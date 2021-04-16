 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   It's like if they rebooted "Knight Rider" with a Tesla and had it hunt down criminals across the country. Which . . . is not that bad of an idea, actually   (gizmodo.com) divider line
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Only if Gilbert Gottfried voices the car.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I guess it kept Summer safe after all.
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for a reboot of Deathrace 2000 with Priuses and Teslas.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can the main character get a ticket for forward facing red?

Better yet, ha e an episode at a comicon and have a bunch of BSG cosplayers running around trying to get selfies with the car's red pong light
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: I'm waiting for a reboot of Deathrace 2000 with Priuses and Teslas.


In the case of the Tesla, would the car get the points, or the "driver" watching a movie in the back seat?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I want to say they rebooted Knight Rider a few years ago and absolutely no one watched it

yep there it is
even i dont recognize wtf this is

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I want to say they rebooted Knight Rider a few years ago and absolutely no one watched it

yep there it is
even i dont recognize wtf this is

[Fark user image image 850x469]


Using a Mustang for Kitt was absolutely blasphemous and WRONG, JUST WRONG!

/FORD guy
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WonderDave1: AbuHashish: I'm waiting for a reboot of Deathrace 2000 with Priuses and Teslas.

In the case of the Tesla, would the car get the points, or the "driver" watching a movie in the back seat?


Both
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Every episode ends at 40 minutes after the hour, as the recharging begins.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is fake news.
I've been assured by Republicans that racists don't exist (unless we're talking about the REAL racists)
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I want to say they rebooted Knight Rider a few years ago and absolutely no one watched it

yep there it is
even i dont recognize wtf this is

[Fark user image 850x469]


I tried...

It could have been fun, but they overdid the magic(Of course), and had the car made out of nanobots that could re-form into anything. I think it went from the mustang to a big truck at some point. With the same exact number of these "nanobots".

it could have been cool. Instead, it was a gimmicky mess, kind of like the Star Wars prequels. They just went nuts with the CGI bullshiat.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I want to say they rebooted Knight Rider a few years ago and absolutely no one watched it

yep there it is
even i dont recognize wtf this is

[Fark user image 850x469]


And it was soooo bad they waited exactly 26 minutes to find an excuse to get the stars into their undies - OH NO WE'RE TRAPPED IN A FIRE IN THE CAR!!

Raunchy Knight Rider stars 'get their kit off'... in supercar KITT | Daily Mail Online

(no real nudity, but lots o skin so may be NSFW)
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: moothemagiccow: I want to say they rebooted Knight Rider a few years ago and absolutely no one watched it

yep there it is
even i dont recognize wtf this is

[Fark user image 850x469]

I tried...

It could have been fun, but they overdid the magic(Of course), and had the car made out of nanobots that could re-form into anything. I think it went from the mustang to a big truck at some point. With the same exact number of these "nanobots".

it could have been cool. Instead, it was a gimmicky mess, kind of like the Star Wars prequels. They just went nuts with the CGI bullshiat.


Still better than an Airwolf reboot, which would probably feature a drone swarm instead of a copter
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Kids In The Hall - Hi-Tech Car Alarm
Youtube Kstob_NOLp0
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AbuHashish: I'm waiting for a reboot of Deathrace 2000 with Priuses and Teslas.


Why not Fast and Furious?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And at some random point in the episode (could be five minutes in, 25 minutes, maybe never) it catches fire and the show ends.
 
