 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Texas Tribune)   Hey Texas, do you remember how your freedom-loving independent unregulated power grid collapsed when it got cold in the winter? The same thing is going to happen if it gets hot this summer, but don't worry, it never gets hot in the summer in Texas   (texastribune.org) divider line
36
    More: Scary, Power outage, Weather hazards, Texas, Storm, early summer assessment, Smart grid, power outages, heat wave  
•       •       •

579 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2021 at 10:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the rest of us will bail them out. Again.

How about a new rule: If you consider yourselves independent of federal regulation, then you are independent of federal relief when your unregulated shiat fails. Texas should love this idea, being rugged and boot strappy individualists like they are.

You want to be on your own? Fine. Be on your own. Good farking luck.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's a dry heat.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as a few white guys got rich, it was all worth it. Because, one day I might be one of those rich guys!!!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
didn't they already have trouble this week?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mantour: But it's a dry heat.


The fark it is.  In the Houston area late summer, it is more humid than the farking tropics and hotter than a gnat's ass.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait, I love a good Texas Bar-be-que.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The states are laboratories of democracy. Texas majors in incompetence and arrogance.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's admittedly quite a bit tougher to break up your furniture and set it on ice.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom's just another word, for nothin' left to steal.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why would it suddenly start happening in hot summers, when it hadn't in the past hot summers?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: I can't wait, I love a good Texas Bar-be-que.


Bar-b-que is differnt than grillin'!


/ just thought I'd get that out of the way before the clip/magazine, pizza/casserole morons show up.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is Ted going to try to sneak off to then?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The foundational idea of the US has failed. We cannot have 50 sovereign governments who are also bound to a 51st, because the decisions of these 50 sovereign governments is not isolated.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stawmsacomin': why would it suddenly start happening in hot summers, when it hadn't in the past hot summers?


And they've had an independent grid for a very long time.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: Atomic Jonb: I can't wait, I love a good Texas Bar-be-que.

Bar-b-que is differnt than grillin'!


/ just thought I'd get that out of the way before the clip/magazine, pizza/casserole morons show up.


Don't forget sex/gender!

/ducks and runs
 
phrawgh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The poor and lower middle class will suffer the most so it's all good. Many will swelter and some will die while cursing AOC and Pelosi.
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas is prepared for heatwaves and hurricanes, but not ice storms that happen once in a blue moon.  I'm pretty sure they are ready.   Heatwaves don't happen overnight.  They just creep up on you, like Joe Biden.
 
TheSubjunctive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, the Texas grid was in a fragile condition last week due to... perfectly normal seasonal April weather.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still like that when their greatest free market fantasy presented itself, they passed emergency legislation so nobody would have to pay the bills.

They like the talking points and the trappings of a "free market", but not the practical reality.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: stawmsacomin': why would it suddenly start happening in hot summers, when it hadn't in the past hot summers?

And they've had an independent grid for a very long time.


And power generating stations go offline in the spring and fall on a routine basis as well.

phrawgh: The poor and lower middle class will suffer the most so it's all good. Many will swelter and some will die while cursing AOC and Pelosi.


"World Ends: Woman and Minorities Hardest Hit."
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark needs a KARMA BIATCH tag
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: and hotter than a gnat's ass.


Look...I try not to hold me tongue and not kink shame on Fark...but come on!

/also, how much will they charge people this time?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

munko: Texas is prepared for heatwaves and hurricanes, but not ice storms that happen once in a blue moon.  I'm pretty sure they are ready.   Heatwaves don't happen overnight.  They just creep up on you, like Joe Biden.


An ice storm really grabs you by the pussy.
 
stuffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
enhanced by climate change.

Everyone knows Climate change is just a Liberal myth to steal our freedums.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I remember how California's freedom-hating, regulated-up-the-wazoo, non-independent power grid was subjecting large swaths of the state to rolling and frequently totally unscheduled blackouts last year. At least Texas had the excuse of a once-in-a-generation freeze. All we had here was finger-pointing and thunderous condemnations from the legislators and regulators whose responsibility it was to not let things like that happen.
 
HempHead
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I still like that when their greatest free market fantasy presented itself, they passed emergency legislation so nobody would have to pay the bills.

They like the talking points and the trappings of a "free market", but not the practical reality.


Still have to pay, just no disconnects are allowed for the time being.
 
Werehamster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If they want out of the U.S. so badly, let's let them leave. Don't let the door hit your ass on the way out.
 
debug
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The pumps and infrastructure are going to freeze when it gets hot this summer?  That's weird.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I remember how California's freedom-hating, regulated-up-the-wazoo, non-independent power grid was subjecting large swaths of the state to rolling and frequently totally unscheduled blackouts last year. At least Texas had the excuse of a once-in-a-generation freeze. All we had here was finger-pointing and thunderous condemnations from the legislators and regulators whose responsibility it was to not let things like that happen.


Certainly the privately owned power company bears no responsibility.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So February was a dry run for removing people from the power grid on a permanent basis?

Hell, January was a dry run for an attempt to overthrow the Government, so why the f*ck not?

When does this class war get shooty shooty?
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: The states are laboratories of democracy. Texas majors in incompetence and arrogance.


Whenever your hear this phrase, just keep in that Muppet Labs was also a kind of laboratory.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caljar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

stawmsacomin': why would it suddenly start happening in hot summers, when it hadn't in the past hot summers?


it's political blame game time now.
 
lysdexic [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Texas is drowning in its own shiat and I'm glad I left.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Are you saying this is a problem that cannot be solved with guns and pickup trucks and flags?  In that case it doesn't exist you liberals.  Freedom!

/Freedom!
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: gunther_bumpass: Atomic Jonb: I can't wait, I love a good Texas Bar-be-que.

Bar-b-que is differnt than grillin'!


/ just thought I'd get that out of the way before the clip/magazine, pizza/casserole morons show up.

Don't forget sex/gender!

/ducks and runs


Good point.
But when I call grilling barbecue the grill doesn't go home and cry itself to sleep contemplating suicide.

Pronouns matter. Recipes, not so much.

I fully expect some Chicago idiot to chime in with their "catsup on a hot dog is fer little kids" bullshiat.

And then another pedant with the "it's called ketchup" routine.

Fark is getting old, and the humor, the little hat remains, is mostly recycled.

If it's funny once, it's funny a thousand times.
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just got solar panels and backup batteries installed here in North Texas - hopefully it'll keep the lights on during the inevitable outages, and lessen the load on the grid.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.