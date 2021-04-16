 Skip to content
(Trust.org)   France outlaws sex with children aged under 15. In other news, it was Pepe Le Ew before today   (news.trust.org) divider line
18
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I know a bunch of people are going to get on here and ridicule France but this seems to be the way now.

We have lots of laws like this in Murica that we didn't used to but enough people do the obvious wrong thing so often that laws are born. What state just passed a law against screwing animals? Of course, it's not about stopping things but punishing them.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh... France's problem in this regard seems to be beyond even the shiat Trump is alleged to have been involved in... I mean, it's that kinda stuff, but some of them seemed COOL with it.

As in, even one of their favorite writers IIRC had no problem talking about how he liked 'em young... And HOW he liked 'em young.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
West Springfield French Class
Youtube 0hR8RQzyOXE
 
6nome
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oui oui
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

puffy999: Uh... France's problem in this regard seems to be beyond even the shiat Trump is alleged to have been involved in... I mean, it's that kinda stuff, but some of them seemed COOL with it.

As in, even one of their favorite writers IIRC had no problem talking about how he liked 'em young... And HOW he liked 'em young.


They protect Roman Polanski. They don't even care if it's consensual even disregarding age.

Not taking bets on how well this new law gets enforced, either.
 
kryptoknightmare [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Where's Polanski gonna move to now?
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"I speak very fluent French" - Matt Gaetz
 
SirMadness
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

6nome: Oui oui


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So "under 15" is illegal.  For clarity, does "over 15" mean that they are good to go on their 15th birthday, or my friend needs to wait until their 16th birthday?
 
wiwille
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
From the nation that brought us:

Alizee, My All-Time Favorite French Singer
Youtube WOl9of_EWrU


Not that the US is saintly by any stretch, it's just fun to pick on the French, because they're French.
 
bughunter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: So "under 15" is illegal.  For clarity, does "over 15" mean that they are good to go on their 15th birthday, or my friend needs to wait until their 16th birthday?


Demonstrating the geek wisdom of "always check your boundary conditions."
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well I guess I'll change my travel plans.
 
Europos
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yes, 15 is the age of consent in France (middle of the road in Europe). This article seems just to be about higher penalties being decided for child rape.

I say seems because I just skimed it. This is fark after all.
 
Stantz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
*sigh*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

"Sorry. We cannot do illegal things like that..."
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Johnson: "I speak very fluent French" - Matt Gaetz


Hey, you leave Matt Gaetz alone. Not everyone gets a highschool girlfriend. Hell, Gaetz had to wait until he was 40!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wiwille: From the nation that brought us:

[YouTube video: Alizee, My All-Time Favorite French Singer]

Not that the US is saintly by any stretch, it's just fun to pick on the French, because they're French.


Now that's one epic performance.

This is her now, maybe a little too thicc for my taste but still stunning
c8d8q6i8.stackpathcdn.comView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ less than a minute ago  
15 year olds can consent, so don't worry, everyone. France is still pretty gross on this issue.
 
