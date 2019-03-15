 Skip to content
(LA Times)   Is it more humane to provide a shipping container tiny home for the homeless than doing nothing? Is a McDonalds burger better than no food? Are free sandals better than no shoes? Is Bud lite better than no beer? Wait, forget that last one   (latimes.com) divider line
43
43 Comments     (+0 »)
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a fun thought exercise, subby. If you could eliminate homelessness by giving them all shipping container homes, there's a mathematically-derived formula for how long it takes before they contact the ACLU about the community making them live in shipping containers. I'd estimate about 3 months.

/no cure for affluenza
//have seen this in the shelters where I've served
///part of the reason most shelters have maximum stay limits
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I can design it myself, I'd actually live in one.
Maybe. I'd wanna know how it would handle in a Midwest thunderstorm...or worse.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: This is a fun thought exercise, subby. If you could eliminate homelessness by giving them all shipping container homes, there's a mathematically-derived formula for how long it takes before they contact the ACLU about the community making them live in shipping containers. I'd estimate about 3 months.

/no cure for affluenza
//have seen this in the shelters where I've served
///part of the reason most shelters have maximum stay limits


I see you're continuing the fark tradition of not reading the article.

"Chandler Street, which is operated by Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, is an interim housing shelter designed for stays of three to six months - a site that helps clients get back on their feet as they seek other housing. On-site caseworkers assist with basics such as securing paperwork to recover lost IDs, connecting people to basic services, and providing a steady address as they apply for jobs or benefits.
"It's a spot to stabilize," says Laurie Craft, Hope of the Valley's chief program officer. "So that when people move into permanent supportive housing, the result is good.""/Subby
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IIRC it's cheaper to leave shipping containers in the US than haul them back to China to be refilled.  I know they were used for temporary (like 8-9 year) shopping in Christchurch after their earthquakes.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: This is a fun thought exercise, subby. If you could eliminate homelessness by giving them all shipping container homes, there's a mathematically-derived formula for how long it takes before they contact the ACLU about the community making them live in shipping containers. I'd estimate about 3 months.

/no cure for affluenza
//have seen this in the shelters where I've served
///part of the reason most shelters have maximum stay limits


Yep, better to keep doing nothing.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Austin should be so lucky. Right now it's tents under the highways which is better for the waterways. Less people in the woods shiatting into the river. Bad for bridges since the camps keep going up in flames.

The next step is the city will make sidewalk camping illegal again. They'll be pushed to the woods.

I guess what I am saying is, this is Reagan's fault.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: If I can design it myself, I'd actually live in one.
Maybe. I'd wanna know how it would handle in a Midwest thunderstorm...or worse.


You mean worse like "strapped to the deck of an ocean freighter"?

I think they might be ok.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yes, you give people a little bit of their own space, with bathrooms and things like that, and it can do a lot for them. The thing about being homeless is the complete lack of privacy. Anyone can mess with them, take their things. You think those people sleeping on the sidewalk want to sleep there? But after a while, you just give up.
Nobody can do a thing to improve their circumstances when they already live like that.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shipping container homes would be better for solving the homeless crisis. They will need to be changed every 4 to 6 months as they get trashed. Some people are homeless for a reason.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't we have a shipping container shortage right now?
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: freddyV: If I can design it myself, I'd actually live in one.
Maybe. I'd wanna know how it would handle in a Midwest thunderstorm...or worse.

You mean worse like "strapped to the deck of an ocean freighter"?

I think they might be ok.


I was referring to how it would sound inside during a thunderstorm.
Would the hail striking the outside make you deaf inside?
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: Austin should be so lucky. Right now it's tents under the highways which is better for the waterways. Less people in the woods shiatting into the river. Bad for bridges since the camps keep going up in flames.

The next step is the city will make sidewalk camping illegal again. They'll be pushed to the woods.

I guess what I am saying is, this is ACLU's fault.


FTFY
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: IIRC it's cheaper to leave shipping containers in the US than haul them back to China to be refilled.  I know they were used for temporary (like 8-9 year) shopping in Christchurch after their earthquakes.


No. At present containers are so valuable in China that they are turned around as soon as they're emptied. It's not worth even a short delay for them to be taken away from port to be refilled with exports.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great headline subby. The last line cracked me up.

+1 internet
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: yes, you give people a little bit of their own space, with bathrooms and things like that, and it can do a lot for them. The thing about being homeless is the complete lack of privacy. Anyone can mess with them, take their things. You think those people sleeping on the sidewalk want to sleep there? But after a while, you just give up.
Nobody can do a thing to improve their circumstances when they already live like that.
Nobody can do a thing to improve their circumstances when they already live like that.


One of the problems in the San Francisco Bay Area is the number of fires occurring in homeless camps.  They tend to butt up to the freeways and a fire can cause massive traffic jams.  The number of these fires has been increasing.  It seems that the homeless method of dealing with a dispute is to set each other's tents on fire, which tend to spread out of control.  It's become so common that the traffic reports mention them as if they are just another fender bender.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've looked at using containers for cheap housing, but the numbers don't stack up if you want to make them attractive to live in - ie lined inside, roofed to stop rain pooling, clad to insulate, and plenty of windows. And by time you do all that, for the same money to can build less claustrophobic rooms.

If you're not prepared to do all that, people will live in them if have to, short term - ie cheap dorms for students, cheap holiday accommodation, emergency shelter while perm structures built. But only short term, because they are claustrophobic, noisy, and hard to keep warm/cool
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

keldaria: Don't we have a shipping container shortage right now?


Most of them are still on the Ever Given parked in the Great Bitter Lake.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone suggested Japanese capsule hotels?  It's better than sleeping outside on the ground and it offers some privacy and security.  Though they are cramped as all hell.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they going to put the shipping containers on a ship and export the homeless to China?

/It's a reverse Shanghai.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Further to the headline: "It's possible that the McDonalds has done more to alleviate poverty than any charity or anti-poverty group"
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: If I can design it myself, I'd actually live in one.
Maybe. I'd wanna know how it would handle in a Midwest thunderstorm...or worse.


Shipping containers are terrible things to convert into living quarters.  Bad dimensions, no insulation, not actually very structurally strong (only the corner pillars have any strength).
Much better to get a Tuffshed from the home center.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Has anyone suggested Japanese capsule hotels?  It's better than sleeping outside on the ground and it offers some privacy and security.  Though they are cramped as all hell.


What about cryogenic capsules where we could freeze them and then thaw them out when homelessness is solved or we need the soylent green.?
 
metric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tiny house villages are a good temporary housing intervention. Whether they are made from shipping containers or other materials, they help people stabilize and move into permanent housing. Seattle's Low Income Housing Institute has 11 villages throughout the city and a good track record. There is some concern that people will start thinking of these as more permanent affordable housing and result in lower living standards for the poor, but in the face of the current homelessness crisis, all options should be explored.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

metric: thinking of these as more permanent affordable housing and result in lower living standards for the poor


How is a tiny house, temporary or permanent, a lower living standard than a tent by the freeway?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
lanceschonberg.comView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size


It worked for the philospher Diogenes.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: metric: thinking of these as more permanent affordable housing and result in lower living standards for the poor

How is a tiny house, temporary or permanent, a lower living standard than a tent by the freeway?


You have put up with the moronic documentary crews.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

enry: IIRC it's cheaper to leave shipping containers in the US than haul them back to China to be refilled.  I know they were used for temporary (like 8-9 year) shopping in Christchurch after their earthquakes.


My understanding is that California state law only allows previously unused containers for housing, negating some of the savings.  I believe it is an earthquake/safety issue.  Other states are more flexible.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size


I must say that's a great use of an otherwise mostly useless piece of oddly shaped land.
 
metric
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: metric: thinking of these as more permanent affordable housing and result in lower living standards for the poor

How is a tiny house, temporary or permanent, a lower living standard than a tent by the freeway?


The point is, people should be living in housing with plumbing and electricity, not just sheds and containers in an industrial setting.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, live in your car for three months. With two kids.

This is not the worst idea in the world.
 
Iczer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

freddyV: If I can design it myself, I'd actually live in one.
Maybe. I'd wanna know how it would handle in a Midwest thunderstorm...or worse.


It's not that different from a traditional mobile home, so...
 
40 degree day
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is a long way around to reinventing the trailer park.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: cryinoutloud: yes, you give people a little bit of their own space, with bathrooms and things like that, and it can do a lot for them. The thing about being homeless is the complete lack of privacy. Anyone can mess with them, take their things. You think those people sleeping on the sidewalk want to sleep there? But after a while, you just give up.
Nobody can do a thing to improve their circumstances when they already live like that.

One of the problems in the San Francisco Bay Area is the number of fires occurring in homeless camps.  They tend to butt up to the freeways and a fire can cause massive traffic jams.  The number of these fires has been increasing.  It seems that the homeless method of dealing with a dispute is to set each other's tents on fire, which tend to spread out of control.  It's become so common that the traffic reports mention them as if they are just another fender bender.


This sounds like Austin. I don't know about the cause of the fires, but I can guarantee you they're not running any kind of GFCI's on the AC units and table saws they have out there.

A perfect example of life imitating art. These settlements look like Raider settlements from Fallout 4.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mouser: [images2.minutemediacdn.com image 850x477]

It worked for the philospher Diogenes.


man he's really gone to the dogs
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

metric: OgreMagi: metric: thinking of these as more permanent affordable housing and result in lower living standards for the poor

How is a tiny house, temporary or permanent, a lower living standard than a tent by the freeway?

The point is, people should be living in housing with plumbing and electricity, not just sheds and containers in an industrial setting.


Yes, but if you set your standards too high right at the start, nothing gets done.

Perfect is the enemy of success.
 
Gramma
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: Austin should be so lucky. Right now it's tents under the highways which is better for the waterways. Less people in the woods shiatting into the river. Bad for bridges since the camps keep going up in flames.

The next step is the city will make sidewalk camping illegal again. They'll be pushed to the woods.

I guess what I am saying is, this is Reagan's fault.


No, The woods are jammed packed and most are being cut down.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: This is a fun thought exercise, subby. If you could eliminate homelessness by giving them all shipping container homes, there's a mathematically-derived formula for how long it takes before they contact the ACLU about the community making them live in shipping containers. I'd estimate about 3 months.

/no cure for affluenza
//have seen this in the shelters where I've served
///part of the reason most shelters have maximum stay limits


Did you even RTFA? They're insulated, drywalled, have power & plumbing. Buddy of mine in the UP has one & stays comfy even during winter.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: This is a fun thought exercise, subby. If you could eliminate homelessness by giving them all shipping container homes, there's a mathematically-derived formula for how long it takes before they contact the ACLU about the community making them live in shipping containers. I'd estimate about 3 months.

/no cure for affluenza
//have seen this in the shelters where I've served
///part of the reason most shelters have maximum stay limits


Reminds of the story a while back about people not allowed to get food from a dumpster.
Those poor hungry people! how could they.!
Well.... if those people got sick from the food they got from the dumpster guess which lawyers will get the case.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

freddyV: If I can design it myself, I'd actually live in one.
Maybe. I'd wanna know how it would handle in a Midwest thunderstorm...or worse.


I work in Kansas. We have 5 full size shipping containers on site to use as temporary storage. Unless hit by a tornado or high speed debris from one, they don't care about weather.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: yes, you give people a little bit of their own space, with bathrooms and things like that, and it can do a lot for them. The thing about being homeless is the complete lack of privacy. Anyone can mess with them, take their things. You think those people sleeping on the sidewalk want to sleep there? But after a while, you just give up.
Nobody can do a thing to improve their circumstances when they already live like that.
Nobody can do a thing to improve their circumstances when they already live like that.


If I'd had 24/7 access to a shower & a place to store my stuff rather than hauling it with me to a crappy temp job, I could've been out of homelessness in a couple months. Instead, I had to haul my milsurp duffel everywhere & leave it in the work transport van. Had to take every couple days off to shower (dog food plant stench soaks in) so couldn't work that day because the commute & work were 16 hour days. So, no possibility of pulling massive OT.

Since I couldn't store bulk food, I had to buy overpriced gas station food OTW to the jobsite or out of vending machines. That's a surefire way to spend as much as you're making.

Had I stayed at the Mission instead of my bridge, my 30 min 5am walk to work would have been a 2hr 3am walk. Then back again at 9pm.

With a safe place to keep my stuff I could've bought new welding PPE gradually. Within a couple months of busting ass with OT, gotten a $20-25/hr welding job. First paycheck would've gotten me a small studio.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mjjt: We've looked at using containers for cheap housing, but the numbers don't stack up if you want to make them attractive to live in - ie lined inside, roofed to stop rain pooling, clad to insulate, and plenty of windows. And by time you do all that, for the same money to can build less claustrophobic rooms.

If you're not prepared to do all that, people will live in them if have to, short term - ie cheap dorms for students, cheap holiday accommodation, emergency shelter while perm structures built. But only short term, because they are claustrophobic, noisy, and hard to keep warm/cool


Containers are amazing short term dwellings though. Structuraly sound, easily stacked and very rugged. Decommissioned containers are relatively cheap as well.
 
