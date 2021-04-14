 Skip to content
(Page Six)   Protip: if "Prince Harry" contacts you via social media and says he wants to marry you, it's probably not him
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Phew. I was worried there for a bit. How do you say "no" to royalty?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh. Uh ... Excuse me I have to cancel some things and flights and reservations and purchases ... sh*tsh*tsh*t
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lawyer you say...
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's some other Prince named Harry I for one am not up on all the Royal families


Perhaps there is a Prince Harry of House Martell
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister-in-law fell for a similar scam but with country singer Kane Brown.

She even told her husband, on his birthday, that she was leaving to be with him.

No, she had not met him in person or even spoken to him on the phone.

Yes, he did need about $2700 to pay the lawyer fees for a non-disclosure agreement because he is famous and married.

Yes, she did get pregnant at this time with a baby who is now turning one.

Yes, the husband stayed with her.

No, we're not sure whether the father is the husband or Kane Brown.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking losers! The real Prince Harry is trying to smuggle millions of dollars out of the UK and needed my bank account to transfer it and he's gonna let me keep some of it! Any day now I'm gonna be filthy rich!
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
( ._.)
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good....because someone would have to be seriously farked in the head to choose me over Meghan Markle.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


It sounds so made up. How could anyone possibly be that dumb? Stuff like that doesn't just pop up. She had to have been bat shiat insane before then and he must have known it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't say which Prince Harry.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait... Who told him?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soupafi [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm holding out for a Nigerian prince.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This story is making me doubt that the email I received from Rita Ora, asking if I would meet her at the dumpster behind the 7-11 so that we could fark, is real.
 
6nome
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Username.. uhh...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: They didn't say which Prince Harry.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was mistaken for Prince William once while picking up my bachelor party cake.  This is pretty spot on.  I know it's not a compliment.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
calufrax
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Tina Fey and Amy Pohler have assured me on facebook that the threeway they want to have is still going to happen once I send them the money for the flight over...
 
6nome
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Yeah, you do look like Prince William.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So they're rebooting the reality show?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
 But it might be?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

My wife thinks I look like Aidan from Sex and the City.  See?

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wow. She must be a really shiatty lawyer.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

My lingering question, two years later, is whether she slept with her husband knowing she was going to leave him or he slept with her after she announced she was leaving him (either before or after finding out she was being catfished).
 
BigMax
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The best part about this is that there has been a lot of publicity about the fact that marriage to the Royal Family is not all it's cracked up to be.

I'd rather have the millions from the African widow or even the package from "your delivery driver" that texted me earlier.

And yes, I am interested in hearing about an extended warranty. Still better than being hounded to suicidal thoughts by the paparazzi and tabloids.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Pfew.
I thought he was talking about my Prince Hairy....

//at least you know what you're getting
 
orbister
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

And the cake looks very like a baby.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Were you homeschooled?
 
Gramma
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Prince Harry isn't my type.
My boyfriend George is going to marry me as soon as the divorce with Amal is finalized.  I've already had to send him all the money from my IRAs to help pay for the lawyers so it should be finalized any day now.
 
chrisclarkux
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I thought the original was better than the sequel
https://www.newsbreak.com/texas/plano​/​news/2079313851796/plano-woman-sues-br​ad-pitt-thought-shed-marry-him
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Is that a Sex and the City joke?  I was too busy paying attention to Miranda to notice anything about Aidan and Carrie.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I need pix of said lawyer.   I googled Palwinder Kaur and got a thousand similar results.   Anyway, if she showed bobs and vagene to a Punjab scammer, there might be some out there.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That would be stupid. Everyone knows he only looks for love on reality shows.

resizing.flixster.comView Full Size
 
Bungles [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tens of thousands fall for MLM scams every day. They're not wildly more complicated.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

very old Fark joke.
 
