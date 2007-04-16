 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   So much for a rejuvenating post-pandemic summer in Ontario   (cbc.ca) divider line
24
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
These idiots didn't learn anything from 2020. It takes two weeks to find out if your restrictions have done anything, but they'd close some things, and then a week later, close some more. And then this spring, they did it again!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wooooo Atlantic Bubble!!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are still anti-mask, anti-vax, anti-lockdown protests.  And large indoor gatherings.   The people who are doing everything right won't make much difference with so many people defiantly doing everything wrong like belligerent 4 year olds having tantrums.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Corontario
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Worst Case Ontario
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But it's a nicer, more polite, form of COVID.
 
theFword
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Won't stop the Leaf's Stanley Cup parade.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Thanks china
 
jimjays
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm amazed at the people that still won't behave at the funerals for COVID patients. My sister and BIL had to go to his mother's. They stayed outside, masked, until the chapel was empty that they went in privately. They were berated for the disrespect of avoiding the group, with the group not understanding what respect is. At that time my sister and BIL were from a high-incidence area, were concerned they'd be infecting the family from a low-incidence area. The sister and BIL haven't been sick, but half the people at the funeral got sick, and a few of them died. My sister's area is now low incidence, and the family's high incidence. Some change their behaviors, some don't...
 
Sass-O-Rev [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Numbers here are insane. Over 4,700 yesterday. And farking rat-lickers and anti-vaxxers continue to spread their shiat and undermine the health and safety of all of us.
 
Sass-O-Rev [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
.... also, I'm getting my shot this morning! Woot!
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTFA
"Sources say Premier Doug Ford asked Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to send health-care workers to Ontario to help. Alberta has not yet made any commitments, the sources say.
Sources with knowledge of the request tell CBC News that Ford also made a similar request to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe."

Not surprised that Ford asked his science-denying Conservatives for help. What a shiat show. May God have mercy on the souls of Ontario.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So much for a rejuvenating post-pandemic summer in Ontario

We'll always have Prince Edwards Island, Canada.  You wore that dress and when you were gutting that fish we caught with the dynamite, the one button came off your dress and I got a peek at your Saskatchewas.  You knew it and you smiled and did that thing with the filet knife "Don't git no idears, Merica.  These fishies need to be preppered, eh?  Put down yer Molson 'n git the grill goin', okay yeah?"

Yeah.  I got the grill going and then you said "I gots me some fishie guts on my legs, would ya lookit at dat?"  and you hiked up your skirt and your legs were as long as Younge Street, they were.  And you smiled and I smiled.  And the seagulls ate the fish.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sass-O-Rev: .... also, I'm getting my shot this morning! Woot!


Drink lots of water before and after, supposedly helps with side effects
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sass-O-Rev: .... also, I'm getting my shot this morning! Woot!


Respect and I'm slightly jealous... It'll be a while yet for me. Still on pace for my bet of late summer or fall.
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Sass-O-Rev: .... also, I'm getting my shot this morning! Woot!

Drink lots of water before and after, supposedly helps with side effects


so does beer.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So much for a rejuvenating post-pandemic summer in Ontario

We'll always have Prince Edwards Island, Canada.  You wore that dress and when you were gutting that fish we caught with the dynamite, the one button came off your dress and I got a peek at your Saskatchewas.  You knew it and you smiled and did that thing with the filet knife "Don't git no idears, Merica.  These fishies need to be preppered, eh?  Put down yer Molson 'n git the grill goin', okay yeah?"

Yeah.  I got the grill going and then you said "I gots me some fishie guts on my legs, would ya lookit at dat?"  and you hiked up your skirt and your legs were as long as Younge Street, they were.  And you smiled and I smiled.  And the seagulls ate the fish.


It's Yonge St. And you don't need the 'at dat' after lookit.
 
Sass-O-Rev [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Salmon: johnny_vegas: Sass-O-Rev: .... also, I'm getting my shot this morning! Woot!

Drink lots of water before and after, supposedly helps with side effects

so does beer.


Beer... so much more than just a breakfast food!
 
orbister
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We (Scotland) have 1/3 of Ontario's population and around 250 cases per day. 20 hospitalisations and 2 ICU admissions per day, but total numbers in both are falling. We have a slight relaxation of the rules tomorrow - basically outdoor socialising in groups of up to 6 will be OK. It will be interesting to see how that works out, but the signs are pretty good.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bingethinker: These idiots didn't learn anything from 2020. It takes two weeks to find out if your restrictions have done anything, but they'd close some things, and then a week later, close some more. And then this spring, they did it again!


When the experts told them to do something, they did it half-way. Which didn't work. So a month later, they do what the experts told them to do THEN, and it didn't work, because it is not what the experts were telling them to do NOW.

So then they open things up, because the experts "were wrong about how to stop it"

Repeat
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

orbister: We (Scotland) have 1/3 of Ontario's population and around 250 cases per day. 20 hospitalisations and 2 ICU admissions per day, but total numbers in both are falling. We have a slight relaxation of the rules tomorrow - basically outdoor socialising in groups of up to 6 will be OK. It will be interesting to see how that works out, but the signs are pretty good.


I'm glad Old Scotland is doing as well as New Scotland.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Our best hope may be the lifting of restrictions on the AZ vaccine. I'll take one in a million odds of a clot over my chances of otherwise getting through the summer without infection.
 
trialpha
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: When the experts told them to do something, they did it half-way. Which didn't work. So a month later, they do what the experts told them to do THEN, and it didn't work, because it is not what the experts were telling them to do NOW.

So then they open things up, because the experts "were wrong about how to stop it"

Repeat


It's almost as if conservatives are utterly incapable of doing something that might have a negative impact on business.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So...not yours to discover?


/Missing those day trips across the border into Ontario
//and longer trips up to Toronto to see relatives
///Soorrry
 
