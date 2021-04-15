 Skip to content
(Cleveland Scene)   Who's up for a swim in the garage?   (photos.clevescene.com) divider line
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'd really like to have a solarium with an endless pool and a hot tub. Time to start playing Lotto, I guess.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A comment on the ZGW page described it well: "This is a Youth Pastor's dream home."

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

foo monkey: A comment on the ZGW page described it well: "This is a Youth Pastor's dream home."

[media2.giphy.com image 253x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yeah.  My reaction was to think if the youth pastor wants to appear before a judge maybe.

The pool "cool deck" near that man-door is cracked and it looks like there's some heaving over on the right side where it goes into the former garage.  I fully expect that the whole thing was shoddily built and will require significant repairs.

If one wants an indoor/outdoor pool that actually works well, the whole thing needs to be inside with glass rolling garage doors around the perimeter and sufficient separation from the structure supports to the edge of the pool.  Open the doors and now it's outdoors, close the doors when the weather is bad in order to enjoy the pool off-season.  Something like this would be useless off-season because the water would be far too cold even with the door down.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I lived in a mobile home for a while and it had a gigantic party tub in the back as a consolation prize for living there.  It was a cool tub...

That's what I think about this place.  If you must live in Ohio, this place is alright.
 
sweetfark
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
wow. i can find absolutely nothing redeeming about this house. and i'm usually one to look for the positives.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
These guys wanted a pool a lot more than a driveway.  That's what this is.
 
