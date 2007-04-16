 Skip to content
(Some Hokie)   April 16, 2007. Do you still remember?   (weremember.vt.edu) divider line
34
34 Comments     (+0 »)
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Oh subby you really think we remember one mass shooting among the literal thousand + that happened since then?
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
No.  :(
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The Fark redesign?
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I remember because I work at a college and can see that happening on our campus.  Other than facilities and public safety, no one would question why a door was chained shut to trap people so they couldn't run.

Scary stuff.  We almost had a shooter on our campus, but at the last minute he decided to shoot up a church instead.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Sure, I clearly remember the event, but I don't recognize it solely by reference to the date.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That series of events at VT was dizzingly horrifying.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A friend of the family's son jumped from a second story window to escape the shooter.

When he was allowed to get the belongings he left behind back, his backpack had bullet holes in it.

So yeah, I remember.

And here we are, a decade and a half later, and still, nothing has changed.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I remember the event but not by date. I remember being in the Fark thread that day.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It happens so god damn often in the U.S. that I don't bother commenting in the Breaking News threads anymore. Any country with common sense would have done something years ago.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Honestly, it's hard to separate one from another at this point. They all kind of blend together.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gopher321: It happens so god damn often in the U.S. that I don't bother commenting in the Breaking News threads anymore. Any country with common sense would have done something years ago.


Except if I recall correctly he didn't commit that shooting with anything special, just alot of people in a small area, trapped. Some shootings are only prevented by banning all guns. I'll repeat that: the only way to have a shooting free society is to ban all guns and the manufacture of all guns, period. But we aren't going to do that.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Today is my sister's birthday. My sister's third grade class, along with my sister, were held hostage in the third grade during the 1970's. I'm hoping that she remembers neither event today.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And based on today's news, we're running out of calendar dates. April 16 now means two different, but similar things. I expect the next time conservatives are in power, they'll want to add months to the calendar to avoid this awkward situation.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah I want to chime in here too and say I definitely don't remember it, and that site didn't help by not describing what it was talking about, at least in the first few paragraphs.

I don't want to remember it, it is just one of thousands and nothing I can do will change that.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you don't remember this, the ghost of cho will show up in your room and perform hammer time tonight.

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
debug
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No.  Sorry, too many to keep track of.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What a waste. We've learned nothing.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My niece was attending VT at the time, but thankfully was not on campus during the shooting.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It was the school shooting y'all. Doesnt that help narrow it down?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've got two degrees from UVA, and lots of friends who went to Tech.  Up till that point, it was a love / hate relationship, kinda like with your super annoying little brother.  But after that day I don't think I've said another unkind word to or about a Hokie.  What happened to them gutted me, just as much as if it'd happened at my own school.  For some reason that mass shooting hit me harder than any of the many others, because it felt personal in a way the others didn't.

So yes, subby, I still remember.

RIP Hokies.
 
xaldin [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Do you remember an individual raindrop in a downpour?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At the time it was a major tragedy. Now it's just another brick in the wall.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FNG: And here we are, a decade and a half later, and still, nothing has changed.


Oh, that's not quite true. Gun laws have become much more relaxed since then.
 
1funguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is sad, but we accept this as normal now.

One way to force the narrative?  Whenever you are in the presence of gun nuts, be sure to mention how lucky we are to live in a free country where citizens are encouraged by the government to kill one another with anything that is handy.

"good thing we don't have to search around for a knife or club like uncivilized nations...we can just grab a gun off our belt or out of a backpack and start killing until we run out of ammo!"

They may be forced to punch you in the nose, which will open an avenue of retribution they may have not considered previously.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yep and we passed mental health care laws and sensible gun control legislation.   In 2009, we opened the Donald J. Trump Mental Health Facility for Stable Geniuses (named for the first resident).  Social education and community awareness including expanded non police support reduced violent gun crime.

Then I slipped in the shower, fell through a wormhole and wound up on this Earth.  Fortunately, there was a lot of hair in that shower, I looked like Robin Williams until I could find some clothes.  Picture that.  So much for breakfast, eh?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We remembered by having a memorial mass shooting event in their honor.
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
33.
(Assuming the guns did it.)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yup, I was Farking when it happened and following the thread and CNN when Richard McBeef became known to the world as the Chosen One.
 
Pucca
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
cbsnews3.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
kokomo61
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

serfdood: My niece was attending VT at the time, but thankfully was not on campus during the shooting.


I live in the area Cho grew up in.....and first house in the area was down the street from his elementary school. When it happened, a number of families in the area had kids at VT, and one local girl was one of the victims.

So, (not so) CSB.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: If you don't remember this, the ghost of cho will show up in your room and perform hammer time tonight.

[static01.nyt.com image 650x480]


The only thing some people will get from this is a need to make snarky comments about hammer control.

People suck.  In 2007 ans 2021.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Sure, I clearly remember the event, but I don't recognize it solely by reference to the date.


It's all become a blur.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bathtub Cynic: ... Some shootings are only prevented by banning all guns. I'll repeat that: the only way to have a shooting free society is to ban all guns and the manufacture of all guns, period. But we aren't going to do that.


And even that won't work.
 
Mad Bowl Hoo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Warthog: I've got two degrees from UVA, and lots of friends who went to Tech.  Up till that point, it was a love / hate relationship, kinda like with your super annoying little brother.  But after that day I don't think I've said another unkind word to or about a Hokie.  What happened to them gutted me, just as much as if it'd happened at my own school.  For some reason that mass shooting hit me harder than any of the many others, because it felt personal in a way the others didn't.

So yes, subby, I still remember.

RIP Hokies.


Wahoowa.

That being said, I clearly remember a Hokie calling sports radio station and talking about how 'you know, we're going to be sentimental favorites in our football games this fall'.  SMH.

Sometimes Buddy, it's actually NOT about football.
 
