(NBC4i)   Cool: free beer for receiving your Covid-19 vaccine. Meh: it's Budweiser   (nbc4i.com) divider line
48
    More: Cool, Pale lager, Vaccination, Immune system, Budweiser Clydesdales, AIDS, Virus, Baseball, The Promotion  
•       •       •

48 Comments     (+0 »)
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worse than the disease, really.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, I thought they were offering beer.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missed opportunity to serve Corona.  Plus, at least that's drinkable.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F****** Budweiser taste like sugar I can't stand them
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Free beer is free beer.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than no beer, a little.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the people who would be swayed by this offer, Budweiser is probably more to their liking than a craft beer.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How often should you celebrate your vaccine and put a fruit slice in your beer?

Once, in a Blue Moon.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow...
10,000 debt cards with $5 on each.

they are sooo generous.
 
Gough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After all, it's important to stay hydrated.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Meh. Free beer is free beer.


Free beer is my favorite brand!

Free Beer Song - Da Yoopers
Youtube f7ngaOaIAF4
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

keldaria: Wow...
10,000 debt cards with $5 on each.

they are sooo generous.


Lol, it's obviously advertising since processing and mailing the cards is going to cost more than the money given away.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
to be fair Budweiser is the exact beer to entice the anti-vac, trumptared crowd.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: For the people who would be swayed by this offer, Budweiser is probably more to their liking than a craft beer.


Swayed?

"The first 10,000 people to register at abeeronbud.com and upload a picture of an 'I got vaccinated' sticker, a picture of a band aid, or a selfie at a vaccination location will receive a $5.00 virtual debit card. That debit card can be redeemed for a single Budweiser beer."

They are only giving 1 can to the first 10,000 people who register and upload "proof". The people who would be swayed are either more likely to realize they can put a bandaid on the arm for a picture "proof" to register or would find that by the time they actually got signed up and got vaccinated that the "prizes" were long gone. These "prizes" will only go to those who already have the vaccine or those who lied about having it. It's a BS marketing campaign, and not a particularly good one at that.
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: to be fair Budweiser is the exact beer to entice the anti-vac, trumptared crowd.
[Fark user image 255x197]


___________

Now this Farker is one of the Real Men of Genius!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just got vaccinated yesterday and after getting jabbed I was told to drink water throughout the day..... so, I guess they could have given me a can of Bud.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, free beer.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just get drunk with decent booze before getting the shot. Then, use the free Budweiser to hydrate so you don't get hungover.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've drank $500 a month of Budweiser since at least 1996.
 
A General Disdain For All Of Humanity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are 2 kinds of great beer.

1. Cold beer
2. Free beer
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reunited with Buds

Not the kind of buds I want to be reunited with, budweiser.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Just get drunk with decent booze before getting the shot. Then, use the free Budweiser to hydrate so you don't get hungover.


Your thinking of Zima.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too late. They are all gone... stupid SCOTUS Associate Justice got all 10,000 of them.

What do you have to say for yourself Justice Kavanaugh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

keldaria: Too late. They are all gone... stupid SCOTUS Associate Justice got all 10,000 of them.

What do you have to say for yourself Justice Kavanaugh?

[Fark user image image 280x180]


Charge the farker with perjury.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. It's still beer. I probably wouldn't turn down free beer. (clicks)

Oh, wait, I  have to register on a farking website? LOL, no. I got beer at home. Better beer than Budweiser.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: kbronsito: Just get drunk with decent booze before getting the shot. Then, use the free Budweiser to hydrate so you don't get hungover.

Your thinking of Zima.


Wasn't before. But now I am.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Meh. Free beer is free beer.


Came here to say the same thing.

/Never look a gift beer in the mouth.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Meh. It's still beer. I probably wouldn't turn down free beer. (clicks)

Oh, wait, I  have to register on a farking website? LOL, no. I got beer at home. Better beer than Budweiser.


I know right? At least Krispy Kreme only asks for my card.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that if you were having any kind of a medical procedure, the idea was that you give a urine sample, not receive one.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Headline:Get a free beer for getting vaccinated!

Reality:Get a $5 gift card for providing a picture of a band aid and over $5 worth of personal information to advertisers.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
All these whiners complaining bout the brand are beer snobs.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: For the people who would be swayed by this offer, Budweiser is probably more to their liking than a craft beer.


All I know is IPA/hops tend to be less refreshing
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My efficacy rate for beer is about the same as my vaccine. Hand me a free beer, and there's a 95% chance I'll drink it.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

keldaria: Wow...
10,000 debt cards with $5 on each.

they are sooo generous.


WTF? That's not even a six pack. It's barley a six pack of Bud-Ice. fark. WTF? Dick 🗣 s
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

keldaria: Too late. They are all gone... stupid SCOTUS Associate Justice got all 10,000 of them.

What do you have to say for yourself Justice Kavanaugh?

[Fark user image image 280x180]


I didn't know Beer was pronounced Rape.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I do not like beer. I don't drink 11.9 months out of the year anyway.

I didn't need to be enticed to get vaccinated but if they want to give me something, I wouldn't say no to a blowjob.

/I would, actually.
//monogamous.
///it's jokes, y'all.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: I just got vaccinated yesterday and after getting jabbed I was told to drink water throughout the day..... so, I guess they could have given me a can of Bud.


Huh they didn't tell me that. I left Krogers, went home and drank beer.

I'm pretty sure with all the times I've been exposed to the Rona only the alcohol is keeping my system sanitary
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

A General Disdain For All Of Humanity: There are 2 kinds of great beer.

1. Cold beer
2. Free beer


And only 1 terrible one. Natty Ice. Free or cold, never gonna drink the bottom of the Miller tank they bottle up and sell again.
 
blasterz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Budweiser not good enough for you? How about some Sam Adams.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Got my second shot today and I, too, got a free container of water.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The place I got my shot was right over the beer garden at the supermarket.  One of the guys who had been in line with me came down and commented "I have to hang out for 15 minutes but I can do it here"

My post-vaccine celebration brew, which they actually had in stock unlike my local place
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Czech Budweiser is the best Budweiser.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At least it's not Baltika 9 or Steel Reserve.

*Hork*
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why does AB InBev want to drive people away from getting vaccinated?
 
valenumr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Meh. Free beer is free beer.


Every little bit helps.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Missed opportunity to serve Corona.  Plus, at least that's drinkable.


All the corona you can drink, for two weeks. And then they cut you off.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WTFDYW: F****** Budweiser taste like sugar I can't stand them


You either have some very unique taste buds or you got into a strange batch of budweiser.

/guinness all day, every day, please
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

