(Some Barbarian)   How did crushing your enemies, seeing them driven before you, and hearing the lamentation of their women not make this list? Internet, I am dissapoint
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What about hot water, good dentistry and soft lavatory paper?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
42:  Smell of toast in the morning

That, or you're having a stroke.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I didn't see "spanking the monkey" on the list.
 
Gramma
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They forgot 'taking a nap in a hammock'
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
14. Getting a delivery in the mail


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

"Oh, sure.  That's not what you said before."
 
phrawgh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
37. Shooting up FEDEX facilities and super markets.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure this is a cleverly disguised ad. There's no way finding a date on "Hinge," which is apparently a dating site I have never even heard of before until right now, is America's 10th favorite "simple pleasure."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Whar tits and wine, whar?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Finishing a really good book"

Hmm that typically bums me out actually
 
debug
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
51. Taking a giant shiat without interruption.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Whar tits and wine, whar?


That reminds me, tell your mom I drank the last of the wine and she'll need to stock up.
 
djrfark
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
List clearly made exclusively by women
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What Is Best In Life? | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube nIQfIj-RLyw
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did something like this make the list?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
1. Not having to use a condom (without worry of course)
 
Gramma
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: Did something like this make the list?

[Fark user image 850x478]


Where ever that is, I should be sitting on a tree stump drinking my coffee there.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What!? No battery jumper cables on the nipples? What pansy wrote this list?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gramma: Rene ala Carte: Did something like this make the list?

[Fark user image 850x478]

Where ever that is, I should be sitting on a tree stump drinking my coffee there.


You're going to have them cut down a tree just so you can have a place to sit and drink your coffee? Nice. I can tell you truly love the outdoors.
 
Bareefer Obonghit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Whar tits and wine, whar?


They're down by the ocean.
Mary Prankster - Tits & Whiskey
Youtube 6TyNdTgjgKY
(NSFW Lyrics, obviously)
 
Me and Nyu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hentai and hentai, and also hentai
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
34. Meeting new people

Ah is this a porn thing.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Seeing an erratic driver getting pulled over
Finding a close parking space
Slayer coming on the radio
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
THE TOP 50 SIMPLE PLEASURES IN LIFE:
Listening to your favorite songs
A nice dinner
Watching your favorite movie
Finishing a really good book
Doing exercise
Spotting a species of bird you've never seen before
Seeing flowers and trees blossom
Wearing an outfit that makes you feel good
Home cooking
A match on Hinge (or other dating site) with someone you're attracted to
Stunning views
Going to the beach
Not having to set the alarm at the weekend or on a day off
Getting a delivery in the mail
Dining out
Finding money you had forgotten about
Laughing out loud at a film
Having dinner made for you
Staying in bed on a Sunday morning
Making someone smile or laugh
Sound of rain on the window
Having a picnic
Hearing the wind blow through the trees
Being somewhere new
Sleeping in a freshly made bed
Receiving a compliment from a stranger
Swimming outside
Discovering new food
Feeling of sun on your face
Playing sport with friends or family
Waking up to sun
Donating to charity
Getting a cuddle from your children
Meeting new people
Buying fresh local food produce
Hearing nothing but birds tweeting
Payday
Cake
Having a coffee/tea in bed
People watching
Putting your out of office on as you head off on a vacation
Smell of toast in the morning
Spontaneous outings
Long walks
Playing a musical instrument
Sleeping in a big incredibly comfy bed
Wearing a new pair of socks for the first time
Having a gossip or catchup with friends
Being in the countryside
Seeing a butterfly
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Finding my tools hanging on the wall where they belong when I need them.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Telling someone on the internet they're wrong".
 
