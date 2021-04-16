 Skip to content
(Deseret News)   Ahhhh, autumn. Leaves changing, pumpkins, Halloween, Thanksgiving gluttony, third Moderna shot   (deseret.com) divider line
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good news.  I'd like to survive into 2022/2023. Can't wait to see what variants arise in the USA after we reopen schools and have a complete "open holiday/travel season".
 
sniderman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I get a flu shot every year to build up immunity toward whatever new variant surfaces. This is no different.

/only the plague rats are biatching about a THIRD SHOT OMGWTFBBQFREEDUMB
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How many microchips does Mr. Gates plan to inject into me?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: How many microchips does Mr. Gates plan to inject into me?


You thought your Windows-based microchip OS was going to function without at least 2 "service pack" updates?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's worth it, was out mountain biking in the woods yesterday and my cell reception has never been better.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

trerro: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: How many microchips does Mr. Gates plan to inject into me?

You thought your Windows-based microchip OS was going to function without at least 2 "service pack" updates?


This. Never inject v1.0.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Invincible: trerro: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: How many microchips does Mr. Gates plan to inject into me?

You thought your Windows-based microchip OS was going to function without at least 2 "service pack" updates?

This. Never inject v1.0.


Sorry, that was meant to be software release snark and not anti vax nonsense. The best vaccine is the first one offered.
 
