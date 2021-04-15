 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Judge threatens to declare a mistrial if the prosecution "even hints" at newly discovered evidence that proves that the defense's medical expert was full of shiat when he hinted Floyd could have died of carbon monoxide poisoning   (thehill.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks for protecting the jury from facts, your dishonor.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carbon monoxide pensioning might catch on with larger corporations who raided their retirement funds to be used for stock buybacks.

"Here's your pocket watch as a token of thanks for your 30 years of service, Carl.  Now please step into the photo booth for your farewell photo. Ignore the airtight door and triple seal gasket, too.  It's for COVID, you know..."
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The defenses new spin- The cop was trying to obstruct his airway to prevent carbon monoxide getting into his lungs..
yeah that's it...that's the ticket.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judge is an unashamed Republican appointee??
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the rationale behind that?
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait to watch the cities burn when he's acquitted.
I'll have my marshmallows ready for toasting.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a large cop on the man's neck.  Placing blame elsewhere is obscene.
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been watching and while the information was worthwhile, the prosecution missed it. I think they just didn't take into account normal findings as much as they looked for tripwires. Defense said they would bring it up, which is even worse. The expert witness on rebuttal stopped a lot of breathing when he sounded like he was prepared to bring it up after being told not to.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can understand it.  Wasn't part of discovery.  They knew he was going to talk about it and didn't bother trying to find it or submit it as evidence before he did, etc.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: There was a large cop on the man's neck.  Placing blame elsewhere is obscene.


Steven Crowder proved that you can live just fine through that as long as you're not high on drugs and have a heart condition.
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, still the right call.  Prosecution asked for the tests, the results didn't come in in time to be given to the defence, which means they aren't admissible, and bringing them up is grounds for a mistrial.

You want the conviction to stick, you have to follow all the rules.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The truth might influence the jury! Can't allow that!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is pinning someone to the grown while they asphyxiate from carbon monoxide any less of a crime? George Floyd could not breathe, and that is entirely the fault of former police officer Chauvin.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bettcausey White
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Marcus Aurelius: There was a large cop on the man's neck.  Placing blame elsewhere is obscene.

Steven Crowder proved that you can live just fine through that as long as you're not high on drugs and have a heart condition.


Crowder proved nothing and actual medical specialists explained this during the trial.

But you'll ignore expertise in favour of talking points, because those talking points are comforting lies you need to hear.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: Yeah, still the right call.  Prosecution asked for the tests, the results didn't come in in time to be given to the defence, which means they aren't admissible, and bringing them up is grounds for a mistrial.

You want the conviction to stick, you have to follow all the rules.


Not to mention, IIRC, they already had their own medical people testify.
Just cite them during closing arguments and leave the defense's quack out of it.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Thanks for protecting the jury from facts, your dishonor.


Yeah, I agree. It seems that this judge is allowing new evidence from the defense, allowing them to bring up the subject of carbon monoxide. But that prompting the prosecution to rebuttle with actual, factual evidence of those levels found in his blood is considered 'too late'.

And you can't make the defense unsay anything at this point...

/Hopefully the jury can just roll their eyes at this idea anyway
 
BigLuca [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sooo .... then cause a mistrial, and at the next trial introduce the evidence?


/law != justice
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Unless the cop car was a much older model without a catalytic converter, carbon monoxide poisoning complete BS.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Exactly how much carbon monoxide was coming out of his knee?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Basically, the prosecution knew this was going to be part of the defense's case. They missed their chance. The judge is not going to give the defense room for reversible error on appeal.

I think the prosecution can attack the carbon monoxide in its summation, though.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Thanks for protecting the jury from facts, your dishonor.

Cahill said the prosecution had an opportunity earlier to provide the evidence since it knew Fowler was raising the issue of carbon monoxide. He said allowing it now would prejudice the jury.


You're not allowed to play Perry Mason and spring surprise evidence on the other side or the court in real life, prosecution or defense.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Marcus Aurelius: There was a large cop on the man's neck.  Placing blame elsewhere is obscene.

Steven Crowder proved that you can live just fine through that as long as you're not high on drugs and have a heart condition.


Steven Crowder is a piece of shiat. I challenge you to let me kneel on your neck for 10 minutes.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: What's the rationale behind that?


The judge's rationale is the prosecution already had their chance to offer the evidence and they even knew the defense expert witness was going to bring it up.  He's saying the prosecution chose not to bring it up but now want a do over.
 
RedHead87
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: What's the rationale behind that?


When the prosecution asked the lab for all the tests the didnt supply the Carbon Monoxide reading. The pulmonologist called them and said it was tested for and supplied the results.

The judge said the lab needed to review its SOP for "all evidence". And would not allow it to be entered after the fact because they are required to submit all the items before trial. So it wasn't new evidence, it just got left out.

The prosecution then used the O2 readings of 98 or 97. To which the other 2-3% fell in the normal range making death by carbon monoxide impossible as the oxygen reading wouldn't be that high if that was the case.

They did a good rebound. And I agree with the judge the lab needs to review what "all evidence" means.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's appealing.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BigLuca: Sooo .... then cause a mistrial, and at the next trial introduce the evidence?


/law != justice


This is a situation where the prosecution needs to decide how important it is.  Either way, it means he died because the officer was restraining him in an unsafe manner.  The question for the prosecution bus whether they think they can still convict or whether the jury is going to think this makes it seem more like an accident than intentional.  I think he's guilty either way, but juries farking love to acquit cops.
 
caljar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The state didn't even bother to look for drugs in the cop car or the car Floyd was using for his drug deal, so this is no big deal, either.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: What's the rationale behind that?


Late disclosure.  Prosecution was on notice it could be an issue and found the evidence too late to allow the defense to properly evaluate it and address the issue.  Their expert had testified and left the state, it would be too hardship to address it now. It would be prejudicial to allow the prosecution to bring the evidence in at this point.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how you create reasonable doubt.

/barf
 
lizyrd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: What's the rationale behind that?


Now, I'm just a small-city firehouse lawyer, but...
Because the defense witness that testified is long gone, the prosecution had notice that the witness planned to discuss CO poisoning, had its chance to cross examine that witness.

If the state is in possession of lab results that say "no CO was in Floyd's blood," then doesn't share that evidence with the defense, then lets the defense's expert testify that CO poisoning was possible, then pulls out the labs and says "that guy's an idiot" after he's gone, they've set an unfair trap for that witness.

The real question is why the state never entered the labs into evidence.  Either his blood was clean, and any nonsense about drugs or CO would be easy to shut down, or he was loaded with angel dust in which case it should have been shared with the defense during discovery, and they sure as shiat would have entered it as evidence.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

haknudsen: Wolf892: Marcus Aurelius: There was a large cop on the man's neck.  Placing blame elsewhere is obscene.

Steven Crowder proved that you can live just fine through that as long as you're not high on drugs and have a heart condition.

Steven Crowder is a piece of shiat. I challenge you to let me kneel on your neck for 10 minutes.


Steven Crowder is an awesome human man and I invite you to change my mind.
 
wage0048
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fine.  Instead, the prosecution should point out repeatedly that the defense's medical "expert" has never examined the body of George Floyd and is therefore only speaking in hypothetical terms based on review of records generated by others, and that he therefore has no direct knowledge of the facts of the case.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

foo monkey: And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how you create reasonable doubt.

/barf


Letting it in now is how you create a mistrial.

Prosecutors have to get all their evidence in before trial. They aren't allowed last minute surprises.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RedHead87: cameroncrazy1984: What's the rationale behind that?

When the prosecution asked the lab for all the tests the didnt supply the Carbon Monoxide reading. The pulmonologist called them and said it was tested for and supplied the results.

The judge said the lab needed to review its SOP for "all evidence". And would not allow it to be entered after the fact because they are required to submit all the items before trial. So it wasn't new evidence, it just got left out.

The prosecution then used the O2 readings of 98 or 97. To which the other 2-3% fell in the normal range making death by carbon monoxide impossible as the oxygen reading wouldn't be that high if that was the case.

They did a good rebound. And I agree with the judge the lab needs to review what "all evidence" means.


My question would be as to the oxygen levels, was he given supplemental oxygen during cpr and intubation and would that effect the readings, the er doc said the initial blood work was from a venous blood Gas, the pulmonologist referred to an arterial that I would guess was done later?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wage0048: Fine.  Instead, the prosecution should point out repeatedly that the defense's medical "expert" has never examined the body of George Floyd and is therefore only speaking in hypothetical terms based on review of records generated by others, and that he therefore has no direct knowledge of the facts of the case.


They did that, that is how expert witnesses often work.  That goes for the prosecution as well, they usually go by the autopsy report and then evaluate based on the results.  Occasionally they will rely on their own examination or independent analysis, but usually it is their expertise interpreting the results that is what the Prosecution and Defense are after.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Wolf892: haknudsen: Wolf892: Marcus Aurelius: There was a large cop on the man's neck.  Placing blame elsewhere is obscene.

Steven Crowder proved that you can live just fine through that as long as you're not high on drugs and have a heart condition.

Steven Crowder is a piece of shiat. I challenge you to let me kneel on your neck for 10 minutes.

Steven Crowder is an awesome human man and I invite you to change my mind.


If incels were capable of changing their minds, you wouldn't be incels.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He's gonna walk.

You know it, I know it.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm already sentencing you, Chauvin!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Wolf892: haknudsen: Wolf892: Marcus Aurelius: There was a large cop on the man's neck.  Placing blame elsewhere is obscene.

Steven Crowder proved that you can live just fine through that as long as you're not high on drugs and have a heart condition.

Steven Crowder is a piece of shiat. I challenge you to let me kneel on your neck for 10 minutes.

Steven Crowder is an awesome human man and I invite you to change my mind.

If incels were capable of changing their minds, you wouldn't be incels.


Same goes for their underpants.
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Wolf892: haknudsen: Wolf892: Marcus Aurelius: There was a large cop on the man's neck.  Placing blame elsewhere is obscene.

Steven Crowder proved that you can live just fine through that as long as you're not high on drugs and have a heart condition.

Steven Crowder is a piece of shiat. I challenge you to let me kneel on your neck for 10 minutes.

Steven Crowder is an awesome human man and I invite you to change my mind.


Why would anyone bother to do that?  Why should anyone want to change your mind?  Of what value is that change to the rest of us?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is a bad ruling. The defense raised carbon monoxide as a potential cause of death. The prosecution should be allowed to reply.

That said, it shouldn't matter to anyone with intelligence. The so-called expert called by the defense didn't even know whether or not the car was running. Certainly nothing in the video showed the car was running.

By talking about carbon monoxide, this hack showed that he's willing to make any statements regardless of whether it is supported by evidence.
 
parasol
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Marcus Aurelius: There was a large cop on the man's neck.  Placing blame elsewhere is obscene.

Steven Crowder proved that you can live just fine through that as long as you're not high on drugs and have a heart condition.


Is that the standard we're aiming for now?

"You can live just fine through an encounter with LE as long as you are sober and in good health"?

That's a leap from LEO's "we were in fear for our lives" as far as defense goes, isn't it?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wage0048: Fine.  Instead, the prosecution should point out repeatedly that the defense's medical "expert" has never examined the body of George Floyd and is therefore only speaking in hypothetical terms based on review of records generated by others, and that he therefore has no direct knowledge of the facts of the case.


The defense honestly should have done the same thing, I was surprised they didn't, except for the medical examiner
 
IDisME
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So what?  It's STILL Chauvin's reponsibility to not let the arrested person die by having him too close to the tailpipe or by asphyxiation from kneeling on his neck.  He won't get off on that evidence either way.  We hope. The jury would have to be morons if they did.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Steven Crowder


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Wolf892
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Wolf892: haknudsen: Wolf892: Marcus Aurelius: There was a large cop on the man's neck.  Placing blame elsewhere is obscene.

Steven Crowder proved that you can live just fine through that as long as you're not high on drugs and have a heart condition.

Steven Crowder is a piece of shiat. I challenge you to let me kneel on your neck for 10 minutes.

Steven Crowder is an awesome human man and I invite you to change my mind.

If incels were capable of changing their minds, you wouldn't be incels.


So, can't make any points... got it. You've failed to change my mind, sir.
 
rhiannon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Wolf892: I can't wait to watch the cities burn when he's acquitted.
I'll have my marshmallows ready for toasting.


Feel free to jump in after those marshmallows.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: He's gonna walk.

You know it, I know it.


I would like to ask your dramatically world-weary, overly confident crystal ball some questions.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: Yeah, still the right call.  Prosecution asked for the tests, the results didn't come in in time to be given to the defence, which means they aren't admissible, and bringing them up is grounds for a mistrial.

You want the conviction to stick, you have to follow all the rules.


Yup.  If the judge let this in, he'd be handing the defense a literal get out of jail free card for the appeal.

The state has a strong case.  There's something to be said for not letting them fark it up.
 
