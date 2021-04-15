 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   There's getting sent off in style, and then there's... this (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is the most British thing I've seen today. All it needs is several dozen more of them forming a queue.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


For real funeral rehearsal.
I drove.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any time the phrase "that he designed himself" appears you know the story's gonna be good.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they make it with controls on the left?
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.wired.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine he looked back on his early years as the best of his life.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder the United Kingdom fully supports their wealthy monarchy with absolutely no dissenting opinions whatsoever.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is never anything bad about a Land Rover
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The black (choose one) are a neat touch
a) rollerblade wheels
b) pinball bumpers
c) baggage claim conveyor guides
d) special outrageously expensive MIL SPEC ring shaped shock absorbing damage reduction devices
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
does it carry his body to the cannon that they are going to use to shoot him into the moon?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you've got nothing better to do than choose the fine leathers and rare woods for the passenger compartment of your car you are a parasite.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess when you hit a certain age, there's not much left to do except plan out your own funeral. I bet it's like how young girls plan their dream weddings.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The definition of "begging the question"
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Philip, who has loved the vehicles for more than 70 years, joked with her majesty when planning his funeral more than 30 years ago, saying "when I'm gone just throw me in the back of a Land Rover". '


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is stupid. just use a real hearse, loser
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Username checks out
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

*Curtsies*
 
claudius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

the article lauds PP for being practical and functional. Utter tosh. THIS is practical. And functional.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Meet one of my babies: Lilith.  Built her as a sort of an FU to death.  Always a hit if it makes it to the car show.   I rarely have a good battery in it (dead in the driveway here) and the punched and cammed 500 needs a rather loose 2600 stall convert that breaks u joints at inconvenient times.
Maybe being a car guy was one of ol' Phillips better qualities?   Never cared to know much about those silly royals.


British motoring joke time:

What are the 3 positions of a Lucas switch?!

Dim, flicker, and off!
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bro, I don't want to step over a line here since I know a man's truck is his truck and all that, but, and I'm just speculating here, but maybe, possibly, that coffin would have fit better with the tailgate down.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Send me off in this...or at least a respectable replica of it.  Put the original in the Smithsonian.

Fark user imageView Full Size


If you search for this car on Google, be sure to include the hyphens.  It's "Drag-u-La".  "Dragula" is not what you're looking for.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
cdn.neow.inView Full Size
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I'm a sis. Yes, definitely.
However, we didn't have a way to tie it in or tie it down.

It was all kind of impromptu.
 
