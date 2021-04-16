 Skip to content
 
(NL Times (Netherlands))   "Underage girl stabbed by high school, another girl in custody." Why is another girl in custody when the high school did it?   (nltimes.nl) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Why are schools getting high in the first place? Is that where relaxed marijuana laws lead us?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I blame society
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Why are schools getting high in the first place? Is that where relaxed marijuana laws lead us?


That's the only high you can get in Amsterdam, a city so not-high its altitude is in single digits.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad the high school I went to was friendly.  No need for it to get all stabby.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too bad it wasn't an overaged girl because then it wouldn't be newsworthy, I guess.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is an appropriate age to be stabbed by a high school?
 
Bennett the Mad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Underage to be stabbed? What? Is there an age where stabbing is not considered underage?
 
Knautilus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the legal age at which a high school can stab a girl?  Asking for a friend.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bite.

Since when is a College a high school?
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Dutch
Youtube zcUs5X9glCc
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: I'll bite.

Since when is a College a high school?


You're forgetting to convert the grades to metric
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's something almost quaint about a country where a non-fatal stabbing at a school makes national news.  In the US you need at least 4 dead to be considered noteworthy.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They don't have a jail cell big enough to hold a high school.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: They don't have a jail cell big enough to hold a high school.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, Subby, Did you ever try to put handcuffs on an entire building? And how the hell you going to get it in the squad car? Why don't you ever think of these things? Do we have to do all of the thinking for you?
 
db2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
She was underage? What's the proper legal age for being stabbed?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: There's something almost quaint about a country where a non-fatal stabbing at a school makes national news.  In the US you need at least 4 dead to be considered noteworthy.


US exceptionalism, ladies and gentlemen!
 
