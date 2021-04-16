 Skip to content
(Some Married Guy)   Getting divorced four times is not a great track record. Getting divorced four times in one month, however, is ... a pretty clever loophole in Taiwan   (timesnownews.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Marriage, Taipei City Labour Bureau, bizarre incident, paid leave, unnamed man, Alimony, Labour Leave Rules, bank  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I saw was a headline, no content. Eleventy thousand ads, of course.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: All I saw was a headline, no content. Eleventy thousand ads, of course.


If only there was something like an "ad blocker" available that you could use...
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: beezeltown: All I saw was a headline, no content. Eleventy thousand ads, of course.

If only there was something like an "ad blocker" available that you could use...


There was no content, from what I could see, adblocker or not.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Man On A Mission: beezeltown: All I saw was a headline, no content. Eleventy thousand ads, of course.

If only there was something like an "ad blocker" available that you could use...

There was no content, from what I could see, adblocker or not.


Works fine for me. Might want to adjust your browser settings.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So she has 150% of his stuff?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've worked for banks most of my life, granted, in the US, and they've never hesitated to find really interesting reasons to fire people. Hopefully this one can do the same.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You get a week of paid leave for getting married there?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why stop at just four?  They can't fire you until your paid leave is over, right?
 
RichPoorBoy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
One co-workers clever loophole is another co-workers "oh crap, more work for me I guess."

/worked with a dude that gamed the system whenever possible
//not our team's favorite guy
///happy ending though, he gon'
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He must have a lot of poop to throw on shoes.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RichPoorBoy: One co-workers clever loophole is another co-workers "oh crap, more work for me I guess."

/worked with a dude that gamed the system whenever possible


So, any woman with kids?
Worked with one like that. I don't think she worked a full week in the first ten years I was there.

"I need to leave / take the day off. My kid is/has [insert thing]"
 
X-Geek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did they fly to their honeymoon on his Harrier, or just use his pudding cup miles?
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I proudly told my wife that I think "we" could get extra social security benefits if I get a divorce for my 60th birthday. That may be a self-fulfilling idea. I'll keep everyone posted.
 
Kuta
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hate the game, not the player.
 
Khryswhy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What are these labor laws the article speaks of?
 
