. Sad 😢
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can anyone stop this REEFER MADNESS?
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: It isn't widely noted, but in 2011, New York City also banned smoking in all parks and beaches. That goes for pot, too, though you wouldn't know it strolling around Manhattan parks lately: Last week, I saw teenage skateboarders in Washington Square pulling on a huge bong. Police ignored the obvious violation, and it's foolish to expect much in the way of enforcement going forward in our climate of the decriminalization of crime.

has this guy never been to washington square before?  i don't think i've ever walked through there without smelling weed, or if sitting in one place for more than 5 minutes, been offered weed for sale


Lol. I was actually about to post this same thing. Washington square park is great. You have all these little smoke shops surrounding the place too.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
cached.imagescaler.hbpl.co.ukView Full Size
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mike_d85: Proponents of pot have long insisted that weed is wondrous medicine and can treat or cure everything from nausea to epilepsy to lupus to insomnia, with zero side effects or risk of overdose. But does it make sense that a powerful medicine could also be harmless? Sounds like a snake-oil pitch.

It is a snake oil pitch, but not because it's dangerous: because it's not all that effective.


https://www.karger.com/Article/Fullte​x​t/481089
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm high right now
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We used to treat people with mental illness, not publish their deranged rantings.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Knows a thing or two about human sacrifice in New York City.

/where's the director's cut?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thank you New York Post for keeping us infromed!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This stiff shirt needs to relax.  Yeah, the people will go a bit nuts for short time then things will even out back to some decorum. Going to the cannabis shops in San Francisco near my work was always a cool experience.  I'd be in my work clothes standing in line with all kinds of people from different walks of life just talking about what's for sale, what's happening in the neighborhood, etc.  Weed is the ultimate unifier. Doesn't matter if your an office worker, blue collar guy, or capital rioter, they are all getting high.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Banning booze was a huge failure, right? Actually, no. Whether it was ultimately a good idea or not, the passage of the Volstead Act did, in fact, drive down consumption of alcohol to about 70 percent of pre-Prohibition levels.

I see... they made it illegal, and didn't even reduce consumption by 1/3. Oh yes, what a rousing success!
 
Astorix
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bahahaha. Dude, you know the official fragrance of Canada is weed, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size

This amount of hysteria swirled around pot legalization here and none of the dire predictions came to pass.

Calm down, dude.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.