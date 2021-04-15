 Skip to content
(ABC7 Chicago)   Here's a map of the percentage of people by county in the US that are hesitant to get the covid vaccine. If you live in North Dakota, you may want to think about moving   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
56
    North Dakota, Native Americans in the United States  
•       •       •

56 Comments
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Should have used RED to show the dummies, dummies.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn, East Texas surprised me.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure.  THIS is the line that determines if living in North Dakota is bad.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, my county is less dumb than I thought.  Only 6% strongly hesitant.  Don't think it would be hard to pick out that 6% either, they plaster it all over their house/truck
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wyoming isn't looking that great either. Good thing there are more cattle than people in Wyoming.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you live in North Dakota, you may want to think about moving

...if you weren't already
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, I thought they were officially renamed North and South DuhCOVID.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roll Covid Tide

/not shocked
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you live in North Dakota, you should consider moving anyway, but stop moving to Florida. We're full (of crazy) here.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternatively, this serves as a map for future real estate purchase opportunities.

/Always look on the bright side of life
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kind of expected the western half of MA and everywhere outside of Minneapolis in MN to be darker shades of blue on that map.  I'm pleasantly surprised.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colorado full of nut jobs too. Funny how this doesn't easily breakdown by the usual sociopolitical lines.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you need any proof that it's performative and politics driven, look at the boundary between Wyoming and Colorado.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would if I could but joint custody with an ex-wife prevents it.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Wow, my county is less dumb than I thought.  Only 6% strongly hesitant.  Don't think it would be hard to pick out that 6% either, they plaster it all over their house/truck


Mine too. only 12% hesitant and 5% strongly hesitant. Was surprised because if I dive just a mile south of my house, it gets pretty Trumpy pretty fast.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine if you could engineer a highly contagious virus that would disproportionately impact Republican voters.  You'd likely want one with an outsized impact on the morbidly obese and those with vascular or breathing problems. Now imagine if you could offer a vaccine to that virus that was nearly 100% effective, to ensure that democrats and other educated voters would not be impacted by it.  Finally imagine if you could spark a disinformation campaign through conservative information channels, to discourage usage of the vaccine.

Just imagine what that world would look like.
 
raygundan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 586x426]


Is "stug" the past-tense of "stiggin?"
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moving?  If you live in North Dakota, why don't you just stay where you are, and not spread anything to the rest of us.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's remarkable how sharp the divisions are at state lines.
 
rka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Colorado full of nut jobs too. Funny how this doesn't easily breakdown by the usual sociopolitical lines.


The areas in CO that are darkest elected Lauren Boebert to Congress.

Of course it breaks down by sociopolitical lines.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Wow, my county is less dumb than I thought.  Only 6% strongly hesitant.  Don't think it would be hard to pick out that 6% either, they plaster it all over their house/truck


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, better yet, if you don't want the vaccine just move to North Dakota. Let's keep them all together. Then build a BIG Farking wall around them.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I_Am_Weasel: Sure.  THIS is the line that determines if living in North Dakota is bad.


Well subby did take a survey, so....
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
9% hesitancy (5% strongly hesitant) in King County, WA.

Move here. Get vaccinated.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While North Dakota is obviously bad, it does look like Wyoming and Mississippi may have an even higher percentage of anti-vaxxer morons than NoDak does.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That map is suspect along the state lines of rural counties.  Why is vaccine hesitancy different by 10+% between rural ND and rural SD with SD the less hesitant one?  Same with Iowa and Missouri.  I really doubt that the rural border counties of Missouri are much more enthusiastic than the counties of Iowa.  And you see it in SD and Wyoming and you see it in Alabama and Mississippi.
 
ArkPanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: That map is suspect along the state lines of rural counties.  Why is vaccine hesitancy different by 10+% between rural ND and rural SD with SD the less hesitant one?  Same with Iowa and Missouri.  I really doubt that the rural border counties of Missouri are much more enthusiastic than the counties of Iowa.  And you see it in SD and Wyoming and you see it in Alabama and Mississippi.


Right, this is way too neat. Look at Minnesota. The border areas should be much closer to their neighbors.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if you live in North Dakota and haven't already had that thought and acted on it we'd all prefer you just stay there.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: 9% hesitancy (5% strongly hesitant) in King County, WA.

Move here. Get vaccinated.


It's about the same in my county, and even lower in San Francisco.  But the oddest one to me is Placer County, California:

In Placer County, California about 10% of people are hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, and about 4% are strongly hesitant.

Placer County has one of the highest, if not the highest, percentages of Republicans of any county in California, along with a decent representation of "State of Jefferson" style "independents" in the more rural parts.  It's one of those places where Jesus H. Christ himself couldn't get elected to office running as a Democrat, so I would expect the anti-vaxxer sentiment to be pretty high.  Plus whenever I happen to pass through there and stop into a store or other business, there seems to be no shortage of anti-maskers (or idiots wearing their masks under their chin).   I'm shocked that vaccine hesitancy is so low there, but good for them.  You can't explain that!
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: That map is suspect along the state lines of rural counties.  Why is vaccine hesitancy different by 10+% between rural ND and rural SD with SD the less hesitant one?  Same with Iowa and Missouri.  I really doubt that the rural border counties of Missouri are much more enthusiastic than the counties of Iowa.  And you see it in SD and Wyoming and you see it in Alabama and Mississippi.


maybe state health departments are significantly better in some states than others and somehow manage to get their message to their citizens better?

i doubt it happens in all states. but maybe some?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Colorado full of nut jobs too. Funny how this doesn't easily breakdown by the usual sociopolitical lines.


Are you sure you're not thinking of Wyoming?
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am opposed to a wall on the southern border because people latitudinally challenged are in general capable of using "ladders" and "airports." However, I am very much in support of a wall between Idaho and WA/OR because I know Idawhores are too stupid and lazy to figure out a ladder, and it will keep the COVID at bay.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counterpoint - Once vaccinated, I am looking forward to all the job openings when the anti-vaxxers are dealing with the long term damage that Covid gives them. Vaccinated people should move to the Dakotas and live as gods among them. Better to be a skilled trade in Hell than on a hoverround in Heaven.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: That map is suspect along the state lines of rural counties.  Why is vaccine hesitancy different by 10+% between rural ND and rural SD with SD the less hesitant one?


There is some aggregation going on (switch from county- to PUMA-level data to see what the original data looked like), so if one border metropolitan area has a bigger city in it, that gets interpolated onto smaller rural counties by disaggregation. And there's probably also some noise in small rural counties with few samples.  On the other hand, there really can be differences between states in surveys, even for neighboring population areas sharing a state border.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Subtonic: Colorado full of nut jobs too. Funny how this doesn't easily breakdown by the usual sociopolitical lines.

Are you sure you're not thinking of Wyoming?


Yeah, Colorado doesn't look worse than most states.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
All the usual suspects.
 
caljar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: That map is suspect along the state lines of rural counties.  Why is vaccine hesitancy different by 10+% between rural ND and rural SD with SD the less hesitant one?  Same with Iowa and Missouri.  I really doubt that the rural border counties of Missouri are much more enthusiastic than the counties of Iowa.  And you see it in SD and Wyoming and you see it in Alabama and Mississippi.


Yes, there is going to be no difference between a county on the Minnesota side of the Red River vs a county on the North Dakota side, but this map shows a big difference.  There is some bias at work here.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You're not helping to turn the tide on the growing opinion in this country that two Dakotas is too much, and even one is pushing it.
 
Chaghatai
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Rapmaster2000: That map is suspect along the state lines of rural counties.  Why is vaccine hesitancy different by 10+% between rural ND and rural SD with SD the less hesitant one?  Same with Iowa and Missouri.  I really doubt that the rural border counties of Missouri are much more enthusiastic than the counties of Iowa.  And you see it in SD and Wyoming and you see it in Alabama and Mississippi.

Right, this is way too neat. Look at Minnesota. The border areas should be much closer to their neighbors.


I bet you also see such stark lines when it came to which president the counties voted for - the map shows that politics and what the message the governor sends matters a lot
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Rapmaster2000: That map is suspect along the state lines of rural counties.  Why is vaccine hesitancy different by 10+% between rural ND and rural SD with SD the less hesitant one?  Same with Iowa and Missouri.  I really doubt that the rural border counties of Missouri are much more enthusiastic than the counties of Iowa.  And you see it in SD and Wyoming and you see it in Alabama and Mississippi.

Right, this is way too neat. Look at Minnesota. The border areas should be much closer to their neighbors.


If you have been watching headlines for the last several years, NOTHING in Minnesota makes any sense, any more. If that map is anywhere near accurate, I'm pleasantly surprised, but it doesn't agree with what I know about outstate relatives. Thankfully, they live a long ways away from me.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In AZ a Phoenix lawmaker pressured the Arizona House to ignore mask mandates because masks weren't needed to stop the spread of AIDS.

I'm not kidding.

But that's just the beginning; the article on this went on to show us just how truly farked we all are thanks to partisan politics. The House agreed, voting along party lines, and it only passed by 1 vote. This is what the gigantic dipshiat had to say about breaking the tie:

"I have had friends die of COVID," Osborne said. And she said that, as a member of the board of a local hospital, she has seen the effects of the disease.

But Osborne, who provided the crucial - and required - 31st vote for the measure, said she had to side with her colleagues.
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

desertfool: Or, better yet, if you don't want the vaccine just move to North Dakota. Let's keep them all together. Then build a BIG Farking wall around them.


YES! Then we could have Kurt Russell star in "Escape from North Dakota!"
 
GORDON
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Hesitant?". That's bad?  People should have been more hesitant to take Thalidomide.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In Broward County, Florida about 20% of people are hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, and about 9% are strongly hesitant.

Let em' die
 
lysdexic [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did they do this survey using the old method of calling people who have land lines?   I don't know anyone under the age of 45 who has a land line.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

toraque: Alternatively, this serves as a map for future real estate purchase opportunities.

/Always look on the bright side of life


If you market erectile dysfunction medications these will be your new customers soon.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nanim: Did they do this survey using the old method of calling people who have land lines?   I don't know anyone under the age of 45 who has a land line.


In 2021, we can throw away almost every "survey" as complete garbage, unless it's a very targeted group (like your Twitch subscribers or something).
 
patrick767
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Indiana seems low. We have a whole lot of stupid people, and I expected the percentage to be higher. Now I'm wondering how many people they actually polled.
 
