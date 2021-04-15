 Skip to content
Sit back, and I'll tell you the tale of the saddest aircraft carrier in history. Yes, it's in China
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
forcbodiesonly.comView Full Size


/Team MaryAnn
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
t3.gstatic.comView Full Size


Written by Trevithick, you say?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It wasn't really a carrier, more of a through-deck cruiser.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can't they convert it into a Uyghur tribal casino?
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Can't they convert it into a Uyghur tribal casino?


Turning a marginalized culture into one that eeks out an existence based on legal loopholes usually comes well after the genocide.
 
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that China being able to project naval power is bad for literally everyone else. How is this sad?
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nice boat.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: It wasn't really a carrier, more of a through-deck cruiser.


The Soviets designated their carriers as "aviation cruisers" so as to be able to transit the Bosporus.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's probably infested with miniature giant space hamsters by now.
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

0z79: Pretty sure that China being able to project naval power is bad for literally everyone else. How is this sad?


Not for China. Sad for the Boat. Better to turn it into a reef than rot away like that.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Does the story involve Humphrey Bogart and Katherine Hepburn?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's about as useful as China's other aircraft carriers.
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I shouldn't say much about this, but the real story behind this involves spies, double agents, moles, tradecraft, and the kind of stuff movies are made of, but too hard to believe.  We won this battle, but the war is not over.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.