Wall Street values single Jersey deli at $100 million. That's a lot of shredded lettuce
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Money laundering?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
New Jersey deli?  Nothing suspicious there.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of over-stuffed sandwiches with horseradish mustard.
 
haterade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, there's defunct companies with higher market caps than that
 
Intelligent_Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes about as much sense as most stocks do to me
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intelligent_Donkey: Makes about as much sense as most stocks do to me


username hee-haws out
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it worth that much? Fuggedaboutit!
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$100 a day in sales? That's what, 10 sandwiches? Mmm, expired ham.
 
sweetfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, nothing shady going on here.
 
kidgenius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow...I wonder if some investors think it is the Taiwanese company HiWIN which makes industrial automation products
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hedge fund manager David Einhorn warned of dangers for retail investors that he sees in the market, and one of his main examples was a tiny New Jersey deli with a market capitalization of more than $100 million.

The Paulsboro, New Jersey-based Your Hometown Deli is the sole location for Hometown International, which has an eye-popping market value despite totaling $35,748 in sales in the last two years combined, according to securities filings.

I'm pretty sure Greenspan coined the term "irrational exuberance" for stupidity like this. Well, no worries. It's just going to keep on going up and up.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why would a small business like that even list themselves? Doesn't the SEC have a ton of filing requirements for publicly traded companies? Who's doing the 10-K for a sandwich shop?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is that where the brokers go to score that high end China White dope?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Why would a small business like that even list themselves? Doesn't the SEC have a ton of filing requirements for publicly traded companies? Who's doing the 10-K for a sandwich shop?


Someone that needs to launder a hell of a lot of money.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
$35,748 in sales in the last two years.

That's turnover, NOT profit. I question whether that amount can even pay for the electricity, never mind a working wage.

/bubblessomethingf*ckygoingonhere.gif
 
Birnone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There was this pizza place that I loved back in my hometown. I'd eat some pizza from there every chance I got. They had great pizza, everything was top notch and it was cheap. Then one day I told a friend how great that place was, what a great deal you get on the pizza there and he laughed. He told me that the place was a front, they were dealing cocaine and who knows what else. He said they probably laughed that I actually went there for pizza. When I looked back on it, I realized that every time I went there me and whoever else was with me were the only people sitting there eating. I thought all those people coming and going were just picking up takeout...I guess they were just not in the way I thought.
 
