(Buzzfeed News)   New footage shows that 13-year-old Adam Toledo had his hands up when he was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
167
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bastards.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Prosecutors initially said that as the boy turned toward the officer, he had a gun in his right hand. Immediately before the video was released, however, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office told WGN9 that that detail was inaccurate and that the attorney who provided the information "failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court."

That's a really weird way to spell "Perjured Himself".
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Chicago is well known for having a problem with gangs. The largest of them just has qualified immunity.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bootleg: Prosecutors initially said that as the boy turned toward the officer, he had a gun in his right hand. Immediately before the video was released, however, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office told WGN9 that that detail was inaccurate and that the attorney who provided the information "failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court."

That's a really weird way to spell "Perjured Himself".


So the lawyers believed the cop and didn't watch the footage?

Rookie move.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
To be a little more accurate, he was putting his hands up when he was shot. Like, literally putting his hands up (quickly), and boom.

/saw the video
//it's disturbing as hell.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Myrdinn: Bastards.


ALL COPS ARE BASTARDS.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If he didn't want to be executed by a white-power gang he should have been born white.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This. Can't. Be. Reformed.

Now let's watch the president and other politicians, not to mention conservative Farkers, decry the protests instead of the police violence.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good lord. Abolish police unions and qualified immunity. Right now.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

JammerJim: To be a little more accurate, he was putting his hands up when he was shot. Like, literally putting his hands up (quickly), and boom.

/saw the video
//it's disturbing as hell.


I can't bring myself to watch anymore. He was 3 years older than my eldest.

I'm just so farking tired of being sad and angry.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: This. Can't. Be. Reformed.

Now let's watch the president and other politicians, not to mention conservative Farkers, decry the protests instead of the police violence.


One CAN be against both things. But it is weird how the cons focus on the looting and just don't see that if cops weren't shooting 13 year olds then there wouldn't be looting.

/actually not that weird
//if you listen to the cons for a while
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Even as our understanding of this incident continues to evolve, this remains a complicated and nuanced story and we all must proceed with deep empathy and calm," Lightfoot said during a press conference Thursday.

What part of, pissing your pants because you're so scared of a child, you shoot him dead with a gun, is complicated? Do they only recruit, frightened sissy men, to be police. Are they not allowed to hire real men?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: This. Can't. Be. Reformed.

Now let's watch the president and other politicians, not to mention conservative Farkers, decry the protests instead of the police violence.


I'm not sure if Middle Class America understands what you are saying. Reformation cannot and will not happen within the current political or economic structures in place. Soon enough it'll be so bad they won't be able to ignore it.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's sicker is that you just know there are conservative suckholes scouring the internet searching for a reason to shiat on this kid.

"He was no angel" just like they did to Trayvon Martin or George Floyd or anyone else the police murdered in cold blood.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
  
Axon video is good because it keeps the video the same as what the officer would see. It doesn't enhance the video for low light. What the video you see is, is what the officer actually saw. That way if the officer is operating in low light you won't get a distorted picture of what was actually happening.

He saw clearly what was going on.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

capt.snicklefritz: JammerJim: To be a little more accurate, he was putting his hands up when he was shot. Like, literally putting his hands up (quickly), and boom.

/saw the video
//it's disturbing as hell.

I can't bring myself to watch anymore. He was 3 years older than my eldest.

I'm just so farking tired of being sad and angry.


That's what they're counting on -- outrage fatigue.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: Prosecutors initially said that as the boy turned toward the officer, he had a gun in his right hand. Immediately before the video was released, however, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office told WGN9 that that detail was inaccurate and that the attorney who provided the information "failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court."

That's a really weird way to spell "Perjured Himself".


According to TFA he had a gun, but threw it down behind the fence. There's a picture of where he ditched it. The question is, did the cop still think he had the gun in his hand, or did he use having seen the gun earlier as an excuse to shoot him anyway?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Chicago is well known for having a problem with gangs. The largest of them just has qualified immunity.


Watched The trial of the chicago 7 and the Judas and the black messiah... yeah all cops in chicago should be fired, put under arrest until all their service is inspected by a council of citizen against police brutality or something, you know, people who wont protect the sons of biatches from their crimes...

Pigs are literally a million times more dangerous to the average guy than ISIS or Al-Qaeda ever were.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's going to eat into the city's lawsuit slush fund this year.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inexcusable, but it's worth noting that having 13-year-olds running the streets with handguns is a bit of a problem, as well.

Shooting them down with their hands up is obviously a suboptimal solution.
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#HandsUpDontShppt
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: What's sicker is that you just know there are conservative suckholes scouring the internet searching for a reason to shiat on this kid.

"He was no angel" just like they did to Trayvon Martin or George Floyd or anyone else the police murdered in cold blood.


Already seen them doing it.
 
soupafi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: Well, that's going to eat into the city's lawsuit slush fund this year.


Hopefully $35 Million
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He had a gun, at some point, which means he was likely to be charged with a crime and tried as an adult, so did the cop really shoot an unarmed child?
 
S10Calade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure the gangs are currently doing a better job at policing than the police are.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, why do black and brown people run from the police like it's a genetic instinct?

Oh...
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His apparently empty hands.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeff5: Inexcusable, but it's worth noting that having 13-year-olds running the streets with handguns is a bit of a problem, as well.

Shooting them down with their hands up is obviously a suboptimal solution.


The officer was clearly trying for a better solution by shooting him before his hands were fully-raised.
 
misanthropicsob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, I wish the Republicans would let us reform the police.

Wait...what?

This happened in Chicago?

Democratic stronghold Chicago?

Well...your move, Democrats.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: He had a gun, at some point, which means he was likely to be charged with a crime and tried as an adult, so did the cop really shoot an unarmed child?


He was merely exercising  his 2nd amendment rights.
 
wesmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's weird in a way but I think Trump was very good for amplifying and calling attention to this issue. He trumpeted the stuff and his racist followers loved it and I think that helped activate the protests last Summer. Now the police just keep killing black people and and we aren't getting the strong reaction and uprising against it
 
FailOut08
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I saw: The officer knew he had no gun in his hands when he shot him. Why? Because he goes immediately toward the victim when he goes down. There was no gun to secure before rendering aid.

I don't know jack about policing but that much seems obvious. Except for maybe why he covered his body cam for about two seconds right after he shot the kid.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSwizz: So, why do black and brown people run from the police like it's a genetic instinct?

Oh...


So, why do black and brown people run from the police like it's a genetic survival instinct? Oh...
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peaceful solutions to this are impossible now.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
clearly we must give the police more money for training and reform
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are Ice-T and Ice Cube to bring clarity to the situation?
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSwizz: So, why do black and brown people run from the police like it's a genetic instinct?

Oh...


Do not run away, live to fight another day.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also lori lightfoot is living proof that you can be a gay black female democrat and still be a total boot licker even though CPD doesn't like her at all
 
farkscience
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Just Do It" that's farked up.
 
please
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone bother to read the article?  He had a gun moments before and tossed it right before he turned toward the cop. The cop was chasing someone who had a gun. Come on...
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: Peaceful solutions to this are impossible now.


I still dont understand why people farked by the cops and the justice system dont find where the pigs live then on a sunday afternoon while the guy mows the grass a car slowly passes in front of the house and one shot later the pig is no more?

FFS if a pig blasted my friend or my brother or my father away for no farking reason and he wasnt convicted of anything, I sure as hell would try to get some payback.

I dont understand people who just accept it and let the pig get away with it so he can ruin someone else life in the future?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
remember that guy begging for his life in a hallway?  Just begging?  And they killed him.


Like. . . what is it gonna take?
 
misanthropicsob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What Joe Biden will probably say: "Was Adam Toledo armed or unarmed? We don't know. Let's let the police investigations decide. But, please don't riot because it makes me look bad."

What Joe Biden should say: "Police shooting black and brown people is a mass tragedy and here is my five step plan to bring trust back to the communities: 1) Dismantle DHS, 2) Demilitarize all police, 3) End all federal funding of police officers for a period of 5 years, 4) Ban all police unions, and 5) end qualified immunity."
 
lilfry14
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I don't wear shirts that say "Just Do It."
 
HeadLever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: I still dont understand why people farked by the cops and the justice system dont find where the pigs live then on a sunday afternoon while the guy mows the grass a car slowly passes in front of the house and one shot later the pig is no more?


Because a society that lives on vengeance is doomed to a very fiery and violent end.
 
wesmon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

please: Did anyone bother to read the article?  He had a gun moments before and tossed it right before he turned toward the cop. The cop was chasing someone who had a gun. Come on...


The cops weren't alert with their ham sandwich. That would have solved a lot of problems for them. Same as it ever was
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

please: Did anyone bother to read the article?  He had a gun moments before and tossed it right before he turned toward the cop. The cop was chasing someone who had a gun. Come on...


I watched the video and the cop was ordering him to raise his hands. As the kid was raising his empty hands, the cop shot him.
 
germ78
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: What's sicker is that you just know there are conservative suckholes scouring the internet searching for a reason to shiat on this kid.

"He was no angel" just like they did to Trayvon Martin or George Floyd or anyone else the police murdered in cold blood.


wHaT WAs hE dOInG oUt At 2:30 aM? WhAr wErE hIS pArENts?!?

/will be the braindead response
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: What Joe Biden will probably say: "Was Adam Toledo armed or unarmed? We don't know. Let's let the police investigations decide. But, please don't riot because it makes me look bad."

What Joe Biden should say: "Police shooting black and brown people is a mass tragedy and here is my five step plan to bring trust back to the communities: 1) Dismantle DHS, 2) Demilitarize all police, 3) End all federal funding of police officers for a period of 5 years, 4) Ban all police unions, and 5) end qualified immunity."


Instead of banning police Unions, make them pay the civil penalties awarded to the families.
 
