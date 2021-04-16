 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The J&J vaccine controversy just got totally metal \m/ \m/   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Awww, I was going to make the joke one of the posters in the Twitter thread made.

/punches kitten
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

blatz514: Awww, I was going to make the joke one of the posters in the Twitter thread made.

/punches kitten


Were you thunderstruck to find you had been beaten to the punch?
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I had terrible, terrible tremors after my second dose.

It was awful.

/they shook me all night long
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well Axl Rose does know a thing or two about injecting things.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: blatz514: Awww, I was going to make the joke one of the posters in the Twitter thread made.

/punches kitten

Were you thunderstruck to find you had been beaten to the punch?


Yes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Well Axl Rose does know a thing or two about injecting things.


Yeah, insulin.

globalnews.caView Full Size
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the Mole of Production [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Richard Hertz: I had terrible, terrible tremors after my second dose.

It was awful.

/they shook me all night long


You're only supposed to get one dose of the J&J, dummy!
 
Oysterman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: blatz514: Awww, I was going to make the joke one of the posters in the Twitter thread made.

/punches kitten

Were you thunderstruck to find you had been beaten to the punch?


Was the vaccination done dirt cheap?
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wish is was a fly on the wall for that conversation. Must have been a ball breaker.
But I'm sure sure their big gun with black ice won't result in a bonfire.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's a dirty deed and the Thunder Chief.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If Trump were still president this would be up to Stryrper.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The girls got rhythm
 
NINEv2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It takes some big balls to make that kind of decisions.

/crayfish too
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: fragMasterFlash: Well Axl Rose does know a thing or two about injecting things.

Yeah, insulin.

[globalnews.ca image 720x379]


Too many sweets, child o' mine.
 
superfarkta [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why wouldn't they be involved - isn't Brian Johnson one of founders of the company?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

the Mole of Production: Richard Hertz: I had terrible, terrible tremors after my second dose.

It was awful.

/they shook me all night long

You're only supposed to get one dose of the J&J, dummy!


The second dose was a touch too much.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
AC/DC - Who Made Who (Official Video)
Youtube PiZHNw1MtzI
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you want blood they got it.

/ Why yes I have heard of this Australian band.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I guess they are not going to Shoot to Kill.
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: If Trump were still president this would be up to Stryrper.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's about time for a good "is AC/DC metal" argument
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I got the J&J and I'm fine. I'll let everyone know if I die though.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
0lorin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I feel this pause, is more about appearances, "look how careful and safe we're being" "pay no attention to the farkup that destroyed 15million doses, so we don't have any J&J to distribute anyway"

it'll just be a coincidence that they realize they're safe at the same time the manufacturing process catches up with that little whoopsidoodle...
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FOR THOSE ABOUT TO CLOT!

WE
SALUTE
YOU
 
R2112
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I thought The WHO decided these type of things?
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: It's about time for a good "is AC/DC metal" argument


Yes. They are hard metal.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Well Axl Rose does know a thing or two about injecting things.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just making sure they don't accidentally do this

Inject the Venom
Youtube CU4EA03ywus
 
BassmanBP [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They're just trying to get us on the Highway to Health.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It doesn't take Big Balls to get vaccinated.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

R2112: I thought The WHO decided these type of things?


remnantnewspaper.comView Full Size


Third base!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

superfarkta: Why wouldn't they be involved - isn't Brian Johnson one of founders of the company?


Brian Jones killed Kurt Nirvana
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Got my 2nd Pfizer yesterday.  Glad i don't have to worry about anything now!  time for orgies and keggers!!!


/s
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: superfarkta: Why wouldn't they be involved - isn't Brian Johnson one of founders of the company?

Brian Jones killed Kurt Nirvana


Brian Jones is a funny way to spell Courtney love
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sushi and the Banshees: DarnoKonrad: If Trump were still president this would be up to Stryrper.

[Fark user image image 850x425]


The English language needs a word for laughing and trying not to vomit at the same time.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Already calling it: 
It'll be just like the AstraZeneca, every Dr will receive a notice about the potential blood clot in people vaccinated x days before. Said blood clot type can't be treated with blood thinners , it needs a different treatment which most facilities can provide. 

And you're 8 times more likely to get a blood clot from Covid than from the AstraZeneca vaccine. Even worse odds if you're a smoker, take birth control or pregnant...
 
