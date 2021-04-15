 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   It appears that Kentucky doesn't have a "Son of Sam" law, as one of Breonna Taylor's killers gets a book deal with the publishing house that puts out works by such luminaries as Dan Bongino and Laura Loomis   (thehill.com) divider line
21
    More: Murica, Louisville, Kentucky, Police, Constable, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz Matthew, Kentucky Attorney General David Cameron, publisher Post Hill Press, boyfriend Kenneth Walker, Courier-Journal  
•       •       •

454 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2021 at 7:10 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Civil suit?
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope her estate can sue for all proceeds from that.
 
Ktonos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_blasto: Hope her estate can sue for all proceeds from that.


I hope her estate sues all involved into oblivion.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Breonna Taylor wasn't sleeping so aggressively, none of this would have happened.
 
Taming of the shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Well it is Kentucky
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"how I shot my coworker and got away with it"
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he wasn't a repugnant piece of shiat, he probably wouldn't be trying to profit from the death of an innocent woman; a death he helped cause.
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think anywhere in the U.S. has Son of Sam laws.  SCOTUS struck them down for violating free speech.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Son_of_​S​am_law

There are some laws that require notifying the victims and extending the statute of limitation so they can sue the perpetrator for longer.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Civil suit?


"In October, Mattingly [the cop] filed a countersuit against Walker [Taylor's boyfriend] alleging he had "inflicted battery, assault and emotional distress" by shooting him."
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_blasto: Hope her estate can sue for all proceeds from that.


I hope they take his home, his car, his future, and his dignity.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A brief summary:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is it the cop who got hit with three misdemeanor counts of Damaging White People's Drywall, or one of the other cops?
 
rubeoni
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Working title..."When I did it"
 
jekfark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Subby doesn't like right-wing authors. I get it
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jekfark: Subby doesn't like right-wing authors. I get it


So profiting off of your victims is now a right wing belief?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What a vile f*cking pig. Even raging ass cancer is too good for this asshole.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I know I will get destroyed for this, but here goes.
This is not a troll.
I was listening to my Bearcat BCD436HP the night Brianna got shot.
3 Cops are serving a warrant because the detectives believed Brianna was being used a dead drop / stash location for cash and / or drugs.  They were also looking for the drug dealer who was allegedly using her place for these reasons.
I was not there.  I do not know if they announced themselves or not.
I do know the first cop through the door got shot.  He was wearing a vest with police in bright yellow letters on it.  The other 2 cops returned fire and completely unloaded.  Spray and pray firing.  Brianna got hit.  The fella who fired on the cop did not.  Brianna's boyfriend has been released because castle doctrine.
The fact that these officers were executing a valid warrant would usually give them immunity for everything.
None of that matters anymore.  For Louisville, this bomb has been waiting to explode for a very long time, and Brianna's death lit the fuse.
Institutional racism by metro has been the norm in Louisville for as long as I can remember.
It must stop.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 601x529]


maybe CK doesn't know how to write. maybe his demographic market doesn't read.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And this is where we see who quit following the case once it dropped off of the media radar, once "uncomfortable" information started coming out.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.