(BBC-US)   China's destruction of the truth happens with a Lai   (bbc.com) divider line
15
posted to Main » and Politics » on 16 Apr 2021 at 9:01 AM



detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Injustice?  In Mỹ Lai?!

/it's more likely than you think
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orange Guy: "Wait, I could have done that to Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg?"
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just thank American God that we live in a country that would never jail protestors for bullshiat like "unlawful assembly"
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's lucky he was in China, if he had been protesting in Florida he might have received some real time.
 
crackizzle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: He's lucky he was in China, if he had been protesting in Florida he might have received some real time.


I mean, one year in China, for someone like him, is a nice way of saying "death by torture over the next several days/weeks."

It's China, they kill everyone who goes to prison.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crackizzle: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: He's lucky he was in China, if he had been protesting in Florida he might have received some real time.

I mean, one year in China, for someone like him, is a nice way of saying "death by torture over the next several days/weeks."

It's China, they kill everyone who goes to prison.


It's why their prisons are so full.

They're as good at it as they are building my crappy phone.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Orders are to avoid comment on this article, as it will expose forum infiltration assets."

"Jake, it's not little China, but it sounds like big trouble!"
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crackizzle: It's China, they kill everyone who goes to prison.


I certainly wouldn't want to go to prison in China, but this simply isn't true. If they really wanted you dead they'd just kill you, a trial and a trip to the prison would be a waste of everyone's time.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Subby, that headline was BEAUTIFUL.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

crackizzle: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: He's lucky he was in China, if he had been protesting in Florida he might have received some real time.

I mean, one year in China, for someone like him, is a nice way of saying "death by torture over the next several days/weeks."

It's China, they kill everyone who goes to prison.


Sure they do, it's why their prison population is 2nd only to ours. All the dead people.
 
blacknite
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I just thank American God that we live in a country that would never jail protestors for bullshiat like "unlawful assembly"


whats crazy to me is depending on which side wins, you are either a traitor or a hero, no inbetween.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Man with the Red Eyes: Injustice?  In Mỹ Lai?!

/it's more likely than you think


What I thought of first.
 
Gestalt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Anyone who talks about the good Trump did when describing how he was "tough on China" should be met with the silence and servility he showed when faced with the Hong Kong democracy crackdown.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: crackizzle: It's China, they kill everyone who goes to prison.

I certainly wouldn't want to go to prison in China, but this simply isn't true. If they really wanted you dead they'd just kill you, a trial and a trip to the prison would be a waste of everyone's time.


No, A long public trial in which China wins, serves to announce thiere winning ways. People will step down when faced with going thru this kind of meat grinder. Ain't a waste of time, It's advertising at its best...and planned by China
 
