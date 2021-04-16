 Skip to content
 
(News.com.au)   Doomsday wankers probably spanking it over news that the end of the human race is coming in just a few generations thanks to the rapidly dropping sperm count among men   (news.com.au) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lucky bastards. I had to beg for a vasectomy.

It just takes one sperm.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really don't have a problem with this.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One man emerges as a savior.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Declining population! Oh heavens what will we ever do with less people using up finite resources.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But what about the rapidly dropping sperm count among women, subby?
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

leeto2: I really don't have a problem with this.


It's the only hope for the human race.  We are too fertile for a species with mass production agriculture.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh, come on!

Actually, this one's pretty interesting, bearing in mind that another great threat facing humanity is overpopulation and the ensuing lack of resources.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Grumpy cat GOOD
 
Bowen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
All part of the plan. We'll lose the ability to reproduce without the help of IVF. Meaning only the wealthy will be able to afford kids.

I should start a Facebook group and sell some supplements. This thing has legs.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Decreasing human population is probably the thing that would save us.

We're never going to colonize space in significant numbers, we're never traveling to another star system. This is all we've got.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
it will certainly mean that having children will be more expensive and taxing. In vitro ain't cheap or easy. I think it would make more sense to just deal with the pollution issue, but short term  greed tends to win out on these things.
 
sleze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Do we already forget that news.com.au is just a front for NYP?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I can give one reason, this stupid trend:

img1.g-star.comView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Still won't happen fast enough. Half of all species gone by 2050.

We need to find better solutions for plastic for everyday items. Stuff that breaks down faster and more completely.

And at the same time become carbon negative for a few decades.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The human race simply dying off from old age isn't the end the "doomsday wankers" are hoping for, subby.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Killing off all the humans isn't a bad thing. I mean look at the messes we made over the years out of pure greed.

"Meaning only the wealthy will be able to afford kids."

I'm in favor of the wealthy being the only ones able to reproduce. That means in a generation they'll have to do all their own work for once since all the poors will die off and nobody will be left to do work for them. It's a rather beautiful trap really.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I wonder if women will have time to learn parthenogenesis.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname: Oh, come on!

Actually, this one's pretty interesting, bearing in mind that another great threat facing humanity is overpopulation and the ensuing lack of resources.


We were supposed to be in overpopulation by now.  We aren't.  Overpopulation is not going to be a thing.  There is a very good book called "Empty Planet: The Shock of Global Population Decline".   The basic research behind it is that populations continue to urbanize and as populations urbanize the population ALWAYS goes down.  As long as we get over this all consuming need for "growth" in our markets then we should be okay, but that is going to be problem.  As usual the constant greed by the Larry Kudlows and "Club for Growth" people in the world is going to cause a lot of societal strife until we get to a new normal.

Incidentally, this book also gets at the heart of why theories of "white replacement" are idiotic.  When families move from high birth rate areas to low birth rate areas on average they adopt the birth rate of the adopted country within a generation.  There is no "replacement" happening.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Soy.  If men ate grass-fed, grass-finished beef and organically pasture-raised chicken, you'd be amazed at how quickly this problem would go away.  You are what what you eat ate.
 
fat boy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I got this covered
 
fat boy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
s.mltshp.comView Full Size
 
flondrix
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Funny that smoking and drinking have not been associated with small family size in the past.

But it sounds like those segments of the world population that cannot afford to smoke, drink, or be obese will maintain their ability to reproduce without technological assistance; it is only westerners who will become extinct.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The human race will be extinct by the end of this century anyway, due to a number of factors.  This just adds to the mix.
 
crackizzle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

flondrix: Funny that smoking and drinking have not been associated with small family size in the past.

But it sounds like those segments of the world population that cannot afford to smoke, drink, or be obese will maintain their ability to reproduce without technological assistance; it is only westerners who will become extinct.


Smoking and Drinking were widespread before this. This is an issue with microplastics. And since 50%+ of all plastic ever made in history has been made since 2005, it's a novel problem on this scale.
 
KB202
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Research has already proven that we can fertilise ova with the genetic material from other kinds of cells.

Men are simply not necessary.
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I saw that movie... it was very good. I even teared up in a few places.
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
CrazedHatter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Couldn't happen to a nicer species.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The earth is developing herd immunity from the spread of humans.
 
Roof Pig
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kyuzokai: I saw that movie... it was very good. I even teared up in a few places.[i1.wp.com image 850x478]


Damn you, came here to post that exact image. Fantastic movie.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
we are getting what we deserve. no, i don't have any crotch fruit. babies are gross
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTA:

"the sperm count of Western men has plunged by over 50 per cent in less than 40 years"

So the short version is; don't worry humanity is still fertile enough to keep the overpopulation train chugging along.  Which I am sure has many racists quaking in their boots and clutching their guns.

Overpopulation & Africa
Youtube NMo3nZHVrZ4
 
