(MSN)   Damage at the Capitol poses some challenges in finding the right materials for repairs. The Forest Service Laboratory has some mahogany planks set aside for propeller research from WWI, according to Assistant Director Robert "Bob" Ross   (msn.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All the damaged pieces need to be on permanent display titled

"An Terrorist Attack on American Democracy"
 
Unbridled Apathy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are the planks from "happy little trees"?
 
phalamir
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unbridled Apathy: Are the planks from "happy little trees"?


Well, not after they became planks...
 
Unbridled Apathy
‘’ 2 hours ago  

phalamir: Unbridled Apathy: Are the planks from "happy little trees"?

Well, not after they became planks...


Disagrees
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: All the damaged pieces need to be on permanent display titled

"An Terrorist Attack on American Democracy"


AN Terrorist Attack, dummy?

[slow cynical golf clap]
 
EvilEgg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am willing to bet market rate for those planks is "not cheap" to "holy shiat". I hope the insurrectionists get charged full price.
 
Bajtaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whole new meaning to, "measure twice, cut once"
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Remember, there are no insurrections, just happy demonstrators."
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Damage at the Capitol is my Panic at the Disco/John Phillip Sousa cover band.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I am willing to bet market rate for those planks is "not cheap" to "holy shiat". I hope the insurrectionists get charged full price.


Send an invoice to the RNC.
 
geom_00
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I am willing to bet market rate for those planks is "not cheap" to "holy shiat". I hope the insurrectionists get charged full price.


Make Trump pay for it.  If he doesn't, send his orange ass to jail
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I am willing to bet market rate for those planks is "not cheap" to "holy shiat". I hope the insurrectionists get charged full price.


And then get turned into fertilizer for the next generation of trees.
 
Spazticus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I should be in the kitchen: Damage at the Capitol is my Panic at the Disco/John Phillip Sousa cover band.


With Vanilla ISIS as a warmup act.
 
Thunderboy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I am willing to bet market rate for those planks is "not cheap" to "holy shiat". I hope the insurrectionists get charged full price.


Old growth mahagony? Hell yeah it'll be expensive. There's a reason the fast growing varietals like sapele and lauan are now being marketed as exotic hardwoods rather than the trash they really are. And it's not because there's a bunch of old growth mahagony available. And this is old old growth. I'm sure it's spectacular.
 
ahasp
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I remember the protests at the Wisconsin State Capitol in 2011 which Republican Mike Huebsch claimed caused $7.5 in damage, later reduced to $270,000. Maybe we should get him to evaluate the damages to the US Capitol, we could pay off the national debt.

Repairs to Capitol after protests will cost about $270K | Local Government | madison.com
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Spazticus: I should be in the kitchen: Damage at the Capitol is my Panic at the Disco/John Phillip Sousa cover band.

With Vanilla ISIS as a warmup act.


White, white baby
Too scared, too scared
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: All the damaged pieces need to be on permanent display titled

"An Terrorist Attack on American Democracy"


Or, now hear me out, it could be similar yet spelled correctly.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ahasp: caused $7.5 in damage, later reduced to $270,000.


Whut?
 
historynow11
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Perhaps relevant on the "it belongs in a museum" thread:  Honoring the People Keeping History Alive
 
wildlifer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Go check pelosi's house.. or Schumer's house...

/Socialist party uprising..
 
