(KATV Little Rock)   When released from jail you might as well go home in style   (katv.com) divider line
24
24 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police tracked the vehicle, a 2018 Ford Explorer, to an apartment complex in North Little Rock at 601 Camp Robinson Road, police reported. They found the vehicle parked outside. There was no new damage to the vehicle

So he didn't "steal" it so mush as "borrow" it?

/I'd just give him a pass on this one and let it go. It's probably the least wear-n-tear that the SUV has seen in a long time.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And as a completely unrelated note, I just found out that if you try to type "that" with your hands one key to the right you get "yjsy".
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coleman was arrested. He was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster late Thursday morning

... and was never heard from again.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy how he managed to jimmy the door and hotwire the car all while probably still drunk.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one went home from prison with more style than Gabriel Caine in the movie Diggstown.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s1.dmcdn.netView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the officer returned to his vehicle, it was gone.

Granted, I'm not a cop but whenever I leave my car and come back to it it's always there.  What gives?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was getting better food in jail than his ol' lady is capable of cooking?
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear....some people just wanna

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dj_bigbird [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I pulled into town in a police car
Your daddy said I took it just a little too far
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another idiot who will blame "the man" for keeping him down.  He's a prime candidate for a lifetime of prison.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static3.cbrimages.comView Full Size

Worst jail ever.
I rather be locked up in Crusher any day.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [static3.cbrimages.com image 850x425]
Worst jail ever.
I rather be locked up in Crusher any day.


She really was one of the most indescribably obnoxious characters on that show, yeah?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Yet another idiot who will blame "the man" for keeping him down.  He's a prime candidate for a lifetime of prison.


A lifetime in prison.

I can't even 😂
 
Saiga410
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not bad
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: And as a completely unrelated note, I just found out that if you try to type "that" with your hands one key to the right you get "yjsy".


This is how I learned that if my left hand is a key off, instead of "seriously" I get "drtioudlu."

/I often type the Y with my left hand.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OMG_ItAteEveryThing: OgreMagi: Yet another idiot who will blame "the man" for keeping him down.  He's a prime candidate for a lifetime of prison.

A lifetime in prison.

I can't even 😂


My grammar is correct.
 
austerity101
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
OK so ... the cop just left his car unlocked and running? I suppose most people aren't dumb enough to try to jack a cop car, but still, that seems silly to do.

/I suppose it's possible he left the keys above the visor, but also, it's not 1971.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is it normal to release someone from jail at 2:30am? Especially on a public intoxication charge where you might want the person to dry out until the morning. Now that I think about it, in many cities I've been to (barring obvious exceptions like NYC, San Francisco, and DC), public transportation doesn't run at that time.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Is it normal to release someone from jail at 2:30am? Especially on a public intoxication charge where you might want the person to dry out until the morning. Now that I think about it, in many cities I've been to (barring obvious exceptions like NYC, San Francisco, and DC), public transportation doesn't run at that time.


When I used to go into San Francisco, I had to remember that BART (the subway system) stopped running before the bars closed.  I also remember one time getting the very last train home, but stupid drunk me got on the wrong train and became stranded.  At that time there was no Uber, so I ended up paying a small fortune for a taxi.
 
