(Metro)   The UK will consume 5,000,000 pints of beer on the first Friday night of loose Covid restrictions, and there will be a rise in profits and Covid cases nationwide   (metro.co.uk) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's sacrifice Nanna to the bull god so the line will go up and we can get drunk!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I can't judge that. Can I get it in barrels? Hogsheads? Firkins, maybe? What about butts. How many butts of ale is that?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Imagine all the haggis that will be eaten. Disgustang
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
(That's 5,787 Imperial butts or 5,957 US customary butts if you're wondering. Quite the buttload.)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Chaos always increases profits. That's why bourgeois bastids, Donald Trump, Putin and the guy called "Management" in the Zero Theorem are all fans of chaos.

It's also the reason why the Chinese pictogram for "crisis" also means "opportunity".
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's a monday night in Wisconsin.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At least they will be drinking real beer, not that flavored water that is sold as beer in the USA.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So...1 in 13 people will have ONE pint of beer?

I'll keep my monocle in for that one.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I can't judge that. Can I get it in barrels? Hogsheads? Firkins, maybe? What about butts. How many butts of ale is that?


If all servings are pints, were looking at just a touch over 11,574 hogsheads of beer.
 
robodog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They're done with vaccinating those 50 and older which means deaths will be quite low. There will be some deaths, and of course many with long Covid, but that's a risk the political and money class are willing to take to make the profits flow again.
 
robodog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dodo David: At least they will be drinking real beer, not that flavored water that is sold as beer in the USA.

[Fark user image image 270x350]


Nope, this is what the majority will be drinking:
marketingweek.imgix.netView Full Size


Slightly more flavor than American light lager, but not by much.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's good to have priorities.
 
