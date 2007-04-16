 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vox)   There's a lot of financial incentive behind traffic stops   (vox.com) divider line
20
    More: Murica, Police, Black people, pretext traffic stop, White people, police officer, Constable, United Kingdom, traffic stops  
•       •       •

534 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2021 at 8:15 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We need something stronger than the Obvious tag for stories like this. How about a No shiat tag?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well no shiat. It has nothing to do with safety or protecting and serving.  It is about one thing and one thing only, and that's money.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The author claims to be some kind of expert, but he doesn't seem to know what a pretext traffic stop is. He also blames the cops for a criminal justice system that uses financial sanctions as punishment - a system that penalizes poor people more severely than rich people but was not created by the police. You want to change that? Find alternative ways to penalize people for minor infractions and stop using fines as penalties and stop issuing arrest warrants when people can't pay them.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There used to be a lot more.  Cities used to claim a stretch of the nearby interstate and station a cruiser full time just writing speeding tickets.  Illinois was famous for it.

The law changed how much the cities could keep so there wasn't the financial incentive.  So cops just went back to seizing cash and impounding cars.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Exactly. It is dangerous for the cops and the public and most stops are not really about ensuring public safety but instead are about generating revenue. The stops themselves with vehicles on the side of the road are dangerous, especially for the officers. One more thing many other countries are smarter on than us. Outside the US if you commit minor traffic violations, you'll get a ticket in the mail.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Are they going to stop selling those air fresheners?

I guess I don't see paying money for something that's going to get me harassed by the police.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: The author claims to be some kind of expert, but he doesn't seem to know what a pretext traffic stop is. He also blames the cops for a criminal justice system that uses financial sanctions as punishment - a system that penalizes poor people more severely than rich people but was not created by the police. You want to change that? Find alternative ways to penalize people for minor infractions and stop using fines as penalties and stop issuing arrest warrants when people can't pay them.


Just following orders.

GOT IT!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"To collect and disturb"
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Traffic stops just do not fund the police, they fund everything, especially in ted states that hate taxes.

Traffic tickets are the invisible tax system that allows states to keep going even as Republicans cut taxes.

Vote to lower the property tax? Graduations you just got the speed limit dropped from 30 to 25 on many of the roads you use, and the cops are gonna nail your ass at 31.

Don't care because people "drive too fast on your street?"  There is a huge difference between someone going 15 in a ten and going 45 in a street that used to be 20.  You are not going to do a damn thing about the people still doing 45 on your street, but now you can look forward to getting a ticket for going 15 and having your insurance premiums go up to boot.

Think it is only black people who will pay?

When I was a cop they told us ticketing poor minorities actaully costs rhe state money on enforcement, as you do not make anyth8ng on people who can't pay, and that if someone had a nice looking truck or sports car they could afford a couple extra citations thrown on to the original charge.

Window tint being too dark was a popular one for a while and almost only went to people in nice neighborhoods who drove BMWs.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They've always been about making money and trying to find drugs.  Every new law gives cops more power to do that.  We could do away with 90% of traffic laws and we wouldn't be any worse off.  Every traffic stop has the potential to turn deadly over something as stupid as a seatbelt.  It's not worth it.  Tell the politicians to find another way to make money.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

phrawgh: most stops are not really about ensuring public safety but instead are about generating revenue.


While I agree with this, I also want to ad that the stops are used to see if the person driving the car has any active warrants or are conducting illegal activities, such as driving under the influence, carrying/transporting drugs, etc.

It's a cop's dream to pull over a car with a broken tail light only to find 10000000 million pounds of pot in the trunk.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bslim: CruiserTwelve: The author claims to be some kind of expert, but he doesn't seem to know what a pretext traffic stop is. He also blames the cops for a criminal justice system that uses financial sanctions as punishment - a system that penalizes poor people more severely than rich people but was not created by the police. You want to change that? Find alternative ways to penalize people for minor infractions and stop using fines as penalties and stop issuing arrest warrants when people can't pay them.

Just following orders.

GOT IT!


Police unions could take a stand and force the issue. Perhaps police could spend more time policing and preventing crime by walking around their neighborhoods and getting to know people instead of being an alien ominous presence hiding in the bushes in their idling cruisers ticketing passers by in order to make their quotas.

Hell, they could even spend more time training to differentiate between a short handled plastic yellow tazer and a steel pistol.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: The author claims to be some kind of expert, but he doesn't seem to know what a pretext traffic stop is. He also blames the cops for a criminal justice system that uses financial sanctions as punishment - a system that penalizes poor people more severely than rich people but was not created by the police. You want to change that? Find alternative ways to penalize people for minor infractions and stop using fines as penalties and stop issuing arrest warrants when people can't pay them.


If the only penalty for breaking a law is financial, that law is designed to punish the poor.

I drive a little box truck through most of the Puget Sound region on a daily basis. Going through the 405 corridor around Lake Washington, I regularly see Porsches, high end Audis, Teslas etc dodging back and forth across two or three lanes at a time going at least 25-30 mph faster than traffic several times a day. I have been passed on the shoulder several times by these same assholes. Get out in the county a little ways up I-90 or out in Redmond area, add those stupidly overbuilt lifted pickup trucks doing that. I almost never see them being pulled over.

Honestly, I would love to see a couple hundred more WSP officers out there. They could pull over 25 people for every damn mile between Mt Vernon and Puyallup. I can go practically all day sometimes and never see a single State Trooper.
 
groppet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Next thing you will say is speed and red light cameras don't make the roads safer either. I still remember a radio commercial here where they had a mom that was part of MADD saying that if a camera had been there her kid would have been alive.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
CruiserTwelve:

Use what Sweden does but a little tweaked ( so guys like Tucker Carlson can't complain too much and ruin it )

Traffic Fines / parking fines based upon a calculation of ( car cost, horse power, amount of violations ) [ if the car gets impounded for excessive speed onto a dyno it goes at the cost of the owner, any mods get reported to insurance ]
 
phrawgh
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: phrawgh: most stops are not really about ensuring public safety but instead are about generating revenue.

While I agree with this, I also want to ad that the stops are used to see if the person driving the car has any active warrants or are conducting illegal activities, such as driving under the influence, carrying/transporting drugs, etc.

It's a cop's dream to pull over a car with a broken tail light only to find 10000000 million pounds of pot in the trunk.

[Fark user image 500x441]


Some smarter folks than me might argue those stops are against the spirit, if not the letter, of the constitution.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Some smarter folks than me might argue those stops are against the spirit, if not the letter, of the constitution.


Call it what you will. It happens. How many threads on Fark do we read nearly every day? "Cop pulls over car for busted tail light, finds drugs"
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: Honestly, I would love to see a couple hundred more WSP officers out there. They could pull over 25 people for every damn mile between Mt Vernon and Puyallup. I can go practically all day sometimes and never see a single State Trooper.


There are a lot of shiatty drivers out there.  I don't really want to see more cops on the road though.  I'd rather deal with the idiots than feed more people into the system.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Bslim: CruiserTwelve: The author claims to be some kind of expert, but he doesn't seem to know what a pretext traffic stop is. He also blames the cops for a criminal justice system that uses financial sanctions as punishment - a system that penalizes poor people more severely than rich people but was not created by the police. You want to change that? Find alternative ways to penalize people for minor infractions and stop using fines as penalties and stop issuing arrest warrants when people can't pay them.

Just following orders.

GOT IT!

Police unions could take a stand and force the issue. Perhaps police could spend more time policing and preventing crime by walking around their neighborhoods and getting to know people instead of being an alien ominous presence hiding in the bushes in their idling cruisers ticketing passers by in order to make their quotas.


One of the main justifications back in the day for putting Cops in cars and not just walking a beat was to keep them from hanging out in the saloons.

Just sayin'.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.