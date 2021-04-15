 Skip to content
 
(Wales Online) A cat that was missing for more than a year has been found - just a 15-minute drive away from where his owner lives. Welcome to a happy reunion on Caturday
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay second vaccine out of the way!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Yay second vaccine out of the way!


Woot!
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Levin the Meatwad has been spending an inordinate amount of time supervising a single member of his staff lately (me).  His perception that there is a hidden stash of treats nearby may be the cause of this, but thus far he has refused to elaborate.

Seriously, he's been sprinting to get into my room every time I open the door lately, first time he's behaved like that since I moved in with him 4 years ago.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Yay second vaccine out of the way!


Woo!
Me too!

And next to no side effects!  Maybe they forgot the 5G chip....
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kudayta: [Fark user image 850x880]
Levin the Meatwad has been spending an inordinate amount of time supervising a single member of his staff lately (me).  His perception that there is a hidden stash of treats nearby may be the cause of this, but thus far he has refused to elaborate.

Seriously, he's been sprinting to get into my room every time I open the door lately, first time he's behaved like that since I moved in with him 4 years ago.


Levin suddenly realized how much he luuuuuuurves you
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Purrsday everbuddy!  Behind on my work (what else is new?) and teleconference tomorrow to give our boss a status update.  Yay.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Fark that Pixel: Yay second vaccine out of the way!

Woo!
Me too!

And next to no side effects!  Maybe they forgot the 5G chip....


Yay!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kudayta: [Fark user image 850x880]
Levin the Meatwad has been spending an inordinate amount of time supervising a single member of his staff lately (me).  His perception that there is a hidden stash of treats nearby may be the cause of this, but thus far he has refused to elaborate.

Seriously, he's been sprinting to get into my room every time I open the door lately, first time he's behaved like that since I moved in with him 4 years ago.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kudayta: [Fark user image 850x880]
Levin the Meatwad has been spending an inordinate amount of time supervising a single member of his staff lately (me).  His perception that there is a hidden stash of treats nearby may be the cause of this, but thus far he has refused to elaborate.

Seriously, he's been sprinting to get into my room every time I open the door lately, first time he's behaved like that since I moved in with him 4 years ago.


He's very handsome.  Is his eye okay?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maestro in mid frolic.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Bat mode.
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Our Misty bowling:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Late to the party!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Yay second vaccine out of the way!


Yay!  That is great! :D
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

drewbob: Maestro in mid frolic.

Bat mode.

Maestro in mid frolic.

[Fark user image 850x630]

Bat mode.


Adorable little face.  :)
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: kudayta: [Fark user image 850x880]
Levin the Meatwad has been spending an inordinate amount of time supervising a single member of his staff lately (me).  His perception that there is a hidden stash of treats nearby may be the cause of this, but thus far he has refused to elaborate.

Seriously, he's been sprinting to get into my room every time I open the door lately, first time he's behaved like that since I moved in with him 4 years ago.

He's very handsome.  Is his eye okay?


Yeah, as far as we can tell.  It's been there ever since I've known him and the vet just shrugged at it, so...

In different light it'll appear anywhere between gray and brown.  The red here looks like he's got a busted sclera I guess ;)
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Thanks to those of you who submitted RWDAonTour pics while I was gallivanting around California- I've had busy work things and an anniversary approaching, so I'm still catching up! For those of you who have been posting on Facebook or here.. please email them to the RWDAonTour@gmail address, so I can get them on the page (I'm taking submission via email or the online form as permission, as well as info on pic attribution and so on).

For those who haven't gotten in on the fun... now's a great time to wade in.

What we're doing: Taking pictures of Real Women Drink Akvavit 's head (RWDA) and putting it on a stick... then we're staging pics of that head in lots of other places that RWDA hasn't, or can't, make it to.

Why we're doing this: As you may know, RWDA has a rare form of cancer, and the prognosis is pretty dim. Enjoyment and fun help with keeping spirits up, and showing her that she isn't alone.  As her disease progresses, it will be much harder for her to travel, with chemo, and the breakdown of the body in response to chemo. Her debulking surgery helped with the abdominal mass, but the cancer has made it to her lymphatic system, and is making itself at home in distant locations. It's up to us to vicariously take her to distant and exotic locations (like Front Yard, Park, or Away.)

How can you join in? That part's easy! visit the site: https://sites.google.com/view/r​wdaonto​ur/home?authuser=0 If you'd like to download and make your own head, there's a tab for that - Or you can drop an email to RWDAonTour at gmail. If you want to see submitted pics... well, there's a tab for that, too.  Have a pic to submit? There's a form for that, or you can email RWDAonTour on gmail.

Then I take those submissions, post them on the page, and provide some fun to RWDA. If she can make a trip herself, I'll probably try to put together a page for her real journeys, too. I also put a push pin on the map for where the Flatkavit (RWDA's head on a stick) visits, so we can see how much she gets around. :)

There's no cost to you, and no expectation beyond submitting at least one pic, if I mail you a head. This has been putting smiles on RWDA's face, and on her mother's, and they could use a giggle or two.

Here's an example...

Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net


If you have questions, drop me an email (gmail, please. I rarely check Fark), and I'll be happy to answer whatever I can. :)
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Yay second vaccine out of the way!


Thanks again for  reminding me about mine! I get it next Monday! yay!

ProcrastinationStation: Fark that Pixel: Yay second vaccine out of the way!

Woo!
Me too!

And next to no side effects!  Maybe they forgot the 5G chip....


What?!

*cancels appointment*


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Fark that Pixel: Yay second vaccine out of the way!

Thanks again for  reminding me about mine! I get it next Monday! yay!

ProcrastinationStation: Fark that Pixel: Yay second vaccine out of the way!

Woo!
Me too!

And next to no side effects!  Maybe they forgot the 5G chip....

What?!

*cancels appointment*


[Fark user image 300x225]


but you develop super powers!
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: Real Women Drink Akvavit: Fark that Pixel: Yay second vaccine out of the way!

Thanks again for  reminding me about mine! I get it next Monday! yay!

ProcrastinationStation: Fark that Pixel: Yay second vaccine out of the way!

Woo!
Me too!

And next to no side effects!  Maybe they forgot the 5G chip....

What?!

*cancels appointment*


[Fark user image 300x225]

but you develop super powers!


*makes two appointments*
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: Thanks to those of you who submitted RWDAonTour pics while I was gallivanting around California- I've had busy work things and an anniversary approaching, so I'm still catching up! For those of you who have been posting on Facebook or here.. please email them to the RWDAonTour@gmail address, so I can get them on the page (I'm taking submission via email or the online form as permission, as well as info on pic attribution and so on).

For those who haven't gotten in on the fun... now's a great time to wade in.

What we're doing: Taking pictures of Real Women Drink Akvavit 's head (RWDA) and putting it on a stick... then we're staging pics of that head in lots of other places that RWDA hasn't, or can't, make it to.

Why we're doing this: As you may know, RWDA has a rare form of cancer, and the prognosis is pretty dim. Enjoyment and fun help with keeping spirits up, and showing her that she isn't alone.  As her disease progresses, it will be much harder for her to travel, with chemo, and the breakdown of the body in response to chemo. Her debulking surgery helped with the abdominal mass, but the cancer has made it to her lymphatic system, and is making itself at home in distant locations. It's up to us to vicariously take her to distant and exotic locations (like Front Yard, Park, or Away.)

How can you join in? That part's easy! visit the site: https://sites.google.com/view/rw​daontour/home?authuser=0 If you'd like to download and make your own head, there's a tab for that - Or you can drop an email to RWDAonTour at gmail. If you want to see submitted pics... well, there's a tab for that, too.  Have a pic to submit? There's a form for that, or you can email RWDAonTour on gmail.

Then I take those submissions, post them on the page, and provide some fun to RWDA. If she can make a trip herself, I'll probably try to put together a page for her real journeys, too. I also put a push pin on the map for where the Flatkavit (RWDA's head on a stick) visits, so we can see how much she gets around. :)

There's no cost to you, and no expectation beyond submitting at least one pic, if I mail you a head. This has been putting smiles on RWDA's face, and on her mother's, and they could use a giggle or two.

Here's an example...

[Fark user image image 850x418][img.fark.net image 24x24]


If you have questions, drop me an email (gmail, please. I rarely check Fark), and I'll be happy to answer whatever I can. :)


Have you updated pics recently?

I know you've been super busy since returning from adventures with RWDA, so NO RUSH, but I'm still seeing latest update on the page as 3/25.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
Happy Purrsday everbuddy!  Behind on my work (what else is new?) and teleconference tomorrow to give our boss a status update.  Yay.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Fark that Pixel: Yay second vaccine out of the way!

Thanks again for  reminding me about mine! I get it next Monday! yay!

ProcrastinationStation: Fark that Pixel: Yay second vaccine out of the way!

Woo!
Me too!

And next to no side effects!  Maybe they forgot the 5G chip....

What?!

*cancels appointment*


[Fark user image image 300x225]


🤣
I've been busting MrStations hump about my lack of side effects....  at this point he's concerned I'm actually serious....  "no side effects!! Maybe they did it wrong?"  "Do you think it's not working right??"  "I'm worried i fee so fine-  so many reports of people feeling shiat and the reply is that's your immune system working!  Maybe my immune system isn't working??"

I'm being so sincere he has no clue if I'm joking or not.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So, this is where I put pictures of the cats?
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is Pepper. We've had him and his brother Dill for about a year now, but he's started coming into the office while I'm working and jumping up on the chair behind me to beg for attention.

/That's his much older brother Odin in the background under the blankets.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bootleg: So, this is where I put pictures of the cats?
[Fark user image image 599x520]
This is Pepper. We've had him and his brother Dill for about a year now, but he's started coming into the office while I'm working and jumping up on the chair behind me to beg for attention.

/That's his much older brother Odin in the background under the blankets.


Oh man!
LOVE the names!!
My friend had two kitties who were named Parsley and Onion.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bootleg: So, this is where I put pictures of the cats?
[Fark user image 599x520]
This is Pepper. We've had him and his brother Dill for about a year now, but he's started coming into the office while I'm working and jumping up on the chair behind me to beg for attention.

/That's his much older brother Odin in the background under the blankets.


Hai! Welcome to Caturday!!
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bootleg: So, this is where I put pictures of the cats?
[Fark user image 599x520]
This is Pepper. We've had him and his brother Dill for about a year now, but he's started coming into the office while I'm working and jumping up on the chair behind me to beg for attention.

/That's his much older brother Odin in the background under the blankets.


I love that he's keeping an ear on his brother
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Dreary raw drizzly rainy afternoon here.  Had myself an afternoon cup of coffee and am reading with leg warmer-
Fark user imageView Full Size


For the readers in the group-  I just moments ago finished that book-  "Dark Tide: the great Boston molasses flood of 1919". https://www.goodreads.com/book​/show/55​9887

Utterly fascinating.  The start of many of our building codes and requirements today.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jack's helping me fold the laundry
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Snapped this shot of Nick yesterday morning
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Real Women Drink Akvavit: Fark that Pixel: Yay second vaccine out of the way!

Thanks again for  reminding me about mine! I get it next Monday! yay!

ProcrastinationStation: Fark that Pixel: Yay second vaccine out of the way!

Woo!
Me too!

And next to no side effects!  Maybe they forgot the 5G chip....

What?!

*cancels appointment*


[Fark user image image 300x225]

🤣
I've been busting MrStations hump about my lack of side effects....  at this point he's concerned I'm actually serious....  "no side effects!! Maybe they did it wrong?"  "Do you think it's not working right??"  "I'm worried i fee so fine-  so many reports of people feeling shiat and the reply is that's your immune system working!  Maybe my immune system isn't working??"

I'm being so sincere he has no clue if I'm joking or not.


I had no side effects from the first shot at all. My mom has had both and didn't have any other than a bit a malaise after the second. I'm kind of wondering who exactly is getting these serious side effects. They seem rather uncommon.
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Hi sweetie, how you feeling this week?


Hi sweetie, how you feeling this week?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: ProcrastinationStation: Real Women Drink Akvavit: Fark that Pixel: Yay second vaccine out of the way!

Thanks again for  reminding me about mine! I get it next Monday! yay!

ProcrastinationStation: Fark that Pixel: Yay second vaccine out of the way!

Woo!
Me too!

And next to no side effects!  Maybe they forgot the 5G chip....

What?!

*cancels appointment*


[Fark user image image 300x225]

🤣
I've been busting MrStations hump about my lack of side effects....  at this point he's concerned I'm actually serious....  "no side effects!! Maybe they did it wrong?"  "Do you think it's not working right??"  "I'm worried i fee so fine-  so many reports of people feeling shiat and the reply is that's your immune system working!  Maybe my immune system isn't working??"

I'm being so sincere he has no clue if I'm joking or not.

I had no side effects from the first shot at all. My mom has had both and didn't have any other than a bit a malaise after the second. I'm kind of wondering who exactly is getting these serious side effects. They seem rather uncommon.


My mom had some minor effects after moderna #2.  She was tired and had off and on chills for a day. She spent the day on the couch sleeping and chilling

Husband got J&J and was supremely tired.  He zonked for a long time.

Forget which my friend got but she said she was glad she took a day out of work for #2, as she had off and on fever/chills and general malaise.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Have you updated pics recently?

I know you've been super busy since returning from adventures with RWDA, so NO RUSH, but I'm still seeing latest update on the page as 3/25.


I started it this morning. I'm making a gemstone tree for Mr. Bobug for our anniversary, and it's taking more time than expected. That, plus having to go into the office, and being in crunch time on the project, makes for a crazy time. I hope I can finish page uploads tomorrow, and publish the page.

Aquamarine and lapis, on an amethyst we found together:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: ProcrastinationStation: Real Women Drink Akvavit: Fark that Pixel: Yay second vaccine out of the way!

Thanks again for  reminding me about mine! I get it next Monday! yay!

ProcrastinationStation: Fark that Pixel: Yay second vaccine out of the way!

Woo!
Me too!

And next to no side effects!  Maybe they forgot the 5G chip....

What?!

*cancels appointment*


[Fark user image image 300x225]

🤣
I've been busting MrStations hump about my lack of side effects....  at this point he's concerned I'm actually serious....  "no side effects!! Maybe they did it wrong?"  "Do you think it's not working right??"  "I'm worried i fee so fine-  so many reports of people feeling shiat and the reply is that's your immune system working!  Maybe my immune system isn't working??"

I'm being so sincere he has no clue if I'm joking or not.

I had no side effects from the first shot at all. My mom has had both and didn't have any other than a bit a malaise after the second. I'm kind of wondering who exactly is getting these serious side effects. They seem rather uncommon.


I had absolutely no side effects from the two vaccines and hubby had a sore arm from the first, but since his second vaccine a week ago feels like he has the virus again (but less severe). Hopefully he feels back to normal soon.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

akimbotoo: lilyspad: [Fark user image 695x800]

Hi sweetie, how you feeling this week?


Much better, thank you! I went in again this morning and I think I'm good. :)
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: ProcrastinationStation: Have you updated pics recently?

I know you've been super busy since returning from adventures with RWDA, so NO RUSH, but I'm still seeing latest update on the page as 3/25.

I started it this morning. I'm making a gemstone tree for Mr. Bobug for our anniversary, and it's taking more time than expected. That, plus having to go into the office, and being in crunch time on the project, makes for a crazy time. I hope I can finish page uploads tomorrow, and publish the page.

Aquamarine and lapis, on an amethyst we found together:
[Fark user image image 850x1133]


Whoa!  That's super cool!

No rush at all.  I just check the page from time to time and was wondering if my refresh wasn't working.  (When in doubt,  question the technology, right??)
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: My mom had some minor effects after moderna #2.  She was tired and had off and on chills for a day. She spent the day on the couch sleeping and chilling

Husband got J&J and was supremely tired.  He zonked for a long time.

Forget which my friend got but she said she was glad she took a day out of work for #2, as she had off and on fever/chills and general malaise.


We  had Pfizer, and Mr. bobug had chills / aches for a couple of days, and I had a massive headache, and arm pain. Brobug got J&J, and was just tired. I told him to keep an eye out for pain, just in case.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: ProcrastinationStation: Have you updated pics recently?

I know you've been super busy since returning from adventures with RWDA, so NO RUSH, but I'm still seeing latest update on the page as 3/25.

I started it this morning. I'm making a gemstone tree for Mr. Bobug for our anniversary, and it's taking more time than expected. That, plus having to go into the office, and being in crunch time on the project, makes for a crazy time. I hope I can finish page uploads tomorrow, and publish the page.

Aquamarine and lapis, on an amethyst we found together:
[Fark user image 850x1133]


Very cool!
 
