mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recall a classic Fark thread about some guy masturbating in a public library, and some Farker suggested he would use that excuse ("I was just cleaning it and it went off unexpectedly")
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why was he not arrested immediately for reckless endangerment, child endangerment, and negligent homicide?

Oh, right, Florida
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How about a gofundme to raise $10,000 to take out a hit on the idiot who shot her?
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thanks every asshole whose hobbies are Guns. You continue to fark up our society.

It's just wonderful.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Aren't you supposed to unload the gun before cleaning it?  Oh, right.  Idiots.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I hate this f*cking country.  Every firearm is loaded. Period.  He murdered that woman.
F*cking Florida. F*cking USA.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
#1 We live in a country where fire-arm deaths are a matter of routine.

#2 We live in a country where we are dependent on strangers to fund a funeral.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, she should have armed herself.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It was an accident so no harm no foul right, he gets to keep it?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
this being Floriduh, i assume her body has been incarcerated until her family formally apologizes to Shootie McNeighbor?
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mjjt: I recall a classic Fark thread about some guy masturbating in a public library, and some Farker suggested he would use that excuse ("I was just cleaning it and it went off unexpectedly")


The folks in the Florida trailer park don't clean'm - guns or rifles.  They are known to play with them though.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
celebquote.comView Full Size

/i.imgur.com
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Aren't you supposed to unload the gun before cleaning it?  Oh, right.  Idiots.


Why bother.  It's easier to unload it AS you clean it.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is the gun alright? Asking for the gun-humpers.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think it's time to ban Americans.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At this point, no formal criminal charges have been filed in connection to Edelen's death.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 1 minute ago  

eddie_irvine: Is the gun alright? Asking for the gun-humpers.


It's clean at least.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At least ban Florida
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HighlanderRPI: Why was he not arrested immediately for reckless endangerment, child endangerment, and negligent homicide?

Oh, right, Florida


"He's suffered enough."
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Isitoveryet: this being Floriduh, i assume her body has been incarcerated until her family formally apologizes to Shootie McNeighbor?


Well yeah, he's gonna want that bullet back.
 
