 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Apparently attending the local annual cow poo-throwing festival in India is more important than dying from Covid-19 (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Facepalm, Need to know, Feces, Cattle, Andhra Pradesh, New Year celebrations, Manure, World Health Organization, India  
•       •       •

145 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2021 at 10:04 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Religion is one hell of a drug man.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jekfark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Didn't know throwing cow poo was a thing.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Religion is one hell of a drug man.

[Fark user image image 850x496]


On the one hand I don't want to be racist, but on the other hand I really want to show my JW relatives how f****** insane they sound sometimes.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SirMadness: lolmao500: Religion is one hell of a drug man.

[Fark user image image 850x496]

On the one hand I don't want to be racist, but on the other hand I really want to show my JW relatives how f****** insane they sound sometimes.


1.4 billion people. A lot of them with a shiat education. Of course you gonna have millions if not tens of millions of crazy insane lunatic people.

If there were 1.4 billion americans, there would be like what, 600 million rednecks? Imagine the number of mass shootings there would be... 3-5-10 a day?
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jekfark: Didn't know throwing cow poo was a thing.


It's a sport in WI
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have a story about a huge crowd throwing cow crap at each other boss.  Something about two gods fighting and they literally get in a giant snowball fight with turds!

As long as you make it about covid we can print it otherwise no.
 
bughunter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You know, if we could find a way to combine that with Cornhole, we'd be millionaires.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Indian people are so patient and nice, if they didn't do have a bizarre side they'd probably implode.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Indian people are so patient and nice, if they didn't do have a bizarre side they'd probably implode.


Indian people are nice and their food is delicious. The only annoying ones are the scammers.

If christians muslims and jews switched to indian religion, the world would be a much better place. These sand religions farked everything up.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lolmao500: Kumana Wanalaia: Indian people are so patient and nice, if they didn't do have a bizarre side they'd probably implode.

Indian people are nice and their food is delicious.


You... I like you.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.