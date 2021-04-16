 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WISHTV)   Mass casualty event at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis   (wishtv.com) divider line
74
    More: News, FedEx Express, Interstate 70, Republic Airlines, Indiana, Indianapolis, FedEx facility, Indianapolis International Airport, Comair  
•       •       •

1127 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2021 at 1:39 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



74 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WTF, come on people!

Roads closed, shots fired, multiple people shot.

No more details yet.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
shiat
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess being cooped up has really finally gotten too much for the psychopaths.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i hear the new mass shooting clock will keep time in picoseconds.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's FedEx's national hub. big facility.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vygramul: I guess being cooped up has really finally gotten too much for the psychopaths.


Or, a new generation will become familiar with the term "going postal"?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll get the clock, but its hands are spinning pretty wildly at this point.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Disgruntled employee, unhappy customer with broken item, or a domestic situation carried to a workplace?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OK So Amuse Me: Disgruntled employee, unhappy customer with broken item, or a domestic situation carried to a workplace?


Based on the biatching I hear locally, I'm going with #1
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The guy wanted his amazon sex doll today as promised by fedex and it was delayed by a day due to covid. Thats what happens when incels cant get laid, they get shooty.

/i made that up
//but since this is the worst timeline, maybe its what really happened
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: I'll get the clock, but its hands are spinning pretty wildly at this point.


It's like trying to grab a silver orb from Phantasm.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tanqueray: That's FedEx's national hub. big facility.


It's not the hub, it's a nearby ground station.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lolmao500: The guy wanted his amazon sex doll today as promised by fedex and it was delayed by a day due to covid. Thats what happens when incels cant get laid, they get shooty.

/i made that up
//but since this is the worst timeline, maybe its what really happened


"You fark me out of my fark, you farks!?"
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: OK So Amuse Me: Disgruntled employee, unhappy customer with broken item, or a domestic situation carried to a workplace?

Based on the biatching I hear locally, I'm going with #1


You know, the uniqueness has gone out of things, now everybody just gets mad and grabs a gun to kill as many people as they can. It's honestly getting old, so can we try something new?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OK So Amuse Me: GardenWeasel: OK So Amuse Me: Disgruntled employee, unhappy customer with broken item, or a domestic situation carried to a workplace?

Based on the biatching I hear locally, I'm going with #1

You know, the uniqueness has gone out of things, now everybody just gets mad and grabs a gun to kill as many people as they can. It's honestly getting old, so can we try something new?


bagpipes?
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OK So Amuse Me: GardenWeasel: OK So Amuse Me: Disgruntled employee, unhappy customer with broken item, or a domestic situation carried to a workplace?

Based on the biatching I hear locally, I'm going with #1

You know, the uniqueness has gone out of things, now everybody just gets mad and grabs a gun to kill as many people as they can. It's honestly getting old, so can we try something new?


All disputes will be resolved with a "twerk-off". First person to stop twerking loses.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: OK So Amuse Me: GardenWeasel: OK So Amuse Me: Disgruntled employee, unhappy customer with broken item, or a domestic situation carried to a workplace?

Based on the biatching I hear locally, I'm going with #1

You know, the uniqueness has gone out of things, now everybody just gets mad and grabs a gun to kill as many people as they can. It's honestly getting old, so can we try something new?

bagpipes?


You MONSTER.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Tanqueray: That's FedEx's national hub. big facility.

It's not the hub, it's a nearby ground station.


Well, I guess that's good news for the packages.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OK So Amuse Me: GardenWeasel: OK So Amuse Me: Disgruntled employee, unhappy customer with broken item, or a domestic situation carried to a workplace?

Based on the biatching I hear locally, I'm going with #1

You know, the uniqueness has gone out of things, now everybody just gets mad and grabs a gun to kill as many people as they can. It's honestly getting old, so can we try something new?


Some dude around here a couple years ago did something new, he infected himself with aids then farked as many people as he could without any protection.

When they finally caught the mofo, he had infected like 30+ people.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎵.....and the beat goes on.....the beat goes on...🎵
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OK So Amuse Me: GardenWeasel: OK So Amuse Me: Disgruntled employee, unhappy customer with broken item, or a domestic situation carried to a workplace?

Based on the biatching I hear locally, I'm going with #1

You know, the uniqueness has gone out of things, now everybody just gets mad and grabs a gun to kill as many people as they can. It's honestly getting old, so can we try something new?


Friday Scene- Mr. Jones teaching Craig
Youtube i2JDLfkV_no
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez, this is becoming our national pastime.
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: Jeez, this is becoming our national pastime.



Well, except for those California police chase nerds.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Republicans, and Fark the NRA.

This has got to stop.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: WTF, come on people!

Roads closed, shots fired, multiple people shot.

No more details yet.


Really WTF.
Weed is legal for over 50% of the US population so I guess if prostitution is made legal combined with some sort of sensible gun laws this type of carnage could at least be reduced.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few more details here, with map and reminder to be skeptical of initial reports.

No word yet on any press conferences scheduled.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: i hear the new mass shooting clock will keep time in picoseconds.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A clock isn't a clock that can't make it past the midnite hour.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FNG: Fark Republicans, and Fark the NRA.

This has got to stop.


"This has got to sto...Scrtttcccchhhhh....This has got to sto...Scrtttcccchhhhh.... This has got to sto...Scrtttcccchhhhh.... This has got to sto...Scrtttcccchhhhh.... This has got to sto...Scrtttcccchhhhh.... This has got to sto...Scrtttcccchhhhh.... This has got to sto...Scrtttcccchhhhh.... This has got to sto...Scrtttcccchhhhh.... "

No it doesn't.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OK So Amuse Me: Disgruntled employee, unhappy customer with broken item, or a domestic situation carried to a workplace?


Yes.
 
Mock26
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I really wish these people would just take themselves out with the first shot instead of taking others with them.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I am weirdly disappointed that I was one day off from the joke working.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

tonguedepressor: FNG: Fark Republicans, and Fark the NRA.

This has got to stop.

"This has got to sto...Scrtttcccchhhhh....This has got to sto...Scrtttcccchhhhh.... This has got to sto...Scrtttcccchhhhh.... This has got to sto...Scrtttcccchhhhh.... This has got to sto...Scrtttcccchhhhh.... This has got to sto...Scrtttcccchhhhh.... This has got to sto...Scrtttcccchhhhh.... This has got to sto...Scrtttcccchhhhh.... "


I don't know what that is but I read it in J-Roc's voice.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Look, we're all frustrated with parcel service and mail delays. But this isn't the way to remedy them.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did a someone mistake the FedEx facility for the post office?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: GardenWeasel: OK So Amuse Me: Disgruntled employee, unhappy customer with broken item, or a domestic situation carried to a workplace?

Based on the biatching I hear locally, I'm going with #1

You know, the uniqueness has gone out of things, now everybody just gets mad and grabs a gun to kill as many people as they can. It's honestly getting old, so can we try something new?


On those very rare occasions where my job has me seeing red I just schedule a day off and go play disc golf. It does wonders for my peace of mind and the only thing that ever really gets hurt is my dignity (I am not all that great at disc golf, but I still love it).
 
bughunter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: vygramul: I guess being cooped up has really finally gotten too much for the psychopaths.

Or, a new generation will become familiar with the term "going postal"?


It seems that "going postal" has become privatized.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Now let's all remember not to blame the ready availability of firearms for this dire circumstance.  a gun is just a tool and the person has the responsibility....


( Or do we have to wait until victims and perpetrator are identified before we start the bullshiat back and forth blamegame)


/tots&pears
 
wesmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: That's FedEx's national hub. big facility.


FexEx's biggest hub is in Memphis where they are headquartered. Indy is second. I know this from living in Memphis.

Their CEO Fred Smith used to come in to a restaurant I worked at. Yeah, he was a complete doucehbag to the staff and a horrible tipper.
 
almandot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's some nice headline writing there, Lou.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/johnmcurtis/statu​s​/1382909911495888897?s=21
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://twitter.com/johnmcurtis/statu​s​/1382909911495888897?s=21
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When it absolutely, positively, has to be another workplace mass shooting event.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Watch Live: Multiple people shot, gunman fatally shoots self at FedEx facility"

Wow hell of a headline, did they really have it live?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So my 12-pack ShamWows is gonna be late?
Should of went with DHL.
 
alice_600
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I am over whelmed here. I just don't know what to say.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: "Watch Live: Multiple people shot, gunman fatally shoots self at FedEx facility"

Wow hell of a headline, did they really have it live?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: OK So Amuse Me: GardenWeasel: OK So Amuse Me: Disgruntled employee, unhappy customer with broken item, or a domestic situation carried to a workplace?

Based on the biatching I hear locally, I'm going with #1

You know, the uniqueness has gone out of things, now everybody just gets mad and grabs a gun to kill as many people as they can. It's honestly getting old, so can we try something new?

bagpipes?


Toss a hungry weasel into their pants.
 
Displayed 50 of 74 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.