(KATV Little Rock)   If you want to get your cat neutered, make sure your veterinarian has the official I Can Tell the Difference Between Ears and Genitals seal of approval   (katv.com) divider line
18
posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2021 at 11:56 AM



18 Comments     (+0 »)
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This headline is misleading. The owner agreed to have the ear tipped. The mistake was just with how much of the ear was removed.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So we do this barbaric thing to make life easier on people who supposedly care about feral or outdoor cats? This is stupid.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: This headline is misleading. The owner agreed to have the ear tipped. The mistake was just with how much of the ear was removed.


Almost like subby was in too big a hurry to submit a headline to bother to read the article.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomFooolery: NotCodger: This headline is misleading. The owner agreed to have the ear tipped. The mistake was just with how much of the ear was removed.

Almost like subby was in too big a hurry to submit a headline to bother to read the article.


Facts are for people who hate freedom.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sam Brownback's brother declawed a friend's cat. He was only in there to get his nuts off.

Poor kitty. Big ol' Tom like that, he was gonna lose parts eventually.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: This headline is misleading. The owner agreed to have the ear tipped. The mistake was just with how much of the ear was removed.


There seems to be a fair amount of confusion on the point in the article too.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So we do this barbaric thing to make life easier on people who supposedly care about feral or outdoor cats? This is stupid.


I've heard It can prevent several health problems and reduce the amount of ferals running around but those are probably just more lies from Big Veterinary Medicine.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: NotCodger: This headline is misleading. The owner agreed to have the ear tipped. The mistake was just with how much of the ear was removed.

There seems to be a fair amount of confusion on the point in the article too.


Is confusing. So, they brought the cat in to be neutered but the cat got spayed instead?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So we do this barbaric thing to make life easier on people who supposedly care about feral or outdoor cats? This is stupid.


I agree. Why does a cat who owns a human have to have an ear mutilated to show that he is neutered? Other cats know. His humans know. What's the point?
 
relaxitsjustme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's horrible. Seriously, who names a cat Batman.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a kitty like this. She was part of the feral spay-and-release program in our area, so she has half an ear.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My ear-tipped feral rescue kitty, Moo:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since when is it normal to slash of half the damn ear whether it's a stray or not?  I've heard of notching strays and setting them loose but that's not a farking notch.  Even their picture of a notch is insane.  It's supposed to be a tiny notch, not a third of the way down the ear.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biledriver: edmo: So we do this barbaric thing to make life easier on people who supposedly care about feral or outdoor cats? This is stupid.

I've heard It can prevent several health problems and reduce the amount of ferals running around but those are probably just more lies from Big Veterinary Medicine.


Such programs are quite helpful in reducing feral cat populations, especially in areas where they compete with native species. But, I'm biased.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: edmo: So we do this barbaric thing to make life easier on people who supposedly care about feral or outdoor cats? This is stupid.

I agree. Why does a cat who owns a human have to have an ear mutilated to show that he is neutered? Other cats know. His humans know. What's the point?


Animal control rounds up ferals to Bob Barker them. If you have an outside cat, they can potentially get rounded up with the ferals. Notching an ear means animal control knows they don't have to bother with your murder machine.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Since when is it normal to slash of half the damn ear whether it's a stray or not?  I've heard of notching strays and setting them loose but that's not a farking notch.  Even their picture of a notch is insane.  It's supposed to be a tiny notch, not a third of the way down the ear.


Notches were preferred, but they're harder to identify at a distance - the expense of re-trapping & re-identification by a vet, and the stress re-trapping can inflict on a cat, makes it cheaper in the long run to tip the ear instead of just notching it.
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So we do this barbaric thing to make life easier on people who supposedly care about feral or outdoor cats? This is stupid.


It's not a perfect solution, but it really does serve a purpose.

Mr. SWAF & I live adjacent to a large empty lot, which has become an unwanted pet dumping ground (because people are assholes). As such, we now have a large feral cat colony living right outside our door. At one point, there were upwards of 17 cats (that we knew about). We spent the better part of last year - and will be spending part of this year - trapping them to be fixed. So far, we've fixed nine of them and gotten five of the kittens adopted to forever homes.

Part of the agreement with the local place that has a free TNR program is - once a feral is fixed - the cat must be released back to its 'home turf'. Since feral cats don't exactly want to be handled, it's not like we could pick them up to check for scars/sutures. Ear tipping is the easiest way to know which cats are already fixed and which ones still need to be trapped.

Trust me when I say we are doing this public service because we love cats. I don't want to see the neighborhood overrun with them, to the point they're being run over by cars (or targeted by some asshole with a gun). I love birds too, and don't want to pick up carcasses left on our doorstep because umpteen cats are hunting them down.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

StandsWithAFist: edmo: So we do this barbaric thing to make life easier on people who supposedly care about feral or outdoor cats? This is stupid.

It's not a perfect solution, but it really does serve a purpose.

Mr. SWAF & I live adjacent to a large empty lot, which has become an unwanted pet dumping ground (because people are assholes). As such, we now have a large feral cat colony living right outside our door. At one point, there were upwards of 17 cats (that we knew about). We spent the better part of last year - and will be spending part of this year - trapping them to be fixed. So far, we've fixed nine of them and gotten five of the kittens adopted to forever homes.

Part of the agreement with the local place that has a free TNR program is - once a feral is fixed - the cat must be released back to its 'home turf'. Since feral cats don't exactly want to be handled, it's not like we could pick them up to check for scars/sutures. Ear tipping is the easiest way to know which cats are already fixed and which ones still need to be trapped.

Trust me when I say we are doing this public service because we love cats. I don't want to see the neighborhood overrun with them, to the point they're being run over by cars (or targeted by some asshole with a gun). I love birds too, and don't want to pick up carcasses left on our doorstep because umpteen cats are hunting them down.


You're doing good work, sir.

There's a little colony of ferals living under my apartment building (just three cats), all tipped. One of them was abandoned by a previous tenant, and is basically a ferocious little holdup artist. He cries whenever anyone pulls into the parking lot so he gets fed. He's so friendly and cuddly that I briefly attempted to get him a real home, but the rescues won't take a tipped cat.
 
