 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AZ Family)   RIP chickens   (azfamily.com) divider line
16
    More: Interesting, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Animal rights, Veganism, Chicken, Outspoken animal-rights group People, Meat, Speciesism, Family Farms  
•       •       •

342 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2021 at 9:48 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dear PITA,
A number of obligate carnivores would have me pass on this message....
PITA, please Fark off with your obligate carnivore shaming.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hickman's uses prison labor for their entire operation.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
HA HA SUCKERS

IM STILL ALIVE
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear PITA,

Have you tried doing the opposite of what you are currently doing? People might actually listen to you instead of just making giant wanking motions.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
holy shiat. the smoke from burning feathers is toxic. I can't imagine how terrible that smelled.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hickmans sure have a lot of layer houses burn. Seems like one or two a year. I'm guessing they are older not up to date barns and they "mysteriously" catch fire. Insurance pays and they build new bigger state of the art chicken house. I've dealt with the farkers. They are crooked as a dogs hind leg.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Its like westboro baptist protesting at gay funerals.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

question_dj: holy shiat. the smoke from burning feathers is toxic. I can't imagine how terrible that smelled.


Doing EMS, I ended up at the chicken coop fire.  It smells pretty awful and the shiat/corpse/smoke stink doesn't leave your outfit without a good washing.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dear PITA,

Think of the countless number of gentle and innocent ticks that will go on living now that all those chickens are dead.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: question_dj: holy shiat. the smoke from burning feathers is toxic. I can't imagine how terrible that smelled.

Doing EMS, I ended up at the chicken coop fire.  It smells pretty awful and the shiat/corpse/smoke stink doesn't leave your outfit without a good washing.


So "I was trying to resuscitate a rooster" is what you'll say if some asks why you had your lips all over the farmer's cock?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
don't you have to kill plants to eat them ?
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
168,000?!?!? Those are rookie numbers.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If everyone were vegan, the Donner Party wouldn't have happened.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If everyone was vegan, chickens wouldn't exist.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HedlessChickn: HA HA SUCKERS

IM STILL ALIVE


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.