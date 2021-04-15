 Skip to content
 
3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
lindalouwho
3 hours ago  
0_o
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
3 hours ago  
WTF - was that staged?  She was completely calm until all of a sudden she started screaming.  And why did he take it out of the carrier?  Soooo many questions...
 
optikeye
3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF - was that staged?  She was completely calm until all of a sudden she started screaming.  And why did he take it out of the carrier?  Soooo many questions...


I think another animal was in the carrier and bobcat thought...whoo whoo 'take out food'.
 
thatguyoverthere70
3 hours ago  
Scary.
 
Redh8t
3 hours ago  

optikeye: Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF - was that staged?  She was completely calm until all of a sudden she started screaming.  And why did he take it out of the carrier?  Soooo many questions...

I think another animal was in the carrier and bobcat thought...whoo whoo 'take out food'.


Yeah, you can hear the bobcat yowling as she pauses near the front of the vehicles. Looks like it latched onto her ass too... Ouch!
 
khitsicker
3 hours ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
RosevilleDan
2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash
2 hours ago  
In defense of the bobcat, she did look a bit like an UberEats driver.
 
question_dj
2 hours ago  
gun owners looking for any excuse to shoot something. after he gets done screaming about it being a bobcat, he throws it, and it runs away. immediately, he has to exact revenge on an animal that was doing what animals do, by shooting it. that will make the situation all better.
 
Redh8t
2 hours ago  
Anyone else notice he pulled a handgun near the end?
Wtf is wrong with white people?
 
khitsicker
2 hours ago  

question_dj: gun owners looking for any excuse to shoot something. after he gets done screaming about it being a bobcat, he throws it, and it runs away. immediately, he has to exact revenge on an animal that was doing what animals do, by shooting it. that will make the situation all better.


it was a rabid bobcat. I think its probably justified in this instance. what would you do if a crazy furry chainsaw was coming at you with murder in its eyes.
 
Mojongo
2 hours ago  
                                      ​I always suspected he was rabid

                                      
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnotherBluesStringer
2 hours ago  

khitsicker: question_dj: gun owners looking for any excuse to shoot something. after he gets done screaming about it being a bobcat, he throws it, and it runs away. immediately, he has to exact revenge on an animal that was doing what animals do, by shooting it. that will make the situation all better.

it was a rabid bobcat. I think its probably justified in this instance. what would you do if a crazy furry chainsaw was coming at you with murder in its eyes.


It also seems like his plan was to pick it up and...well figure out what to do with it, then it attacked him as well.

That being said, a few years ago, some dude was walking his dog near my gate, which he should not have been doing as my gate it's about 15 feet from the sidewalk/street (he was definitely ON my property) and my puppy got out of the yard. By the time I rushed out front the dude had his gun cocked and pointed at my dog who was just sniffing his.

So I get the original poster's line of reasoning.
 
Kat09tails
2 hours ago  
I CAN HAZ UR FACE OFF
Youtube 7xcuJ3OPl8k

Bobcats are half rabid from the womb.
 
khitsicker
2 hours ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: khitsicker: question_dj: gun owners looking for any excuse to shoot something. after he gets done screaming about it being a bobcat, he throws it, and it runs away. immediately, he has to exact revenge on an animal that was doing what animals do, by shooting it. that will make the situation all better.

it was a rabid bobcat. I think its probably justified in this instance. what would you do if a crazy furry chainsaw was coming at you with murder in its eyes.

It also seems like his plan was to pick it up and...well figure out what to do with it, then it attacked him as well.

That being said, a few years ago, some dude was walking his dog near my gate, which he should not have been doing as my gate it's about 15 feet from the sidewalk/street (he was definitely ON my property) and my puppy got out of the yard. By the time I rushed out front the dude had his gun cocked and pointed at my dog who was just sniffing his.

So I get the original poster's line of reasoning.


looked like he pulled it off his wife rather than picking it up off the ground. I guess adrenaline got the better of him.. at least he didn't pull out his piece and just start blasting at his wife. why the dude is leaving his house with a weapon is a better question.
 
scottydoesntknow
2 hours ago  

khitsicker: AnotherBluesStringer: khitsicker: question_dj: gun owners looking for any excuse to shoot something. after he gets done screaming about it being a bobcat, he throws it, and it runs away. immediately, he has to exact revenge on an animal that was doing what animals do, by shooting it. that will make the situation all better.

it was a rabid bobcat. I think its probably justified in this instance. what would you do if a crazy furry chainsaw was coming at you with murder in its eyes.

It also seems like his plan was to pick it up and...well figure out what to do with it, then it attacked him as well.

That being said, a few years ago, some dude was walking his dog near my gate, which he should not have been doing as my gate it's about 15 feet from the sidewalk/street (he was definitely ON my property) and my puppy got out of the yard. By the time I rushed out front the dude had his gun cocked and pointed at my dog who was just sniffing his.

So I get the original poster's line of reasoning.

looked like he pulled it off his wife rather than picking it up off the ground. I guess adrenaline got the better of him.. at least he didn't pull out his piece and just start blasting at his wife. why the dude is leaving his house with a weapon is a better question.


Well, now he can say it's because of rabid bobcats.
 
Bob Falfa
2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF - was that staged?  She was completely calm until all of a sudden she started screaming.  And why did he take it out of the carrier?  Soooo many questions...


Yeah, this whole thing feels staged.
 
foo monkey
2 hours ago  

Redh8t: Anyone else notice he pulled a handgun near the end?
Wtf is wrong with white people?



Well, he was attacked by a bobcat.
 
EvilEgg
1 hour ago  
Looks like they have some uncomfortable medical procedures ahead of them. Unless he did shoot it and they can test it for rabies.
 
optikeye
1 hour ago  

question_dj: gun owners looking for any excuse to shoot something. after he gets done screaming about it being a bobcat, he throws it, and it runs away. immediately, he has to exact revenge on an animal that was doing what animals do, by shooting it. that will make the situation all better.


Oh yeah. Like you'd be "Owwww Bob Cat just wanna Cuddle...he's a cuddle cat..oh yeah he is, come'er little bob cat, have a remaining finger snack"
 
Redh8t
1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Redh8t: Anyone else notice he pulled a handgun near the end?
Wtf is wrong with white people?


Well, he was attacked by a bobcat.


Touché
 
optikeye
1 hour ago  

khitsicker: question_dj: gun owners looking for any excuse to shoot something. after he gets done screaming about it being a bobcat, he throws it, and it runs away. immediately, he has to exact revenge on an animal that was doing what animals do, by shooting it. that will make the situation all better.

it was a rabid bobcat. I think its probably justified in this instance. what would you do if a crazy furry chainsaw was coming at you with murder in its eyes.


Did I miss something about it being 'rabid' because that's pretty much normal BobCat Behavior. It was going after a nice little take out snack in the 'cat carrer/puppy carrier'. If anything it's lost it's fear of humans and is  feasting on suburban puppies and kittens, and just wants food due lack of rodents to live on due to aggressive rodent control, and lack of rodent habitats in it's natural area.

Seriously, why do you say RABID? Was there something the TFA about that I missed?
 
question_dj
1 hour ago  

optikeye: question_dj: gun owners looking for any excuse to shoot something. after he gets done screaming about it being a bobcat, he throws it, and it runs away. immediately, he has to exact revenge on an animal that was doing what animals do, by shooting it. that will make the situation all better.

Oh yeah. Like you'd be "Owwww Bob Cat just wanna Cuddle...he's a cuddle cat..oh yeah he is, come'er little bob cat, have a remaining finger snack"


no, I wouldn't. but I also know that an encounter with a bobcat likely is not life threatening, having been in actual life threatening situations with dangerous animals.
 
question_dj
1 hour ago  

khitsicker: question_dj: gun owners looking for any excuse to shoot something. after he gets done screaming about it being a bobcat, he throws it, and it runs away. immediately, he has to exact revenge on an animal that was doing what animals do, by shooting it. that will make the situation all better.

it was a rabid bobcat. I think its probably justified in this instance. what would you do if a crazy furry chainsaw was coming at you with murder in its eyes.


he knew in the moment that it was rabid?
 
edmo
1 hour ago  

khitsicker: question_dj: gun owners looking for any excuse to shoot something. after he gets done screaming about it being a bobcat, he throws it, and it runs away. immediately, he has to exact revenge on an animal that was doing what animals do, by shooting it. that will make the situation all better.

it was a rabid bobcat. I think its probably justified in this instance. what would you do if a crazy furry chainsaw was coming at you with murder in its eyes.


Are you a cop?  I mean you can spot a rabid bobcat from that? Did it have a gun in it's paw?

In the video I watched, the guy threw the cat down and it took off, situation resolved. Then he pulled a weapon and started chasing it in an attempt to reescalate for some reason.
 
khitsicker
1 hour ago  

optikeye: khitsicker: question_dj: gun owners looking for any excuse to shoot something. after he gets done screaming about it being a bobcat, he throws it, and it runs away. immediately, he has to exact revenge on an animal that was doing what animals do, by shooting it. that will make the situation all better.

it was a rabid bobcat. I think its probably justified in this instance. what would you do if a crazy furry chainsaw was coming at you with murder in its eyes.

Did I miss something about it being 'rabid' because that's pretty much normal BobCat Behavior. It was going after a nice little take out snack in the 'cat carrer/puppy carrier'. If anything it's lost it's fear of humans and is  feasting on suburban puppies and kittens, and just wants food due lack of rodents to live on due to aggressive rodent control, and lack of rodent habitats in it's natural area.

Seriously, why do you say RABID? Was there something the TFA about that I missed?


there were updates in the twitter thread.
 
gopher321
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
ed.
 
optikeye
1 hour ago  

question_dj: optikeye: question_dj: gun owners looking for any excuse to shoot something. after he gets done screaming about it being a bobcat, he throws it, and it runs away. immediately, he has to exact revenge on an animal that was doing what animals do, by shooting it. that will make the situation all better.

Oh yeah. Like you'd be "Owwww Bob Cat just wanna Cuddle...he's a cuddle cat..oh yeah he is, come'er little bob cat, have a remaining finger snack"

no, I wouldn't. but I also know that an encounter with a bobcat likely is not life threatening, having been in actual life threatening situations with dangerous animals.


Sorry. Bob Cat Attack. It's not a cuddle cat. It's not a house cat. It's not  playing with you.
Now, replay that 'life threatening' thingy with a toddler in the back yard.

but I also know that an encounter with a bobcat .....
And how do you KNOW That have you ever seen or encountered a Bob Cat in the wild?
Or even the severed head of one in someone's trophy room? They're ill tempered mini panthers.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes
1 hour ago  
Must see tv.
 
question_dj
1 hour ago  

optikeye: question_dj: optikeye: question_dj: gun owners looking for any excuse to shoot something. after he gets done screaming about it being a bobcat, he throws it, and it runs away. immediately, he has to exact revenge on an animal that was doing what animals do, by shooting it. that will make the situation all better.

Oh yeah. Like you'd be "Owwww Bob Cat just wanna Cuddle...he's a cuddle cat..oh yeah he is, come'er little bob cat, have a remaining finger snack"

no, I wouldn't. but I also know that an encounter with a bobcat likely is not life threatening, having been in actual life threatening situations with dangerous animals.

Sorry. Bob Cat Attack. It's not a cuddle cat. It's not a house cat. It's not  playing with you.
Now, replay that 'life threatening' thingy with a toddler in the back yard.

but I also know that an encounter with a bobcat .....
And how do you KNOW That have you ever seen or encountered a Bob Cat in the wild?
Or even the severed head of one in someone's trophy room? They're ill tempered mini panthers.


I'll take a bobcat over a cow moose with a call any day. one can kill, the other I might need some stitches.
 
optikeye
1 hour ago  

khitsicker: there were updates in the twitter thread.


From whom? People saying "oh it was rabid" or from medical evidence after the body was examined?
Because 'twitter thread' people saying it was rabid isn't really a good source for me.

Also. Rabid animals don't tend to go after other living animals (like whatever critter was in the cat-carrier).
 
question_dj
1 hour ago  

khitsicker: optikeye: khitsicker: question_dj: gun owners looking for any excuse to shoot something. after he gets done screaming about it being a bobcat, he throws it, and it runs away. immediately, he has to exact revenge on an animal that was doing what animals do, by shooting it. that will make the situation all better.

it was a rabid bobcat. I think its probably justified in this instance. what would you do if a crazy furry chainsaw was coming at you with murder in its eyes.

Did I miss something about it being 'rabid' because that's pretty much normal BobCat Behavior. It was going after a nice little take out snack in the 'cat carrer/puppy carrier'. If anything it's lost it's fear of humans and is  feasting on suburban puppies and kittens, and just wants food due lack of rodents to live on due to aggressive rodent control, and lack of rodent habitats in it's natural area.

Seriously, why do you say RABID? Was there something the TFA about that I missed?

there were updates in the twitter thread.


oh ok. so in the second between him throwing the animal to pulling the gun, he read a Twitter thread?
 
question_dj
1 hour ago  

optikeye: khitsicker: there were updates in the twitter thread.

From whom? People saying "oh it was rabid" or from medical evidence after the body was examined?
Because 'twitter thread' people saying it was rabid isn't really a good source for me.

Also. Rabid animals don't tend to go after other living animals (like whatever critter was in the cat-carrier).


100% this. that cat was pissed off about whatever was in that carrier.
 
optikeye
1 hour ago  

question_dj: I'll take a bobcat over a cow moose with a call any day. one can kill, the other I might need some stitches.


We had a neighbor that was killed by a cow. He owned a dairy.
And Having grown up feeding cows...I can totally see that. They're big and stupid and can crush you without thinking about it.
 
khitsicker
1 hour ago  

optikeye: khitsicker: there were updates in the twitter thread.

From whom? People saying "oh it was rabid" or from medical evidence after the body was examined?
Because 'twitter thread' people saying it was rabid isn't really a good source for me.

Also. Rabid animals don't tend to go after other living animals (like whatever critter was in the cat-carrier).


updates from the dude in the video. there were links to other videos talking about it. look I don't really care that much its not like this is a national tragedy or anything I'm not going to apply fox news level fact checking on every statement and I doubt anyone in here is a wild life expert.
 
optikeye
1 hour ago  
...also.

Speaking of Rabies. If you're bitten by a wild animal. Like a Raccoon, Bat, or squirrel or a bob cat. That exhibits 'no fear' to humans and 'going after ya' for no reason. (this cat had a reason tho)

Kill the damn thing. Then you cut off the head and send it to get examined for Rabies.

Because otherwise...the best practice is getting a painful series of rabies injections. Because if it was rabid....by the time you show symptoms it's too late..and a painful death awaits.
 
optikeye
1 hour ago  

khitsicker: updates from the dude in the video. there were links to other videos talking about it.


Well, if the animal broke the skin and suspect it was rabid.

They're in for a month or more of very painful injections to prevent rabies in humans.
Unless they shot it and sent the body off to the Health Dept for testing.
 
khitsicker
1 hour ago  

optikeye: khitsicker: updates from the dude in the video. there were links to other videos talking about it.

Well, if the animal broke the skin and suspect it was rabid.

They're in for a month or more of very painful injections to prevent rabies in humans.
Unless they shot it and sent the body off to the Health Dept for testing.


anyone with any common sense would get rabies shots after being bitten or scratched by a wild animal. or really any mammal they didn't know to be healthy.

Depending on how quickly you go to get the shots they aren't that bad any more. My sister was scratched by a rabid cat a number of years ago and she went right to get shots it was a series of medium injections into her arms. Not the large injections into the abdomen that you used to have to get.
 
optikeye
1 hour ago  

khitsicker: anyone with any common sense would get rabies shots after being bitten or scratched by a wild animal. or really any mammal they didn't know to be healthy.


Oh come on...the early eighties, rabies was the least we worried about.
 
vudukungfu
1 hour ago  

khitsicker: AnotherBluesStringer: khitsicker: question_dj: gun owners looking for any excuse to shoot something. after he gets done screaming about it being a bobcat, he throws it, and it runs away. immediately, he has to exact revenge on an animal that was doing what animals do, by shooting it. that will make the situation all better.

it was a rabid bobcat. I think its probably justified in this instance. what would you do if a crazy furry chainsaw was coming at you with murder in its eyes.

It also seems like his plan was to pick it up and...well figure out what to do with it, then it attacked him as well.

That being said, a few years ago, some dude was walking his dog near my gate, which he should not have been doing as my gate it's about 15 feet from the sidewalk/street (he was definitely ON my property) and my puppy got out of the yard. By the time I rushed out front the dude had his gun cocked and pointed at my dog who was just sniffing his.

So I get the original poster's line of reasoning.

looked like he pulled it off his wife rather than picking it up off the ground. I guess adrenaline got the better of him.. at least he didn't pull out his piece and just start blasting at his wife. why the dude is leaving his house with a weapon is a better question.


Because he had to worsh his car
 
puffy999
56 minutes ago  
Anchorman - That Escalated Quickly scene (1080p)
Youtube rFeVfwDvTyM
 
puffy999
53 minutes ago  

question_dj: gun owners looking for any excuse to shoot something. after he gets done screaming about it being a bobcat, he throws it, and it runs away. immediately, he has to exact revenge on an animal that was doing what animals do, by shooting it. that will make the situation all better.


As someone who lives in bobcat country who has almost NEVER seen a wild bobcat...

Yeah, I could have told you with certainty (before reading about it being rabid) that something was seriously wrong with this animal.
 
puffy999
51 minutes ago  

optikeye: Also. Rabid animals don't tend to go after other living animals (like whatever critter was in the cat-carrier


Bobcats don't go after people. Bobcats don't go back for seconds when thrown by a larger animal in that kind of environment.

They are VERY much not "social" animals. A cornered one will attack if necessary BUT FLEE if it can.
 
puffy999
50 minutes ago  
Laugh my ass off "rabid animals don't go after small animals" get the fark outta here with that.

Have they tested rabid animals and pets in carriers before?
 
puffy999
47 minutes ago  
Anywho, WHATEVER WAS WRONG WITH THE CAT *ugh* it was broken.
 
Mojongo
45 minutes ago  

optikeye: Kill the damn thing. Then you cut off the head and send it to get examined for Rabies.


CSB A stray dog attacked some neighbor kids. I executed it but in the process got bit. Called our local vet and his secretary said chop off the head and bring it in we'll have it tested. I took it in to the vets office the next day wrapped in plastic inside a brown paper bag and placed it on the secretary's desk just as the Doc walked in and asked pointing to the bag, "what's this?" and she replied, "breakfast tacos". He grabbed it and went to his office. She called me later and said the test was negative and I wasn't sure if I should believe her.
 
zerkalo
27 minutes ago  
Yes, by all means video and post your animal cruelty. Profit!
 
waxbeans
26 minutes ago  

optikeye: Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF - was that staged?  She was completely calm until all of a sudden she started screaming.  And why did he take it out of the carrier?  Soooo many questions...

I think another animal was in the carrier and bobcat thought...whoo whoo 'take out food'.


I have to agree.
 
Begoggle
25 minutes ago  
Why is this recorded? I mean, I know the technology exists, but if nothing interesting happened, is there just hours upon endless hours of boring footage being saved? Why?
 
