 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WMBF Myrtle Beach)   There are better ways to tenderize your steak   (wmbfnews.com) divider line
3
    More: Scary, Police, Longhorn Steakhouse, law enforcement agencies, Law enforcement agency, suspect's vehicle description, warrants, Steakhouses, Federal Bureau of Investigation  
•       •       •

93 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2021 at 12:53 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Santaniello admitted to making "a pipe bomb by using powder from fireworks and putting them into a galvanized pipe," according to the arrest warrant.
The documents show that Jaworski admitted to helping Santaniello make the pipe bomb.
The two also told officers that they did try to detonate the pipe bomb at the Longhorn Steakhouse.


Chromosomes , more is not better(23 pairs is good,mostly). You know, the common clay , MRorans
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
culprits?

MythBusters - Exploding Steak
Youtube rMftsdnFRzE
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.