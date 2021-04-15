 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSL Salt Lake City)   A woman and her children faced deportation back to their home country of Honduras in 2018. Since then they have been living in hiding in a church, until this week when they received a stay on the order. Tag is for the church, community and the family   (ksl.com) divider line
23
    More: Hero, Salt Lake City, Vicky Chavez, Utah, Salt Lake County, Utah, Real Salt Lake, Sandy, Utah, West Jordan, Utah, Wasatch Front  
•       •       •

291 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2021 at 10:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm happy to see there's some compassion left out there.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe throw some credit to the NWO as well.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of something about a diary.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No gringos out there willing to marry this nice lady so she can get a green card?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Reminds me of something about a diary.


Well that's a shiatty comparison

/congratulations?
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: Maybe throw some credit to the NWO as well.


electricbento.comView Full Size


DAMN RIGHT, BROTHER!!!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She Sought Sanctuary by the Saltwater
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: No gringos out there willing to marry this nice lady so she can get a green card?


Technically, I got married in Colombia as a Colombian, but as a natural born US citizen, but the Colombian wife would not like that, because I am a traditional guy and would want to consumate the union.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


???
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sad thing is that we have an absolutely enormous country with a surplus of space, food, resources, etc., it's so big that we could absorb virtually everyone who wanted to come. 3 million people is less than 1% of our current population, we might not even notice that they're here. Yet we use those resources to keep them out.

Yeah, I know, DEY TUK ER JERBS. So much for "give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free". What happened with this family should be the norm, not something so noteworthy it deserves an attaboy.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Creepy Lurker Guy: Reminds me of something about a diary.

Well that's a shiatty comparison

/congratulations?


Uhh...the Trump administration did allow one of its paramilitary wings to forcefully round up immigrants and cage them, separate them from their children, sexually assault them, and perform medical procedures on them without consent. The Holocaust didn't start with gas chambers. 

The fact this is supposed to be good news is horrific. Land of the free indeed.
 
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Something I'm not sure most Farkers understand: Getting Sanctuary at the right church places you under the protection of laws that are hundreds of years old than the United States itself. Every country must respect it. Every civilized country, rather.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: No gringos out there willing to marry this nice lady so she can get a green card?


I would, bit she deserves better than a sham marriage.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Note that it was a Unitarian "church".  Full of good people, and much better than an actual church
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

theflatline: Turbo Cojones: No gringos out there willing to marry this nice lady so she can get a green card?

Technically, I got married in Colombia as a Colombian, but as a natural born US citizen, but the Colombian wife would not like that, because I am a traditional guy and would want to consumate the union.


She sounds especial too.  My wife's twin sister moved in with us about four years ago after deciding she was going to overstay her visa.  Very pretty, works hard, well educated and cooks Chiles en nogada, tamales, mole, tinga, and hand makes tortillas and sopes.  She has no interest whatsoever in the men she has met although she has expressed interest in meeting Brad Pitt if he were to learn Spanish.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nice story. I'm happy for her and her family.

This doesn't change the fact that thousands of people are flowing over our southern border illegally. Many are unaccompanied children. The border facilities are so full now that they're shipping people to other places and spending millions to put these people up in hotels.

For the Fark Covid crew, these people are not tested.

All because mediocre mumble stutter Biden did what he was told and signed an executive order.

Not one of your heroes even want to mention this, let alone address it.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: johnny_vegas: Creepy Lurker Guy: Reminds me of something about a diary.

Well that's a shiatty comparison

/congratulations?

Uhh...the Trump administration did allow one of its paramilitary wings to forcefully round up immigrants and cage them, separate them from their children, sexually assault them, and perform medical procedures on them without consent. The Holocaust didn't start with gas chambers. 

The fact this is supposed to be good news is horrific. Land of the free indeed.


Look at the current administration jackass. 100 times worse.
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: The sad thing is that we have an absolutely enormous country with a surplus of space, food, resources, etc., it's so big that we could absorb virtually everyone who wanted to come. 3 million people is less than 1% of our current population, we might not even notice that they're here. Yet we use those resources to keep them out.

Yeah, I know, DEY TUK ER JERBS. So much for "give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free". What happened with this family should be the norm, not something so noteworthy it deserves an attaboy.


If people without a formal education, and who can barely speak English (much less read and write it), are a threat to your employment prospects, blame your local government for defunding and crippling the schools that were supposed to make you competitive.

Or if you slacked off in school and didn't take advantage of the education you did have access to, y'know, blame yourself.

Either way, someone who is willing to walk all the way from Honduras to make a better life for themselves and their family has more than enough ambition and determination to be an asset to this country, no matter how poor their education may be right now.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: theflatline: Turbo Cojones: No gringos out there willing to marry this nice lady so she can get a green card?

Technically, I got married in Colombia as a Colombian, but as a natural born US citizen, but the Colombian wife would not like that, because I am a traditional guy and would want to consumate the union.

She sounds especial too.  My wife's twin sister moved in with us about four years ago after deciding she was going to overstay her visa.  Very pretty, works hard, well educated and cooks Chiles en nogada, tamales, mole, tinga, and hand makes tortillas and sopes.  She has no interest whatsoever in the men she has met although she has expressed interest in meeting Brad Pitt if he were to learn Spanish.


Twin you say.  Hmmmm . Go on.

My wife has five sisters.  They all look alike except for skin tone and hair color.  They call them the photocopies are the repeats in Spanish in the town they are from.

My wife used to tell me "If something happens to me, you can marry one of my sisters."  and I finally said"ok, i have chose the sister". she said "which one?"  me"you will be dead what do you care?"  She has not spoken of it since.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Karma Chameleon: johnny_vegas: Creepy Lurker Guy: Reminds me of something about a diary.

Well that's a shiatty comparison

/congratulations?

Uhh...the Trump administration did allow one of its paramilitary wings to forcefully round up immigrants and cage them, separate them from their children, sexually assault them, and perform medical procedures on them without consent. The Holocaust didn't start with gas chambers. 

The fact this is supposed to be good news is horrific. Land of the free indeed.

Look at the current administration jackass. 100 times worse.


No it is not.

So my wife and have been married for ten years. Got married in Colombia in 2012.

She had a work contract she wanted to finish, had 3 years left on it, and she had a heavy pension plan. So I came back to the states to help mom with step dad, who raised me.

So in 2015 we apply for visa. Trump wins.

I have no criminal record.  I provide all the documentation.

Trump state department sat on it for two years.  Then they say"well she is married to someone else" The someone else is me cause I am a dual citizen and I have to abide by Colombian law in Colombia, so I got married as a Colombian. Like that has never happened before.

So then they get back to me last year and tell me the paperwork is too old.  All the affidavits, pictures, translations, etc, they tell me I have to do again.

Two weeks ago, Biden state department"You do not need new paperwork, the first one was good, you just need to interview again."

So fark you.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: The sad thing is that we have an absolutely enormous country with a surplus of space, food, resources, etc., it's so big that we could absorb virtually everyone who wanted to come. 3 million people is less than 1% of our current population, we might not even notice that they're here. Yet we use those resources to keep them out.

Yeah, I know, DEY TUK ER JERBS. So much for "give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free". What happened with this family should be the norm, not something so noteworthy it deserves an attaboy.


And the U.S. population has basically stopped growing. I make random comments about opening our borders in PolTab threads, but I'm serious: we need more immigrants. Until we have a sane tax code, we need to add taxpayers just to keep Social Security & Medicare going.

// And we can add an easy 5% with not much more effort than getting serious about protecting and increasing our water supplies.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: johnny_vegas: Creepy Lurker Guy: Reminds me of something about a diary.

Well that's a shiatty comparison

/congratulations?

Uhh...the Trump administration did allow one of its paramilitary wings to forcefully round up immigrants and cage them, separate them from their children, sexually assault them, and perform medical procedures on them without consent. The Holocaust didn't start with gas chambers. 

The fact this is supposed to be good news is horrific. Land of the free indeed.


Then make that comparison, not try to make the comparison to a Jew in nazi farking Germany
 
Begoggle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not a Mormon church then.
Very surprising since this is Utah.
The Trumper Christians would have protected her and her children, for sure.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.