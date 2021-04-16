 Skip to content
 
(Reuters)   Russia would like the world to know it's not touching Ukraine. Right now. But it will not comment on any future potential loogie hocking   (reuters.com) divider line
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
cdn.someecards.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Soon it will escalate to "Stop hitting yourself!"
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Watch out for the dreaded Rear Admiral Potemkin!
 
RasIanI
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Tells you Putin wants the conversation with Biden.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Your average farker doesn't take a dump without posting it to fark.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neritz [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Translation: Our false flag event isn't ready to go yet.
 
Summoner101
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Russia & NATO

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


/same as it ever was
 
