(BBC)   Evangelical preacher who conducted prayers to 'cure the gay', claimed to be able to cure AIDS, and publicly beat a woman to 'cast out a demon spirit' suffers the ultimate punishment - His YouTube channel has been deleted   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
YouTube is a virtual storefront and the landlord don't want no shenanigans.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do these types show up in Islam, Buddhism, Shinto etc., or is this a Christian specialty?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"His rise to prominence in the late 1990s coincided with the explosion of "miracle" programmes performed on national TV by various pastors.

TB Joshua was often mocked for lacking the finesse of his colleagues during "deliverance" sessions - an intense prayer that resembles exorcism."

-------

Wow, it's apparently 1990s religion throwback day.

Back in the 90's, we actually had a couple who identified as "ex-gay" in our Pentecostal church. I think they were affiliated with the now-defunct Exodus International. I'm glad I haven't kept in contact with anyone from back then, but I am kind of curious about what happened with those two once everyone stopped pretending that 90's-era conversion therapy worked.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size

"Hold still, white lady. Kanye taught me this..."
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My mind completed the headline as "...turns out to be gay as the day is long".
 
phrawgh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No worries. The lord will provide.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: My mind completed the headline as "...turns out to be gay as the day is long".


Gayer than a three dollar bill.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: Prof. Frink: My mind completed the headline as "...turns out to be gay as the day is long".

Gayer than a three dollar bill.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
